BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:BSRTF) is a Canadian small-cap that deals in "garden-style" multifamily properties in the U.S. Sunbelt. This 66-year-old company has rewarded investors pretty handsomely since it went public as a REIT in 2018. From a share price of $9.56 in July 2018, it peaked in March of this year at $22.70, a climb of 137% in 44 months. That translates to a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of about 26%.

BSRTF has also held its value better than most REITs in the 2022 downturn. Since that peak in March, shares have sold off to their current level around $17.50. BSRTF shares have returned just under 0% YTD (year-to-date), but that is much better than the average REIT has done. The market cap-weighted Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has returned (-14.13)% YTD.

Meanwhile the BSRTF share price is up more than 35% YoY (year-over-year).

So what is going on with this company? What is their secret sauce?

Meet the company

BSR Real Estate

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust owns 31 "garden-style" multifamily properties totaling 8,666 units, in three Sunbelt states, with the heaviest concentration (85%) in Texas.

These are further concentrated into just 5 markets, where population and employment growth have been outrunning the U.S. average, and are expected to continue:

Dallas-Fort Worth (including Frisco, Allen, Lewisville, Benbrook, and Grand Prairie),

Houston (including Spring, Conroe, Richmond, and The Woodlands,

Austin (including Round Rock, Kyle, and Georgetown),

Oklahoma City (including Norman and Yukon), and

Little Rock.

The Sunbelt, of course, is where the action is right now, but the outperformance by Sunbelt Apartment REITS has actually stretched back at least to 2015.

Most BSRTF properties tend to be in prosperous suburbs, but a few are urban. The weighted average occupancy as of March 31 was 94.5%, and management expects rent growth to be better than average.

As of March 31, weighted average rent is up 19.0% YoY, same community revenue is up 11.2%, and same community NOI is up 16.3%, compared to Q1 2021.

They are called "garden-style" communities primarily because they are low-density sites (typically 200-300 units), whose ample grounds typically feature open lawns, outdoor pools, nature trails, dog parks, and playgrounds. These are middle-market (a.k.a. Class B) units that tend to do well in all market conditions.

BSRTF tenants are renters by necessity, with a median household income of $84,000, and enjoy far lower rent-to-income ratios than the national average, or the Gateway Markets average. The average monthly rent on a BSR apartment is $1239. A ratio of 20% generally allows households to accumulate capital toward home ownership. Notably absent from the chart below is Little Rock, which comprises only 4% of BSRTF's units.

The company has a new CEO as of January 1. His name is Dan Oberste. He is about 40 years old, a graduate of the University of Arkansas, and has been with BSRTF for 10 years. The 5-person senior management team averages more than 20 years experience in real estate.

All Apartment REITs are benefitting from the maturing of the Millennial generation. Nearly two-thirds of adults under 35 rent their dwelling, and Millennials now comprise 22% of the U.S. population, and 25% of the population in BSRTF's markets. This trend is documented in more detail in a previous article.

The company has been selling off properties outside its 5 core markets ever since 2018. From 2019 to 2021, they sold off 39 properties comprising 8136 units, cutting the weighted average age of their portfolio by more than 50%, and thus reducing capex considerably. As a result, those 5 core markets have gone from 52% of BSR holdings to 100%.

Market rents per square foot in BSR's four leading markets (97% of holdings) have been steadily rising since 2018.

Like many small-caps, BSRTF's acquisition strategy includes seeking off-market or limited bidding opportunities, in order to minimize purchase cost and maximize cap rate. This company also aims for at least 1200 units per MSA (metropolitan statistical area), in order to minimize G & A cost per unit, and gravitates toward complexes that have been recently built or refurbished. The 22 properties they have added since the 2018 IPO have a weighted average age of 6 years. Of their 31 properties, 14 have been acquired since the pandemic of 2020.

On the Q1 2022 earnings call, CEO Oberste noted:

BSR was recently ranked second among all U.S. multifamily REITs in online reputation assessment scores for 2021 by J. Turner research . . . J. Turner ranks top properties and management companies in the United States based on reviews from websites like Google, Yelp, apartments.com, and apartmentratings.com. BSR's ORA score of 82.08 for 2021 is a strong indicator of resident satisfaction. By comparison, the national average ORA score is 62.62.

Quarterly results look good

Quarterly results reported May 11 showed total revenue, same community revenue, same community NOI, FFO (funds from operations), and AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) all up sharply YoY, and the payout ratio down to a safe 63%, from a precarious 117%.

This follows a year in which same community NOI rose 9.9%, and revenues and FFO rose nicely also.

The company is guiding for an increase in FFO per unit (not per share) of almost 50% in 2022, with same community NOI growth of 11 to 13%.

Growth metrics

Here are the 3-year growth figures for FFO, TCFO (total cash from operations), and market cap.

Metric 2018 2019 2020 2021 3-year CAGR FFO (millions) 32.5 29.3 27.7 30.6 -- FFO Growth % -- (-9.9) (-5.5) 10.5 (-1.99) FFO per share $0.82 $0.72 $0.61 $0.60 -- FFO per share growth % -- (-12.2) (-15.3) (-1.6) (-9.89) TCFO (millions) $52.9 $56.9 $51.3 $58.4 -- TCFO Growth % -- 7.6 (-9.8) 13.8 3.35

Source: Seeking Alpha and author calculations

BSRTF's revenue growth numbers are not appealing. FFO per share has fallen almost 10% in the past 3 years. Meanwhile, cash flow growth has been reasonably healthy, at 3.35%

Meanwhile, here is how the stock price has done over the past 3 twelve-month periods.

Metric 2019 2020 2021 2022 3-yr CAGR BSRTF share price June 1 $10.21 $10.14 $12.61 $17.46 -- BSRTF share price Gain % -- (-0.7) 24.4 38.5 19.58 VNQ share price June 1 $86.89 $79.22 $101.68 $98.25 -- VNQ share price Gain % -- (-8.8) 28.4 (-3.4) 4.18

Source: MarketWatch.com and author calculations

BSRTF shares have massively outperformed the VNQ (19.58% versus 4.18%). That was true in 2020, and especially true over the past 12 months. Investors seem to like the company's repositioning strategy.

Balance sheet metrics

Here are the key balance sheet metrics. I was not able to find reliable Debt/EBITDA figures for this company, but its Liquidity is lower and its Debt Ratio is higher than the average REIT, neither of which bodes well.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating BSRTF 1.54 38% -- --

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, company website, and author calculations

The company faces little or no debt payments in 2022 and 2023, then 17.9% of their debt comes due in 2024 and a big gulp of 47.6% in 2025, all at interest rates under 3%. Management reports its $488.8 million mortgage debt has a weighted average term of 5.8 years at 2.9% interest.

The company is only holding $9 million in cash, against $1.3 billion in debt.

Dividend metrics

Like most Apartment REITs, BSRTF pays a little less than the REIT average Yield, and grows the dividend more slowly. BSRTF lags even that standard, and so is a thoroughly mediocre dividend payer. Plus, since this is a Canadian company, one-quarter of the dividend gets taxed away as foreign income, so the Yield for U.S. investors is really 2.24%, rather than 2.98%.

Company Div. Yield Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Ratio Div. Safety BSRTF 2.98% 1.3% 3.10 63% C

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, Seeking Alpha Premium

Dividend Score projects the Yield three years from now, on shares bought today, assuming the Dividend Growth rate remains unchanged.

Valuation metrics

Shares of BSRTF are selling at a premium 29.1x FFO, considerably higher than the overall REIT average or its Apartment REIT peers.

Company Div. Score Price/FFO Premium to NAV BSRTF 3.10 29.1 --

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

What could go wrong?

Because this REIT is highly localized, any major economic changes affecting the 5 core markets, or local political changes, can affect the REIT's profitability. Likewise, if apartment supply increased significantly in these 5 core markets, the rent growth BSRTF is counting on could be muted, or might not materialize. With high debts and low cash, BSRTF's ability to take advantage of acquisition opportunities may be restricted.

Investor's bottom line

BSR Real Estate has done a terrific job of repositioning its portfolio to the U.S. Sunbelt, but in the process has taken on a little more debt than I am comfortable with. Because it is a relatively low dividend payer, selling for an above average FFO multiple, this is purely a growth play. The investment world has gone yield-crazy this year, and will likely stay that way until inflation cools considerably. Growth has gone out of style, so I can't comfortably rate this company as a Buy. In the meantime, if you want to increase your exposure to Apartment REITs, there are several companies I like better in this sector.

Analyst price targets vary from $18.95 to $23.96, with an average of $22.00, implying 26% upside.