UPS Delivery RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

As a dividend growth investor, I'm focused on purchasing the highest-quality stocks.

Along with infusions of fresh capital, this investment approach has helped my annual forward dividend income to steadily grow each year. One stock that is a core position within my portfolio is United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

For the first time since I initiated coverage in the stock in March 2019 (hereafter referred to as UPS), I'll revisit the reasons why I am reiterating my buy rating in the stock.

The Safest Dividend Is The One Just Hiked Tremendously

In February, UPS announced a 49% increase in its quarterly dividend per share to $1.52. This was the largest dividend boost in the company's corporate history.

The massive payout hike was driven by both business tailwinds and a shift in UPS' dividend policy to target a 50% adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio for the previous year's figure. But can healthy dividend growth persist moving forward?

UPS generated $12.13 in adjusted diluted EPS in 2021. Against the $4.08 in dividends per share that the company paid, this equates to a very sustainable 33.6% adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio.

With UPS expected to pay out $6.08 in dividends per share for this year, the stock's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio for last year's earnings would be 50.1%. And considering the $12.75 in adjusted diluted EPS that analysts are projecting in 2022, this would be a payout ratio of 47.7%.

Simply put, UPS is right within that targeted 50% payout ratio. Given that analysts are anticipating 14.1% annual earnings growth over the next five years, I believe a 6.5% annual dividend growth rate is a realistic prediction for UPS.

UPS Continues To Deliver Growth To Its Shareholders

UPS Q1 2022 Earnings Press Release

UPS reported excellent earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31.

The company recorded $24.4 billion in consolidated revenue in the first quarter. This represents a 6.4% growth rate over the year-ago period (all details sourced from page 1 of UPS Q1 2022 earnings press release).

UPS' three operating segments (U.S. Domestic segment, International Segment, and Supply Chain Solutions segment) reported 8%, 5.8%, and 2% revenue growth, respectively (data points according to pages 1-2 of UPS Q1 2022 earnings press release).

The company's growth was driven by higher revenue per piece. This was the result of price hikes that were passed onto consumers in the form of fuel surcharges and higher shipping rates, according to CFO Brian Newman's opening remarks during the company's recent earnings call.

UPS posted $3.05 in adjusted diluted EPS in the first quarter, which was a 10.1% year-over-year growth rate (figures per page 1 of UPS Q1 2022 earnings press release). Aside from the higher revenue base, UPS was also more efficient in the first quarter. The company managed a 70-basis point growth over the year-ago period in adjusted operating margin to 13.6% in the first quarter (details sourced from slide 8 of UPS 1Q22 Earnings Call Presentation). This explains how UPS' adjusted diluted EPS growth came in higher than its consolidated revenue growth.

UPS Q1 2022 Earnings Press Release

Besides UPS' robust operating results in the first quarter, the company is also in great financial condition.

This is backed up by the fact that the company's interest coverage ratio was 20.5 in the first quarter ($3.57 billion in earnings before income taxes/$174 million in interest expenses). Put another way, UPS has little difficulty in meeting its financial obligations. This translates into a low risk of bankruptcy over the long run.

Risks To Consider:

UPS is arguably one of the best businesses in the world. But even it has risks, so investors should pay attention to these factors.

With nearly 70% of U.S. GDP being derived from personal consumption, elevated inflation rates could weigh on the financial health and spending of the consumer at some point. If that does occur, the economy would enter into a recession. This would result in a temporary downturn in the financial prospects of UPS.

A similar risk to UPS is the potential for elevated transportation costs to cut into the company's margins. This hasn't materialized yet because UPS has been able to hike its prices without much of an impact on its shipping volumes. But it's something to watch moving forward.

A Favorable Valuation

Every stock has its fair value. Unsurprisingly, the goal is to pay fair value or less for the best investment outcome. That's because significantly overpaying for a stock comes with both a reduced starting dividend yield and upside potential.

I'll use two valuation models to come up with a fair value for shares of UPS.

Money Chimp

The first valuation model that I'll utilize to value UPS' shares is the discounted cash flows model, or DCF model. This consists of three inputs.

The first input into the DCF model is trailing-twelve-month earnings. This figure is $12.41 in the case of UPS.

The second input for the DCF model is growth assumptions. I'll be using a 5.5% annual earnings growth rate for the next five years, and assume deceleration to 4.5% annually in the years that follow.

The third input into the DCF model is the discount rate, which is the annual total return rate that an investor requires from their investments. My personal preference is 10% annual total returns, so I will use that for this input.

Using these inputs for the DCF model, I get a fair value of $246.19 a share. This implies that shares of UPS are trading at a 25.8% discount to fair value and can provide a 34.8% upside from the current price of $182.60 a share (as of June 2, 2022).

Investopedia

The second valuation model that I will use to appraise UPS's shares is the dividend discount model. This is also comprised of three inputs.

The first input for the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for the annualized dividend per share. UPS's annualized dividend per share is currently $6.08.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return rate that an investor requires. Again, I'll use 10% for this input.

The final input for the DDM is the DGR, or annual dividend growth rate. I will use 6.5% for this input.

Plugging these factors into the DDM, I arrive at a fair value of $173.71 a share. This means that shares of UPS are priced at a 5.1% premium to fair value and pose a 4.9% capital depreciation from the current share price.

When I average these fair values together, I compute a fair value of $209.95 a share. This indicates that UPS' shares are trading at a 13% discount to fair value and offer a 15% upside from the current share price.

Summary: A Market-Topping Payout Without Sacrificing On Total Return Potential

UPS has raised its dividend for 13 years straight, which makes it a Dividend Contender. And judging by UPS' projected sub-50% adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio for this year, the dividend should have no issues growing for many more years.

This argument is bolstered by the company's mid-single-digit consolidated revenue growth and double-digit adjusted diluted EPS growth in the first quarter. Finally, the interest coverage ratio over 20 is proof that UPS is financially well.

UPS' impressive fundamentals also don't appear to be fully recognized by the market at this time. That should lead to 11% to 12% annual total returns through the next 10 years, which makes the stock a compelling buy for income investors.