onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

To some, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is an outdated pipeline company, and to others, it's an important energy infrastructure company responsible for moving a critical supply of natural gas. Energy infrastructure companies don't make headlines in a good way and don't have the same type of following as technology companies, but there are some loyalists that never abandoned these investments. Depending on when you invested in KMI, you either have a bad taste in your mouth, or it's been a good investment. None of the pipeline companies recovered from the crash in 2015, but many have recovered from the pandemic crash. KMI certainly had its problems, but management took a hard-nosed approach to financial discipline, which arguably saved the company during the pandemic, and now it's hard to dispute that KMI has come out on the other side.

We're a year and a half into President Biden's administration, and it's crystal clear that traditional energy sources such as oil & gas still have a long shell life on their importance in the domestic and global energy mix. Shares of KMI made a run from $19.30 on 12/3/19 to $22.24 on 2/19/20 before the pandemic crash occurred. KMI bottomed out at $11.20 on 3/18/20, and for the first time since the pandemic crash, shares broke the $20 level. Some may look at its 5-year chart and wonder if KMI will regress back into the mid to high teens or if it can finally establish a new foundation in the low $20s. KMI is a better company today than it was leading up to the pandemic and natural gas is high in demand. The reality is that renewables aren't eliminating or displacing oil & gas today, tomorrow, next year, or next decade. KMI continues to generate more revenue, eliminate debt, and increase its dividend. I believe the next several years will be kind to midstream operators, and KMI will benefit from an increase in demand for American Energy.

Kinder Morgan

KMI Continues To Maintain Financial Discipline And Strengthen The Company Financially

In 2015 KMI was up to its eyeballs in debt while overextending on its dividend to shareholders. From Q2 of 2012 to Q4 2015, KMI grew its quarterly dividend by 64.52% as it increased from $0.31 to $0.51. Over this period, KMI became a company saddled with long-term debt, which increased 32.7%, from $32 billion to $42.47 billion. The combination of KMI's price decline from $44.34 on 4/20/15 to $13 on 1/11/16 and the quarterly dividend being slashed from $0.51 to $0.13 left long-term investors angry and unsatisfied with management. At the close of 2015, KMI had $42.47 billion in long-term debt on its balance sheet and generated $14.40 billion in revenue. Management made the hard choices of slashing its robust dividend and running a tighter ship financially to put the future KMI in a better position. Many investors still to this day use the phrase 'I got Kindered,' but KMI did what needed to be done, and they are a better company because of it.

Fast forward to the TTM, which eliminates the monster Q1 of 2021 that KMI and others posed due to the unlikely storm in Texas. KMI grew its revenue by $1.3 billion (8.95%) while eliminating $13.61 billion (32.06%) from its long-term debt. KMI has also provided 5 years of dividend growth, increasing its quarterly dividend from $0.13 to $0.28 since Q1 of 2018. It's all perspective based on the entry price, but recent investors have invested in a completely different KMI than investors pre-2016. KMI's current management has proven they can show restraint, steer the ship during periods of uncertainty and make responsible choices.

Kinder Morgan Is Built For Stability And Market Dynamics Will Create A Growth Opportunity

I love energy infrastructure companies for two reasons. The barriers of entry are next to impossible for new competitors. They collect fees as energy passes through their assets the way toll booths collect fees over bridges. KMI is one of North America's largest energy infrastructure companies, with 71,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, 6,800 miles of refined products pipelines, 2,700 miles of crude pipelines, 141 terminals, and 16 Jones Act vessels. KMI's fee-based asset base is critical to America's energy landscape as it operates core energy infrastructure secured by multi-year contracts with its operators.

Kinder Morgan

KMI's cash flow is secured through beneficial contract structures. KMI has 63% of its cash flow coming from natural gas take or pay contracts. These are my favorite contracts because KMI is entitled to payment regardless of how much natural gas is transported. Producers pay an agreed fee to reserve a specific amount of capacity throughout KMI's pipelines. Regardless if 100% of the contracted capacity is transported or 50% due to production levels from the client, KMI is entitled to the entire contracted obligation. KMI's second-largest is a fee-based contract which creates 25% of KMI's cash flow. These contracts are agnostic to commodity pricing, so regardless if commodities trade at a premium or a discount, KMI is paid on the volume it transports.78% of KMI's clients are investment-grade rated or substantial credit supported, while only 2% have a credit rating of B- or below.

Energy infrastructure companies could be one of the hardest industries to break into. Anyone could raise capital, start a company, hire computer programmers, engineers, and data scientists, and create a SaaS product to market with. If the SaaS product has relevance and is valued by the market is a different story. You can't just raise capital, hire people and start an energy infrastructure company. The amount of government red tape, from environmental studies to zoning regulations and permitting, is immense. This is why I believe the current companies will only get bigger as they gain permits to expand on existing projects to create additional takeaway capacity out of the major basins in the U.S. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) has unlimited resources, and I say that because they have $106.26 billion in cash on the books excluding its stock portfolio. If BRK.A wanted a loan, there probably isn't a single bank or financial institution that would say no. With unlimited access to capital, BRK.A acquired Dominion's (D) natural gas pipeline assets instead of building new pipelines. If it's more cost-effective for BRK.A to acquire existing infrastructure to expand their energy business segment, there is no way it will be cost-effective for a new competitor to enter the space.

Kinder Morgan

KMI's main focus is natural gas, as they have almost 80,000 miles of natural gas pipeline running through their operations. Natural gas production is expected to increase by 26.83% from 82 bcfd to 104 bcfd by 2030. The EIA released its international energy outlook on 10/6/21. In their baseline case, the global energy demand would increase by 50%, growing from 600 quadrillion BTUs in 2020 to 900 quadrillion BTUs in 2050. The EIA is also projecting that liquid fuels will remain the largest source of primary energy by 2050. The EIA is also projecting that the U.S natural gas and LNG trade will reach 8 trillion cubic feet in 2050 as our exporting capability will more than double. Looking at the chart from the EIA, pipeline exports to Mexico and Canada slightly increase, while our LNG exports experience significant growth. In 2021, the U.S averaged 9.7 Bcf/d of LNG exports, equivalent to 3.54 TCF. LNG exports increase to roughly 5 TCF in the reference case on the left, and in the high oil and gas reference case on the right, LNG exports increase to roughly 8 TCF. These projections were created prior to the new stance on the U.S helping the EU secure their supply of natural gas as they move away from Russian exports. These numbers could be looked at as conservative as Germany is making sizable investments in LNG import terminals.

EIA EIA

In Q1 of 2022, KMI's natural gas transport volumes increased 2% YoY, driven primarily by increased LNG deliveries. Deliveries to LNG facilities from KMI pipelines increased 32% YoY in Q1 2022, and KMI's market share of deliveries to LNG facilities is around 50%. KMI is positioned to benefit from the growing energy demand, especially the need for American LNG. KMI has $1.7 billion in projects in its backlog and will continue to add capacity where needed. I believe KMI will slowly grow its revenue and distributable cash flow as more energy passes through its system on an annual basis. Based on the EIA's projections and KMI's estimates, I believe KMI's infrastructure is positioned well to capitalize on the growing energy demand.

Kinder Morgan Is Growing Its Dividend Responsibly

Nobody likes when a company slashes or outright cuts its dividend. I can understand why some investors have a poor opinion of KMI due to their past history, but the past is the past. KMI didn't embezzle billions after the dividend cut, and they didn't go on a wild acquisition spree leveraging themselves into oblivion. KMI paid down $13.61 billion (32.06%) from its long-term debt and put the company in a better financial position.

Kinder Morgan

KMI has made sure that is cash from operations substantially exceeds its dividends and has responsibly grown its dividend since 2017. KMI formally announced its 5th consecutive annual dividend increase on the Q1 earnings call, raising the annual dividend to $1.11. This is an annualized 3% increase YoY. Since the end of 2018, KMI has increased its annual dividend by 113.46%, from $0.52 to $1.11. While this is still significantly lower than the $1.93 paid in 2015, KMI is taking a methodical approach to rewarding shareholders. KMI has proven that it can pay down its debt, put the company at a better leverage ratio and increase its dividend simultaneously. There is no reason to doubt that KMI will continue its annual dividend increases, especially if its internal projections and the EIA's projections about the future of global energy are correct.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

I think you can still buy shares of KMI for around $20. KMI has reinvented itself and grown its revenue, cash from operations, and dividend, yet shares are still trading at pre-pandemic levels. All indications point toward more energy being moved throughout the U.S. and through KMI's infrastructure. KMI has allocated $1.7 billion to a backlog of projects, increasing its capacity to handle additional transport needs. KMI is positioned for growth as its revenues are not predicated on commodity prices. Even if energy prices level off, oil & gas still need to be transported. I think KMI is a great opportunity for income investors to benefit from an increasing dividend and possible capital appreciation over the next several years.