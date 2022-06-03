marekuliasz/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) sees its shares soar higher as investors welcome ''no bad news'' from its data breach earlier in the year. The company even upward revises its revenues by $15 million for fiscal 2023 to $1.8 billion.

Investors are signaling that the brutal multiple compression they've had to endure in the past 6 months has gone far enough.

That said, I'm not particularly jubilant about Okta's inability to turn its large scale into improving its operating losses.

Hence, altogether, I am rating the stock as a tepid buy.

Revenue Growth Rates Remain Strong

Okta's revenue growth rates come out strong. But what investors undoubtedly latched onto was that its current remaining performance obligations (''cRPO'') was up 57% y/y. This is a leading indicator of orders to be recognized over the coming twelve months.

Furthermore, Okta had previously been guided to grow in fiscal 2023 by $1.8 billion, and now it upwards revised its full-year guidance by approximately $15 million, less than a decimal point improvement.

That being said, Okta's management has a long history of being conservative with its guidance, so there could be some further room for positive surprises.

Okta's Near-Term Prospects

Okta is an identity platform. Okta does away with requirements to verify credentials, with its portfolio of solutions it allows users on any device to be authenticated and allowed authorization.

Okta is different from a firewall. Okta goes beyond this and provides its users with Okta's flagship product, Single Sign-On, on top of the customer's cloud platforms.

During the earnings call, we heard management declare that,

Identity is the connective tissue to all of the other primary clouds as it facilitates choice and flexibility while enhancing security and reducing risk in other technologies.

Moreover, Okta went to great lengths during the call to remark that it did not ''see any quantifiable impact'' from the data breach back in January.

In fact, if you've followed my work for a while, you'll have read me say, follow the customer. The customer always knows best.

And as you see, Okta's total customers were up 48% y/y. Clearly demonstrating no lasting headaches from the data breach it had earlier in the year.

Negative Argument, Profitability Profile

The one aspect that puts me off from giving this investment a strong buy rating is that the business doesn't appear to be making much progress on its profitability.

Q1 2022: -33.3%

Q2 2022: -74.1%

Q3 2022: -53.8%

Q4 2022: -53.4%

Q1 2023: -57.8%

When it comes to investing in tech companies, I prefer to look at GAAP profitability. I call GAAP profitability, the ''let's assume that management does not work for free'' metric. Other metrics are available, with different assumptions, such as non-GAAP where we pretend that management works for free.

And despite putting out sizzling growth, Okta's GAAP operating losses increased by more than 150%. So it could be said that for Okta to grow on the top line, it must incur more than double the amount in profit losses.

Looking ahead to the year as a whole, Okta expects to end fiscal 2023 with negative non-GAAP operating margins of 8.9%. This compares with a negative 5.7% for fiscal 2022.

Consequently, I'm not seeing all that much progress on its bottom line.

OKTA Stock Valuation - Priced At 10x Sales

Okta expects to end fiscal 2023 with approximately 157 million shares outstanding.

Altogether, this puts its current market cap at approximately $17 billion, rather than the figures you may see in financial outlets, which show less than $15 billion.

This leaves Okta trading at approximately 10x sales. This figure compares with 19x forward sales for CrowdStrike (CRWD), that reported on the same night.

For its part, CrowdStrike is not only expected to grow faster over its fiscal year, at close to 52% CAGR, but the business is already reporting non-GAAP profitability.

In fact, in the case of CrowdStrike, it has been reporting non-GAAP profitability for quite some time, and its non-GAAP profitability is rapidly increasing, while its GAAP profitability is inching close to breakeven.

On the other hand, at least out the gates, the market appears to be favoring Okta's ''technically lower'' valuation rather than CrowdStrike's.

Personally, I cannot make the claim that Okta is in actuality cheaper than CrowdStrike. But anyone simply comparing the two companies on P/Sales ratio could make that assertion.

The Bottom Line

To say that Okta's investors have been through a wild period in the past several months is an understatement. The stock fully collapsed by 70% from its highs, and now the stock is soaring high in the premarket.

Charlie Munger calls the present stock market a gambling parlor. And one may have issues with that statement, but the fact remains that the amount of dopamine that investors have had to endure whilst investing in Okta is off the scale.