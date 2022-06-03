t_kimura/iStock via Getty Images

I don't know about you, but when I often think of a business, I think of a firm that is dedicated to providing goods or services to end consumers like you and I. But there are businesses out there dedicated solely to providing goods and services to other businesses that need them. One example of a company in this category is Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL).

With operations centered around regulated waste and compliance services, as well as providing secure information destruction services, Stericycle fits some very particular niches of value that many companies would prefer to outsource instead of doing in-house. Although the company does offer an interesting business model for investors to buy into, its financial track record has been anything but impressive. At best, shares are fairly valued. But if we don't see some change in the trajectory the company is taking, then it's not hard to imagine shares falling further from here.

A Firm In Decline

To best understand Stericycle, it would be wise for us to discuss the two key revenue service categories the company has grouped its operations into. The first of these management calls Regulated Waste and Compliance Services. Through this set of operations, the company offers regulated waste management systems like its Sharps Disposable and Management Solutions offerings. Under the Sharps umbrella, the company disposes of waste like needles, scalpels, blades, and pipettes that have come into contact with blood, other bodily fluids, or microorganisms.

The company also provides pharmaceutical waste services, hazardous waste and compliance services, communication solutions dedicated to providing appointment reminders, secure messaging, event registration, and more for hospitals and other integrated delivery networks, and maritime waste services. Included under some of these operations is the disposal of pathological waste like human or animal body parts, organs, tissues, and more, as well as trace chemotherapy waste, pharmaceutical waste, gray water, black water, bilge water, and other maritime waste, and so much more. The company has also expanded into waste disposal associated with COVID-19, including the disposal of vaccines, testing equipment, and more. Last year, this service category was responsible for 70% of the company's revenue.

The second revenue service category the company focuses on is called Secure Information Destruction Services. This includes document and hard drive destruction services, much of which falls under the company's Shred-it brand. When it comes to these activities, the company provides both regular scheduled services, as well as one-time services to those customers that need them. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, this particular service category accounted for 30% of the company's sales.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Although you might think that a company like Stericycle would experience consistent and steady growth, the opposite has actually taken place. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue for the company had been sliding for a couple of years. Sales decreased from $3.58 billion in 2017 to $3.31 billion in 2019. In 2020, revenue plunged to just $2.68 billion, while in 2021 it fell further to $2.65 billion. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be winding down, revenue for the company is slow to respond in any positive way. However, some of the pain recently has been because of divestitures the company made. For instance, in the second quarter of 2020, the company sold its Environmental Solutions business. It also sold operations in Argentina in the third quarter of 2020, followed by its Expert Solutions business near the end of that year. Some divestitures also took place in 2021, with all of its transactions from the start of 2020 through the end of last year pushing revenue down by $204.3 million. Though, it is worth noting that organic revenue rose by $144.3 million, or 5.4%.

When it comes to the company's bottom line, results have been rather mixed. Even though revenue has been on the decline, profitability has improved in recent years. The largest loss the company incurred was the $346.8 million reported for 2019. This loss narrowed to $57.3 million in 2020 before narrowing further to $27.8 million last year. Although this is great to see, it is disappointing that cash flows have not shown a consistent trend of improvement. Operating cash flow has been all over the map, ranging from a low point of $165.7 million to a high point of $530.2 million. Even if we adjust for changes in working capital, there is no clear or obvious trend regarding cash flows. Meanwhile, when it comes to EBITDA, the trend has been negative for the most part. This metric ultimately decreased from $754.5 million in 2017 to $458 million last year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to the 2022 fiscal year, the company has shown continued weakening on its top line, as well as some weakness on its bottom line. Revenue came in during the latest quarter at $664.2 million. That compares to the $668 million generated just one year earlier. In the first quarter of 2022, the company incurred a net loss of $14.2 million. That compares to the $26.1 million lost in 2021 first quarter. Operating cash flow went from $62.6 million to negative $38.8 million, while the adjusted equivalent of this went from $86.4 million to $52 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company also worsened, plunging from $135.5 million to $86.3 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

If we base the valuation of Stericycle off of the results achieved in 2021, shares don't look all that bad from a pricing perspective in a vacuum. The company is trading at a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 17.4. And the EV to EBITDA multiple is 13.6. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. Of these, four had positive results. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 12.6 to a high of 22.7. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 10.3 to 22.9. In both of these cases, only one of the companies was cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Stericycle 17.4 13.6 Clean Harbors (CLH) 12.6 10.3 Casella Waste Systems (CWST) 21.4 22.9 ABM Industries (ABM) 18.9 14.1 Tetra Tech (TTEK) 22.7 21.6 Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY) N/A N/A

Takeaway

At first glance, Stericycle may look reasonably priced. However, the financial picture for the company is less than ideal. Although losses improved through 2021, we are seeing a resurgence in pain on the company's bottom line for early 2022. There's no clear evidence that the picture is really turning around. Though not detailed in the rest of my article, there is another issue as well. Previously, the company had been under investigation as part of an anti-corruption campaign. Although a charge for this was booked in the second half of last year, the company only recently agreed to settle these allegations for a one-time payment of $90 million. This further adds onto the list of things to worry about for the enterprise, on top of the aforementioned fundamental problems. Between the risk that there are other issues deep within the firm, combined with the decline in revenue and cash flows we have seen, I cannot help but to say that this is, for now, a decent 'sell' candidate.