Golar LNG Ltd.( NASDAQ: GLNG

Golar LNG Ltd. is a lessor and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) transport ships, floating natural gas liquefying systems (FLNGs) and a floating storage regassification unit (FSRU). LNG ships take on natural gas that has been cooled into a liquid state to permit transport to distant ports for re-gasification and distribution. The FLNGs, positioned near offshore gas production wells, efficiently liquefy natural gas on-site using cold seawater, avoiding the need for pipelines linked to on-shore liquefaction facilities. The FSRU stores LNG and has onboard facilities that convert LNG back into its gaseous state. Comfortable with the quality of the company’s hard assets and confident that cash flow from operations would permit deleveraging, in October 2021, we participated in the new issuance of Golar’s 7% unsecured bonds due 2025. The new issue proceeds were used to repay their convertible bond due in February 2022. At that time, leverage net of cash was 6.6x and leverage net of cash and equity investments was 4.8x.

Impact of Rising Energy Prices

The recent rise in oil prices has had a dual benefit for Golar:

Contract Pricing - The contract for the FLNG vessel, Hilli, provides for a minimum level of EBITDA, but also includes a pricing escalator that has the net effect of increasing EBITDA by $2.7 million per year for every dollar above $60/barrel for Brent crude and $3.7 million per year for each dollar above $1.60/MMBtu for Dutch TTF (natural gas). With Brent averaging $70.87/barrel and TTF averaging $17.91 in 2021, Golar saw a sharp rise in EBITDA in 2021. This is expected to rise further in 2022 as, in 1Q22, Brent has averaged $97.59/barrel and TTF has averaged $32.43/MMBtu. The rise in energy prices also afforded the company the opportunity to sign a long-term contract with BP for its second FLNG vessel, Gimi, currently 80% complete and expected to be commissioned by the end of 2023. This contract is expected to produce $151 million of EBITDA per year beginning in 2024. Asset Value - Rising demand for LNG in Europe and Japan has led to increasing need for transport capacity. As a result, the company’s fleet of LNG vessels became very attractive to potential buyers and, in December 2021, Golar agreed to sell 8 of its 9 LNG transport vessels to Cool Company Ltd., a publicly-traded Norwegian company. In exchange, Golar received cash, equity in Cool and assumption of debt with a value representing 8.1x estimated EBITDA. With this transaction leading to a substantial reduction in debt, leverage net of cash declined to 6.0x and, net of cash and equity investments, 1.7x.

Impact of Changing Supply Lines

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has upended the global view of energy security, leading to the stark realization that reliance on potential adversaries for critical supplies creates risk of higher prices or, in the extreme, severe shortages. Indeed, while Germany has been unwilling, to date, to cut off purchases of Russian oil and gas for lack of alternative supplies, most Western nations have refused to purchase Russian energy, reducing supplies in the market and driving prices up. Thus, with the ability to liquefy natural gas for long- distance transport via its FLNGs and re-gasify at its destination with its FSRU, Golar’s services are now in high demand. This should provide a long-term opportunity for Golar as, given extreme distrust of Russia resulting from its recent aggression, Europe has begun to develop infrastructure to support increased imports of LNG to replace Russian energy. More broadly, this circumstance, along with COVID-related bottlenecks in supply chains that led to shortages in semiconductors, consumer goods, food, etc., has led government and business leaders to encourage development of onshore sourcing of critical raw materials, components and finished goods to reduce risk of future disruptions.

Bond Pricing and Current View

Since Golar issued the bond, the price has declined modestly, reflecting the rise in interest rates largely offset by the tightening of the credit spread. The narrowing of the credit spread reflects the improvement in credit quality resulting from rising EBITDA and de-levering related to the sale of the LNG ships. During 1Q22, we added to our position in the bonds opportunistically at yields in excess of 7.00%. We remain comfortable that the company is asset rich and is benefiting from tailwinds including the growing demand for energy as the world emerges from the pandemic and evolving thinking with respect to supply lines for strategically important goods.

