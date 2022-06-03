AJ_Watt/E+ via Getty Images

Fresh Market (TFM)

Fresh Market is a chain of 159 mid-sized, fresh food-focused grocery stores, with perishables making up 71% of sales (versus 35% in traditional grocery stores). Its targeted consumer is similar to that of Whole Foods, owned by Amazon (AMZN). Fresh Market particularly benefitted from the sharp increase in in-home eating caused by the pandemic. Although customer traffic declined by 10% as consumers limited trips outside the home, average transaction size increased 25% and same-store sales rose 22%. As a result, EBITDA nearly doubled year-over-year, and the company reduced leverage from 6.7x at the end of fiscal 2020 to 3.3x at the end of the fiscal year ended January 2021. Focused on the sharply improved operating performance and a better credit profile, we began purchasing the 9.75% Secured Note, due May 1, 2023 in the first half of 2021. The purchases made throughout the year had yields-to- maturity in excess of 7.70%.

Impact of Re-Opening and Inflation

In the two years ended February 2022, the consumer price index for food at home has risen 12.5% led by meat/poultry/fish/eggs at 18.9% and fruits & vegetables at 11.3%, categories which Fresh Market emphasizes. As shown above, the difference between retail and wholesale inflation turned negative in 1Q21, implying shrinking margins for grocers. Thus, with the recent sharp rise in gasoline prices, coupled with food inflation, grocers face the potential for lower margins and the risk that consumers shift food spending toward lower cost alternatives.

In 2021, Fresh Market’s growth slowed from the torrid pace of calendar year 2020, particularly during the summer and fall as the pandemic eased and people were eager to get out of their homes. As a result, for the nine months ended October 2021, Fresh Market’s transaction count increased by 9.3%, reflecting greater customer comfort in visiting stores, but same-store sales growth slowed to 3.2%, still solid, and average transaction size declined 5.6% as consumers felt less need to fill their pantries. Directionally mirroring the graph above, EBITDA margin fell from 11.6%, in the first three quarters of 2020, to 9.9% in the comparable period in 2021. As a result, net leverage rose from 3.3x to 3.7x during the first three quarters of 2021. That said, even if EBITDA were to fall by 25% in 2022, net leverage would only rise to 5.0x, still healthy for a grocery store credit. As Fresh Market targets a consumer who tends to focus on fresh food and healthier alternatives, it is likely to be less impacted by rising prices. Moreover, while commodity food prices may experience sharp spikes in response to adverse events, these have proven to be transitory with consumer food prices determined more by surplus or deficit driven by seasonal harvests, highly dependent on weather, and cost of non-food components such as marketing, packaging and transportation.

Impact of Higher Interest Rates

Fresh Market is focused on reduction of leverage, having recently repaid $90 million of a senior priority note with funds generated from operations, leaving $43 million outstanding. The bond we own matures on May 1, 2023; thus, Fresh Market must find a way to repay the bond by that date or face default. We believe the company has several avenues to effect repayment of the bond. In July 2021, Fresh Market filed an S-1 Registration Statement for an IPO, which was updated on March 14, 2022. The IPO has been deferred thus far due to market conditions, but, if the environment improves, IPO proceeds would likely be used to repay the bond. The company could also pursue a debt financing, issuing either a new secured bond or a combination of bonds and term loan that would provide prepayment flexibility. Fresh Market is currently rated B3/B- (Moody’s/S&P). We estimate that the credit spread for a B3/B- bond would be about 540 basis points while CCC bonds would have a spread of about 750 basis points. Thus, a new 5-year bond would likely be issued at a yield between 8.00% and 10.00%. This would still result in interest expense comparable to or lower than the company is currently paying on its 9.75% bond. Were the company to elect to split the capital raise between a new bond and a term loan, the total interest cost might be a bit lower. Additionally, the company’s private equity sponsor, Apollo, recently provided capital to allow it to repay its revolving credit facility. Thus, it is reasonable to think that Apollo would step up to protect its equity position. Lastly, the company would be an attractive strategic acquisition for a competitor. All-in, we believe that the value of the company exceeds the debt through the bonds we hold.

Bond Pricing and Current View

During 1Q22, the price of the Fresh Market bond declined from approximately 103 to 98.25, resulting in an increase in its yield-to-maturity from 7.34% to 11.49%. We attribute most of the decline to high yield funds “taking some chips off the table” by selling a short maturity bond to meet outflows. Taking advantage of this price decline, we added to the position during the quarter.

