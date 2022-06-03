freie-kreation/iStock via Getty Images

The market didn't appear to like the C3.ai (NYSE:AI) quarterly results, but the stock didn't crash to new lows. The enterprise AI software company collapsed despite another strong quarter as the market frets decelerating growth embedded in the guidance. My investment thesis is far Bullish on the stock after surviving the negative news event.

Decelerating Growth Worries

C3.ai makes enterprise AI software with a goal of making software predictive regarding tons of applications from inventory optimization to demand forecasting to route optimization. The market is forecasted to have a total opportunity expected to reach $600 billion by 2025.

As with most tech companies, C3.ai saw a revenue boost from demand for anything tech during 2021. Revenue growth peaked at 42% in the January quarter, but the market is fretting the FQ4'22 growth rates of only 38% with guidance forecasting a return to below normalized growth rates.

C3.ai only forecasts FY23 revenue of ~$312 million highlighting the massive opportunity ahead in the AI software segment. The guidance for FY23 revenue growth amounting to ~24% isn't a reason to dump the stock.

Any software company with mid-20% growth and 80% gross margins is seen as attractive in normal markets. The fact growth surged above 40% in the prior quarter wasn't something to assume as a normal growth trajectory.

The stock has only been public since late 2020, so the market isn't experienced with the management team leading to some volatility in interpreting predictions. On the FQ4'22 earnings call, CEO Tom Siebel was clear what the market saw as a guidance cut was a prudent conservative number to account for any unexpected further economic weakness:

Under stable market conditions, I would guide to a 30% or greater growth rate for fiscal year 2023. With the current economic and political uncertainty, however, and pervasive market passivism, we are inclined to set the expectations by low. While we are much more optimistic about the business, we’re not sure the guiding high is at any benefit to our shareholders.

C3.ai is an interesting play on the oil and gas market with 54% of bookings from this sector. The software company is shifting away from the energy sector, but C3.ai will definitely benefit on sectors such as energy, chemicals and agriculture with booming demand with optimization software.

The company has announced some meaningful deals in the Federal, Aerospace and Defense sector providing the glimpse of the opportunity to grow in different industry verticals. Also, oil and gas is a great sector to focus right now due to booming demand for supplies outside of Russia.

The non-oil and gas sector saw bookings growth of 116% in FY22 to reach $213 million. The oil and gas sector was nearly as strong at nearly 100%. Either way, C3.ai doesn't have a demand problem.

Subscription Model

The subscription business is very appealing to long-term shareholders, but a software subscription business usually has more reasonable growth rates, but stable ones. For FQ4'22, subscription revenues only grew 31% to reach $56 million.

The professional services are the driving force of the excessive growth rates in the last few quarters and the market should've expected a slowdown in overall growth rates as professional services aren't the business focus. C3.ai produced 81% gross margins in the quarter with subscription margins of 82%.

The market should really focus on the solid subscription growth inherent in the FY23 guidance combined with the strong RPO increases. The remaining performance obligations surged 50% in FQ4 to $517 million. These numbers are a sign customers are signing longer term deals driving up RPOs without boosting current period growth.

All of the numbers suggest a strong business model riding an AI software trend. Any near-term issues are more due to business normalization following a crazy Covid period causing a temporary slowdown followed by accelerated growth with the geopolitical issues improving.

The market doesn't like the guidance for ongoing operating losses for the year of $80 million, but C3.ai has nearly $1 billion in cash on the balance sheet. As much as the market doesn't love cash burning companies in the current climate, the AI software firm should continue investing in the business knowing the current burn rate wouldn't even push the cash balance below $800 million at the end of FY24 in April.

Not many stock markets in the past have valued a fast growing software venture at only 3x EV/S targets.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should look into bottom surfing in C3.ai while the enterprise AI software firm is out of favor. The stock will trade at far higher multiples when growth rates again top 30%.