For anyone cheerleading the doom and gloom narrative in stocks, the latest rally has likely been painful. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is now up 10% from a cycle low reached on May 20th, with even bigger moves in many of the most beaten-down segments. Our message here is that we see more upside with everything coming together for the market to surprise even higher.

The S&P is still down about 12% in 2022 but keep in mind that many of the factors responsible for volatility between record inflation, climbing interest rates, a more hawkish Fed, and even the Russia-Ukraine crisis are old news. There's a case to be made that many of the near-term headwinds and some of the worst-case scenarios have already been priced in.

On this point, a hard pill for the bears to swallow is that the S&P 500 is trading up from the initial Russia invasion headline lows in February. Those calling for an imminent crash or a replay of 2008 over the past month have simply been wrong. Of course, the bears can still be proven right, but there is a sense now that being short or even sitting on the sidelines has gone from "trendy to tacky" in the last two weeks. The market narrative is shifting to a more positive tone.

In our book, the move above 4,100 in the S&P 500 or ~$410 in SPY corresponded to a technical breakout above resistance. Nothing is ever certain with stocks and we work on probabilities. In this regard, we're saying with some confidence that there's a better chance the market will be trading higher over the next few months. It's not going to be a straight line but the bigger takeaway is that the time for betting on the downside is a train that has left the station. The risks now are tilted to the upside.

We'll give you the (TLDR) bullish case summary here and go into more details below.

Extreme bearishness means the correction has been played out

A compelling value in stocks on the correction

Earnings trends are still positive

Resilient consumer spending

Peaking inflation provides Fed policy flexibility into 2023

Improving supply chain conditions/ China reopening

Potential that economic data outperforms

Peaking Inflation

One of the most positive developments last week was an indication that inflation may be peaking. The official April core personal consumption expenditures index (PCE), recognized as the Fed's preferred inflation measure, printed 4.9% y/y falling from 5.2% in March and 5.3% in February. Yes, it's still at an elevated level but it at least provides a roadmap for lower prices going forward.

Part of that considers what becomes more difficult year-over-year base effect against Q2 and Q3 last year. In other words, inflation was already picking up around this time in 2021 against depressed pandemic 2020 levels and those increases will begin to moderate in percentage terms. Falling prices for things like used cars that were driven by pandemic disruptions can help alleviate the headline figures. Several commodities like lumber and copper are lower from levels last year.

Fed Flexibility

In terms of Fed policy, we got some key information from the May FOMC minutes. It was essentially telegraphed that the Fed plans to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points at the next meeting set for June 15th and again in July. In this case, the quasi-confirmation of the Fed's next move at least removes one layer of market uncertainty. There likely won't be any surprises at the next Fed meeting and stocks like that.

The thinking is that aggressive rate hikes now can open the door for more flexibility into the second half of the year. What this means is that instead of the baseline trajectory for ~225 basis point increase in the Fed Funds Rate over the next year, maybe that path becomes unnecessary with macro data into Q3. An inflation surprise lower could support a revision to the rate hike trajectory to something less aggressive like 175 basis points over the next year, for example. Bond yields can also stabilize. As long as economic conditions remain stable, this would be positive for risk assets.

Valuations Look Attractive

One of our favorite charts right now is the S&P 500 forward P/E ratio currently sitting at right around 17x and down from a peak level above 21x at the end of 2021. This "bottoms up" valuation metric essentially aggregates the EPS of all S&P 500 companies. The dynamic this year has been that even as stocks have declined sharply, companies are still generating positive earnings growth. For the Q1 earnings season, 77% of S&P 500 reported positive EPS surprise above expectations.

The S&P 500 is now below the 5-year average for the P/E multiple of 18.6x and right at the 10-year average. Even with all the headlines about how terrible everything is, companies are still making money and, in most cases, expected to generate positive growth this year. For the full year of 2022, the consensus is for S&P 500 earnings to climb 10%.

We can already hear the other side of the discussion with bears making a case that market valuations have room to go lower. It's true that "stocks" were cheaper at several points over the last decade. That said, what the chart above doesn't show is that the valuation spread is even more positive for sectors like technology, consumer discretionary, and even financials that have underperformed. Those are the areas that are best positioned to lead the market higher from here in our opinion as to the sentiment shifts.

Among the worst-performing S&P 500 stocks this year, names like Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) down 68% year to date, followed by Etsy, Inc. (ETSY), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), are all down by more than 50% or more. As a generalization, these are the types of companies where the downside has likely been overextended. In our view, high beta names reversing some of their losses can help lead the index on the next leg higher.

A Resilient Economy

Another way to frame the bulls versus bears debate comes down to views on the economy. One of the bearish arguments is that the combination of persistent and elevated inflation coupled with the hawkish Fed is set to squeeze consumers and businesses alike, driving the economy into a deep recession. This scenario can be categorized as a "hard landing". The reality is that it's far from certain that the economy is headed in that direction.

Recognizing what has been some mixed data in recent months, there is still the possibility that the Fed's plan could work. A "soft landing" where the economy drags through this difficult stage and ultimately rebounds stronger is still on the table. We would add that this view has nothing to do with political affiliation or an endorsement of Fed policy. They were wrong in 2021 but could end up getting it right before this year is over.

Better than expected outcomes can be positive for stocks. Bank of America (BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan recently shared data pointing to strength in the U.S. consumer. Higher deposit cash balances at the bank suggest consumers are mitigating inflationary headwinds and can continue spending which is up from 2021 levels. Over the next few months, a confirmation that the U.S. economy is on firm footing could add a tailwind to a new bullish narrative for stocks.

Final Thoughts

The bearish headlines have been overwhelming this year and lay the foundation for investors to get trapped with what's known as confirmation bias, the tendency to put more weight behind information that supports a preexisting view. There is a segment of the market that is deeply committed to the idea that the outlook is scary, the global economy is burning, and stocks are headed for a massive move lower.

This line of thinking becomes difficult to shake but it's always important to incorporate new information. For this reason, we believe a continued rally from here would be especially painful to anyone sitting on the sidelines or outright holding short positions. Our recommendation here is to start coming around and accept that the market is already thinking about what's next.

We are bullish on the S&P 500 as a benchmark for equities with a view that the current level represents a great opportunity to add exposure to stocks. It's a great time to be investing. Our price target for 4,600 or around $460 in SPY is about 10% higher from here. If we get to that point over the next few months, we'll begin looking to see how fast we can reclaim the all-time high. That said, we expect that high-growth names and tech, in particular, can outperform. That's where we see the most opportunities with high-quality companies that have been unjustifiably dragged too low.

What are the risks?

If the market breaks down to a new low that means we're wrong. The elephant in the room remains the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. While the situation has evolved into a quagmire status quo, an escalation of the conflict involving NATO or even China is a tail risk that would throw everything out the window.

The energy complex is also worth monitoring. Oil prices have consolidated gains in recent months but the understanding is that a sharper move higher would impact the inflation outlook and have consequences for global growth. We've been bullish on oil, but as it relates to equities as an asset class, stable prices or a move lower would be more positive.

Finally, there is also the scenario where macro conditions simply deteriorate. The most bearish scenario would be for an unraveling of consumer spending and a sharp rise in unemployment with a weaker labor market. Although we view this as unlikely, it would force a reassessment of the outlook. In the meantime, the key technical level of support to watch in stocks is 4,000 in the S&P 500 to the downside the bulls will need to hold, and then the cycle lower around 3,850.