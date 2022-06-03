Avid Photographer. Travel the world to capture moments and beautiful photos. Sony Alpha User/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

My thesis is that Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and the labels are moving the music industry forward by working together. Spotify can’t exist without the labels and it’s becoming clear that the labels are becoming increasingly dependent on streaming in general and Spotify in particular. The Universal Music Group (OTCPK:UMGNF) prospectus shows that streaming is by far the largest revenue category for the industry:

Recorded music industry (Universal Music Group prospectus)

At the time of this writing, €1 = $1.07.

High Recognition From Labels

Looking at Sony’s 2022 Business Segment Briefings, Spotify is mentioned throughout the music segment presentation but I don’t see YouTube (GOOG) (GOOGL), Apple Music (AAPL) or Amazon (AMZN) discussed. Spotify is becoming an important measure of success in the industry; Sony (SONY) is literally touting their success in reaching a 33% share of Spotify’s Top 100 alongside their success in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100:

Sony in Spotify's Top 100 (Sony 2022 music segment presentation)

Sony now uses Spotify as the bellwether for chart success; they note their 36.1% share of Spotify’s Weekly Top 100 and their 48.5% share of Spotify’s Weekly Top 10 along with their U.S. market share:

Sony in Spotify's Top 10 (Sony 2022 music segment presentation)

Mentioning Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Måneskin, Rauw Alejandro and Harry Styles, Sony is proud of the accomplishments their artists achieve on Spotify:

Sony's artists (Sony 2022 music segment presentation)

Sony and Spotify are so incentivized to work well together that it can be hard to tell parts of their investor presentations apart. For example, this stat about 82 million tracks on Spotify comes from the same Sony investor presentation we’ve been viewing above. Sony also shows that more than 8 million artists have uploaded at least 1 song on Spotify:

Proliferation of music (Sony 2022 music segment presentation)

When it comes to topping charts, Spotify is mentioned first in the Universal Music Group prospectus, ahead of Apple Music, Billboard, Deezer and others. Specifically, Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD, The Weeknd and Post Malone are praised for their success on Spotify:

Success on Spotify (Universal Music Group prospectus)

I see Spotify and YouTube mentioned in recent months by Warner Music Group (WMG) but there doesn’t seem to be much from them about Apple Music or Amazon. In March, WMG announced that Anitta’s “Envolver” song rose to the top of the daily Spotify Global Chart. The WMG 10-K through September 2021 shows that Spotify is becoming more important to them while Apple remains somewhat stagnant. Spotify represented 14%, 17% and 18% of revenue for fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. Meanwhile, Apple represented 13%, 14% and 13% of revenue, respectively.

Valuation

Unlike Netflix, Spotify continues to increase users per the 1Q22 press release. They added 16 million ad-supported users and 2 million premium subs in the first quarter:

Spotify financials (1Q22 press release)

CEO Daniel Ek made sure to point out differences between Spotify and Netflix during the 1Q22 call:

With Spotify, for instance, we are a platform. Netflix is not. With Spotify, we have a free service. Netflix does not. We have hundreds of millions of pieces of content. Netflix makes its own original content solely and license a little bit. So it's just vastly different businesses.

Gross profit has been increasing nicely over the years per the 2021 20-F, going from €1,722 million in 2019 to €2,015 million in 2020 to €2,591 million in 2021:

Spotify income statement (2021 20-F)

Trailing-twelve-month (“TTM”) revenue is €10,182 million or 1Q22 + FY21 - 1Q21 or €2,661 million + €9,668 million - €2,147 million. TTM gross profit is €2,714 million or 1Q22 + FY21 - 1Q21 or €671 million + €2,591 million - €548 million. Being in growth mode, Spotify invests much of this gross profit in operating expense lines such that it is hard to know the steady-state earning power. During the 1Q22 call, CFO Paul Vogel talks about music-only margins without podcasts:

I will say the music margins are definitely higher and a decent amount higher than the current overall Spotify margins. And when I talk about music, I'm talking about pretty much what the business we had in 2018 went public, that's music and the question Daniel answered about Marketplace and the impact it's having on there. Marketplace has had a nice impact on us. They're great tools. They're great advertising tools that more and more traders and their partners are leaning into. And so we see Marketplace have a nice impact on the overall margin structure of, sort of that business that we -- that sort of core business that we operated back in 2018. And yes, most of the reason the margins in general haven't expanded from a consolidated basis is all the incremental investments on top of it.

I think Spotify will continue to increase margins as they experiment and make the ecosystem more efficient. CEO Ek explains that they did nearly 2,000 experiments in the 1Q22 period alone:

At Spotify, we are constantly testing and experimenting. And in Q1 alone, we ran almost 2,000 experiments, which is a 5% increase over the previous quarter. Some of those experiments led to full global product launches like the new updates and campaigns we rolled out for Blend, which drove 17x more new user registration than even our annual Wrapped campaign.

I’m optimistic that management can reach their long-term operating margin objective of a little more than 10% such that they can have a net earning margin of about 10% even. Applying this to the TTM revenue of €10,182 million would mean TTM earnings of €1,018 million which is about $1,089 million. If Spotify is worth 24 or 25x this amount then the valuation range is $26 to $27 billion.

The 1Q22 release shows 192,476,022 shares. Multiplying this by the June 2nd share price of $116.50 gives us a market cap of $22.4 billion. Their €2,721 million cash and equivalents is largely offset by their €1,146 million exchangeable notes and their €587 million lease liabilities such that the enterprise value isn’t drastically different from the market cap.

The market cap is beneath my valuation range so I think the stock is undervalued.

Investors should watch the upcoming Investor Day presentation on June 8th. In the 1Q22 call, CFO Paul Vogel mentioned that they’ll unpack some specifics with margins during this upcoming presentation.