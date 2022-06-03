June Dogs Of The Dow Show One To Buy

mauinow1/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

While more than half this collection of Dow Industrials is too pricey and reveals only skinny dividends, the five lowest priced Dogs of the Dow are worth a look. This month, one of the five, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), lives up to the dogcatcher ideal of annual dividends from $1K invested exceeding its single share price. Four others, however, showed prices within $15.21 of meeting that goal.

With renewed downside market pressure of 66%, it would be possible for all ten (even AMGN) to become elite fair-priced dogs with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices by year's end. However, exuberance remains un-checked in the 2022 market and the prices of nine Dow stocks are currently up. Only WBA wiggled under into the dogcatcher ideal price vs dividend return.

[See a summary of top ten fair-priced June Dow Dogs in Actionable Conclusion 21 near the middle of this article.]

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Expect 23.37% To 55.01% Net Gains From Top-Ten Dow Dogs By June 2023

None of ten top dividend-yielding Dow dogs were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So, this June, 2023 yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizard estimates, was 0% accurate.

Estimates of dividend-returns from $1,000 invested in the ten highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2022-23 data points for the projections below. Note: one-year target prices estimated by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to June 1, 2023 were:

Boeing Co (BA) was forecast to net $550.11, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 48% greater than the market as a whole.

Salesforce, Inc (CRM) was projected to net $449.08, based on the median of target prices estimated by forty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 16% over the market as a whole.

The Walt Disney Co (DIS) was projected to net $438.85, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 21% over the market as a whole.

NIKE, Inc (NKE) netted $354.36 based on the median of target price estimates from thirty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) was projected to net $325.98, based on dividends, plus the median target price estimates from forty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) was projected to net $316.13, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 40% over the market as a whole.

Apple Inc (AAPL) was projected to net $261.08, based on the median of target price estimates from forty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 20% over the market as a whole.

Visa Inc (V) was projected to net $260.85, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

Walmart Inc (WMT) was projected to net $242.65 based on the median of target price estimates from thirty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

The Home Depot, Inc (HD) was projected to net $233.68, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 34.33% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these top ten Dow Index stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 7% over the market as a whole.

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

The June, 2022 Dow 30 By Yield

Source: YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Ranged 3.06% To 4.98% Per YCharts And 3.20% To 5.03% Per IndexArb

Top ten Dow dogs as of 6/1/22 represented eight of eleven Morningstar sectors by YCharts and IndexArb. All stocks were the same on the two lists but the order by yield for the sixth and seventh and eighth and ninth stocks were reversed on the two lists this month.

Both YCharts and IndexArb put the lone communication services sector member first on the top ten, Verizon [1]. Then the first of three technology dogs were placed in the second and sixth or seventh positions, International Business Machines (IBM) [2] and Cisco Systems Inc [6] per YCharts and [7] per IndexArb, and Intel Corp (INTC) [7] per YCharts and [6] per IndexArb.

The two lists agreed that the third, tenth place finishers, were both from the healthcare sector: Walgreens Boots Alliance [3], Amgen Inc (AMGN) [10].

Both YCharts and IndexArb put the lone basic materials dog in fourth place, Dow Inc (DOW) [4], and the lone industrials dog in the top ten was fifth, 3M Co (MMM) [5]

Finally, the two lists reversed the order of the financial services firm, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) [8] per IndexArb and [9] per YCharts, with the energy representative's order, Chevron (CVX) [8] per YCharts and [9] per IndexArb, to complete their June top ten dogs of the Dow by yield lists.

Source: YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Dividend Vs. Price Results

Graphs above show the relative strengths of the top ten Dow dogs by yield as of market close 6/1/2022. The two sets of charts show the variation of dividends calculated by YCharts.com estimates and those from the arbitrage firm IndexArb.com. There was a $8.75 difference in total estimated single share dividends between YCharts and IndexArb top ten, resulting in a $7.35 total cost per dividend dollar differential. These numbers were not enough to show a 1% variance on the pie charts.

This month all but one of the top-ten Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeds projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten). A dividend dogcatcher priority is to select stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. As mentioned above, that condition was only reached by Walgreens Boots Alliance in June.

Actionable Conclusion (21): Nine of Ten Top Dow Dogs Are Overbought

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or oversold condition) means, no matter which chart you read, 26 of all 27 Dow dividend payers are low risk and low opportunity dogs, with the non-dividend payers being particularly dismal. The Dow top-ten average cost per dollar of annual dividend for June 1, 2022 was $26.93 per YCharts or $26.19 by the IndexArb reckoning.

One that cut its dividend after March, 2020, Boeing, has re-learned (and is now certified that it knows how to fly in some countries) and is thus prepared to take off again if someone ever orders planes made in the USA again. The used plane market, however, is soaring. BA may not ever recover from being in worse shape than was GE when excused from the Dow index.

As for DIS, the magic kingdom may be close to reinstating a dividend but don't hold your breath. However, the newest of the three latest no-dividend stocks on the block, CRM, is simply overpriced. Those three non-dividend payers are the true down in the dumps dogs of the Dow, despite analysts high-balling their future share price estimates.

Remember this dogcatcher yield-based stock-picking strategy is contrarian. That means rooting for (buying) the underdog is productive when you don't already own these stocks. If you do hold these stocks, then you must look for opportune pull-backs in price to add to your position to best improve your dividend yield. Plenty of pull-back opportunities appear to be ahead.

Price Drops or Dividend Increases Could Get All Ten Dow Dogs Back to "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

Source: YCharts.com

The charts above retain the current dividend amount and adjust share price to produce a yield (from $1K invested) to equal or exceed the single share price of each stock. As this illustration shows, one is ideally priced. Beside Walgreens' break into the ideal zone, four more low-priced stocks are within $0.81 to $15.21 of making the grade (VZ; INTC; CSCO; DOW).

Five more, however (IBM; MMM; CVX; JPM; AMGN ) need to trim prices between $58.22 and $165.37. to attain that elusive 50/50 goal.

The alternative, of course, would be that these companies raise their dividends but that is a lot to ask in these highly disrupted, inflationary, yet cash-rich times. Mr. Market is much more effective at moving prices up or down to appropriate size.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) The Dow Index Showed 20.16% To 67.01% Top Ten Upsides To June, 2023; (32) One 2.38% Downside Was Revealed By Broker 1-Yr. Targets

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst median price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 29.87% Advantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced of 10 Dow Dogs As Of June 1, 2023

Ten top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results as verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top-ten Dow dogs selected 6/1/22 by both the YCharts and IndexArb methods revealing the highest dividend-yields represented eight of the eleven sectors in Y-Charts and IndexArb reckonings. Consumer Cyclical went missing. (Real Estate is not reported and Utilities has its own Dow Index.)

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Dow Dogs (34) To Deliver 17.10% Vs. (35) 13.17% Net Gains by All Ten Come June 1, 2023

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 29.87% more gain than from $5,000 invested in all ten. The sixth lowest priced, JPMorgan Chase & Co, showed top analyst-estimated gains of 22.24%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced Dow top-yield dogs for June 1 were: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc; Intel Corp; Cisco Systems Inc; Verizon Communications Inc; Dow Inc, with prices ranging from $43.26 to $68.11.

Five higher-priced Dow top-yield dogs for June 1 were: JPMorgan Chase & Co; International Business Machines Corp; 3M Co; Chevron Corp; Amgen Inc, whose prices ranged from $129.91 to $253.42.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market.

Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 90% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of change. (In 2017 the market somewhat followed analyst sentiment. In 2018 analysts estimates were contrarian indicators of market performance, and they continued to be contrary for the first two quarters of 2019 but switched to conforming for the last two quarters.) In 2020 analyst projections were quite contrarian. The first half of 2021 most dividend stock price actions exceeded all analyst expectations. The last half of 2021 was still gangbusters. The 2022 Summer sag may free-up three or more Dow dogs, sending them into the ideal zone where returns from $1k invested equal (or exceed) their single-share price.

Afterword

Lest there be any doubt about the recommendations in this article, this month there was one Dow Index stock showing dividends for $1k invested exceeding its single share price, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

The dogcatcher hands off recommendations are still in place referring to one that cut its dividend in March, 2020. While Boeing, has re-learned (and is certified in certain countries) how to fly, it still has to find customers before it can get airborne again. BA faces strong headwinds to stay on the Dow index (despite analyst optimism for the lone American commercial air-crafter).

Also keep hands off the newest non-dividend member of the Dow, Salesforce.com Inc, until it declares a dividend from $1K invested greater than its single share price.

While subscriptions keep the ship afloat, Disney needs audiences to get strapped back into buying tickets to watch and ride before resuming a dividend. The DIS parks are now open in CA & FL. Will anybody play there or go to movies again? If so, when will the DIS dividend return? Looks like all viewer loyalties have switched to Apple productions and streaming entertainment options. Happily, Disney franchised offerings compete well in the streaming market.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dow dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from IndexArb; YCharts; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com