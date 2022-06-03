Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

Despite my distaste for mortgage real estate investment trusts due to their sometimes unsustainable yields, I just added Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to my dividend portfolio after the mREIT decreased its dividend to $0.08 per share. The mortgage trust represents a 3% allocation in my portfolio, making it a rather minor holding.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, like other mREITs in the first quarter, announced a significant decrease in book value for 1Q-22, and management slashed its monthly dividend pay-out by 20%. I made a purchase since the dividend had just been reduced and the stock had begun to trade at a greater discount to book value.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Is Now Trading At A Large Discount

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is an mREIT that primarily invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities. Mortgage trusts are essentially investment firms that borrow short-term funds from lenders and invest in long-term mortgage securities in the hopes of earning a spread on a huge capital base. Ellington Residential Mortgage Management LLC manages the mREIT on an outsourced basis.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT's portfolio as of March 31, 2022 was invested in 15-year, 20-year, and 30-year fixed rate mortgages to generate interest income. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT's largest mortgage position is in 30-year mortgages, which account for 81% of the trust's entire mortgage-backed securities portfolio based on fair value. The trust also invests in (higher risk) non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, but only a minor percentage of its investment assets (1.5%).

Portfolio Of Mortgage-Backed Securities (Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT generates income from its huge portfolio of mortgage securities. Because the trust invests using borrowed funds, low financing costs are critical to the mREIT's performance and capacity to give shareholders an attractive 11.6% dividend. If borrowing rates rise, the spread net interest margins may contract, resulting in lower net interest income for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

The Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT received $5.4 million in net interest income in the first quarter, a 5.7% decrease QoQ. Because of the central bank's altering interest rate policy, the trust's net interest margin fell from 1.81% in 4Q-22 to 1.76% in 1Q-22, a trend that we have witnessed in the larger mREIT market in recent quarters.

To combat rising prices, the central bank is projected to begin an aggressive interest rate hike cycle in 2022, raising borrowing rates even further. Higher funding costs will undoubtedly pose a challenge for investment firms that rely on cheap finance to make mortgage security investments in the future.

Summary Of Financial Results (Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT)

Dividend Cut Creates Opportunity

The mREIT industry saw significant reductions in book value in the first quarter as monetary tightening and increased interest rates reduced mortgage securities prices. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT's book value fell from $11.76 per share on December 31, 2021 to $10.14 per share on March 31, 2022, a $1.62 per share decrease (14%). To compare, Annaly Capital Management's book value fell $1.20 per share (15%) to $6.77 per share during the same time period. Because of the shift in interest rate forecasts for 2022 and the increased risk to book values, mREIT book values have fallen significantly.

Many mortgage trusts, notably Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, have resumed trading at discounts to book value. The trust presently trades at a 19% discount to book value, which is higher than the discounts offered by Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC).

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT also reduced its monthly dividend by 20%, from $0.10 per share to $0.08 per share. On June 27, 2022, shareholders will get a fresh $0.08-per-share dividend. Because the mREIT just reset its dividend payout due to increased interest rates, it is doubtful that the trust will have to reduce its dividend again anytime soon.

Data by YCharts

Why EARN Could See A Lower Stock Price

For mREITs like Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, higher borrowing costs pose a substantial risk. A central bank devoted to fighting inflation will shrink its balance sheet, hiking interest rates. Higher borrowing costs as a result of this aggressive interest rate hike cycle may result in lower net interest margins and net interest income for the trust in 2022.

My Conclusion

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT lost a significant amount of book value in 1Q-22 and reduced its payout, causing the shares to fall. Because the discount to book value is currently at 19%, the selloff may have gone a little too far. While rising interest rates indicate a risk to the net interest margin, the recent dividend drop indicates that the new dividend is more sustainable.