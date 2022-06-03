Uwe Krejci/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Buying into rapidly growing companies can be tricky business. Even if growth is stellar, shares of a company that is classified as a growth prospect can be extremely volatile. One great example of this volatility can be seen when looking at Chewy (NYSE:CHWY). On June 2nd, after reporting financial results covering the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, shares of the pet-centric online retailer Chewy skyrocketed, closing up 24.2%. This follows months of decline as investors worry about increased competition from online retailers like Amazon (AMZN) and as they become concerned about the broader economy.

Despite seeing some really positive results, however, the stock for the company no longer looks as exciting as it once did. I fully suspect that growth will continue for the foreseeable future. But with the company's margins becoming compressed, shares are looking awfully expensive. At the end of the day, I have decided, in response to the company's move higher, to lower my rating on it from a 'buy' to a 'hold'.

The picture is changing some

Back in March of this year, I wrote an article looking favorably upon Chewy. At that time, I acknowledged the progress the company had made in recent years and I indicated that concerns regarding competition from Amazon were likely overblown. Although the company was trading at a very high multiple, there was no denying that it was growing at a rapid pace. Ultimately, I felt as though the rapid growth the company was achieving was worth the high price that shares demanded. Since then, the market has disagreed with me. Even after the 24.2% rise in price that shares experienced on June 2nd, the stock is still down 37.4%. That compares to the 8% decline seen by the S&P 500 over the same timeframe.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

To begin with, let me say that fundamental performance continues to be great on the top line. The company ended 2021 with strong sales of $8.89 billion. That's 24.4% above the $7.15 billion generated in 2020. And it dwarfs the $4.85 billion in revenue achieved in 2019. Sales growth in the final quarter of last year was 16.9%, with revenue rising from $2.04 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $2.39 billion the same time last year. The company also showed other improvements. Although it still generated a net loss, that loss was just $73.8 million. That compares to the $92.5 million loss achieved in 2020 and marks the 4th straight year in a row in which the company's bottom line improved. One other profitability metric was also favorable. Operating cash flow went from $132.8 million in 2020 to $191.7 million in 2021. The only profitability metric that worsened was EBITDA. That came in last year at $78.6 million. That compares to the $85.2 million achieved in 2020.

The improvements the company experienced were driven by a couple of factors. For starters, the firm saw a continued increase in the number of active customers that it has. In 2020, this number was 19.21 million. At the end of 2021, it had grown to 20.66 million. In addition, the company also saw the average sales per active customer climb, with that number rising from $372 in 2020 to $430 in 2021. As these numbers increase year over year, the company has an opportunity to capture additional economies of scale.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Where things do start to look a little less great is when we start talking about what the business achieved in the latest quarter. To be clear, the reason why shares increased was because management reported results that topped expectations. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.43 billion. That was at the very high end of what management was expecting, with a range of between $2.40 billion and $2.43 billion. It was also favorable compared to the $2.41 billion that analysts anticipated. The revenue the company reported was 13.7% higher than the $2.14 billion reported the same time last year. Interestingly, the number of active customers for the company actually fell, with the number coming in at 20.60 million. Although that is still better than the 19.77 million seen one year earlier. Meanwhile, the sales per active customer increased, climbing from $388 in the first quarter of 2021 to $446 this year.

What really seemed to surprise investors, however, was what the company reported on an earnings basis. Earnings per share came in at $0.04. That compares to the negative $0.13 per share that analysts anticipated. Overall, the company's net profit was $18.5 million. However, we also need to put all of this in context. Yes, the company did beat expectations. However, earnings were still lower than the $38.7 million reported in the first quarter of 2021. And this was not the only area in which profitability was weaker year-over-year. Operating cash flow fell from $98.4 million to $82.4 million. Even if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have declined from $81.7 million to $70.9 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company also fell, dropping from $77.4 million to $60.5 million.

Management attributes this weakness on its bottom line to continued investments in growth. In short, the company is alright with accepting lower margins today with the hope that margins would be higher in the future and will be based on higher revenue. Long term, it remains to be seen whether these investments will pay off or not. In terms of overall revenue in the near term, the answer is favorable. I say this because, according to management, revenue for 2022 is currently forecasted to be between $10.2 billion and $10.4 billion. That implies a year-over-year growth rate of between 15% and 17%. On the other hand, the company's EBITDA margin is expected to be somewhere between breakeven and 1%. At the midpoint, this would imply EBITDA of only $51.5 million. That would translate to a year-over-year decline of 34.5%. No guidance was given when it came to operating cash flow. But if we assume a similar year-over-year change, then it should come in at roughly $125.6 million, while the adjusted figure that factors out changes in working capital should be around $60.6 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Using this data, we can effectively value the business. However, the end result is a company that is trading at a rather lofty multiple. On a forward basis, shares are trading at a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 202.5. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple for the company should be 226.6. To put this in perspective, when I last wrote about the firm, I had estimated a forward multiple of 44.7 when it comes to the price to operating cash flow approach and an EV to EBITDA multiple of 49.8, both based on 2022 estimates.

Takeaway

At this point in time, Chewy continues to grow on its top line at a rather rapid pace. This is promising, as is the fact that recent pain, from a margin perspective, is because of investments being made in the enterprise. At the same time, shares are now a lot more expensive, from a valuation perspective, than they were when I last wrote about it. I ultimately suspect the future for the company will be bright. But until I see some data that the bottom line is going to look better, I have decided to rate the enterprise a 'hold'.