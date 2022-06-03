Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In our previous analysis of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS), we continued to expect it to capitalize on 5G with a projected growth of 8.8% for its Mobile segment as it has a broad RF portfolio of SAW and BAW technologies and customer relationships with top smartphone makers. Its integrated RFFE products are also included in the Mobile segment which grew by 4% in Q2 2022 representing up to 61% of revenues. Furthermore, the company guided a revenue growth of 10% YoY in Q3 2022 at the midpoint. However, this does not fully reflect the adoption of its Sky5 platform which is why we looked into it.

Technological Innovation

In its Q2 2022 earnings briefing, Skyworks highlighted the adoption of its Sky5 platform for leading smartphone makers. Sky5 is the company’s integrated RFFE solution or according to Skyworks, its:

advanced wireless engine with highly integrated and high performance transmit/receive front-end solutions and diversity receive modules for sub-6 GHz 5G

With Sky5, the company provides integrated RFFE components as compared to previous generations of discrete RF components and is designed to meet the increased demands and complexity of 5G with improved analog performance, enhanced filtering, and power efficiency. Additionally, it had developed Sky5 Ultra for the premium segment, which features DSBGA packaging that reduces the solution size by more than 25% and incorporates connectivity components to support Wi-Fi 6. Thus, we believe this highlights its leading-edge product development with Sky5 to enhance the company’s 5G capabilities and meet demands from its smartphone maker customers.

Skyworks

Product Competitiveness

Based on the company’s competitors in the RF space, we identified their relevant RFFE products from Qorvo (RF Fusion) (QRVO) and QUALCOMM’s (QCOM) integrated Modem-RF system which both are highly integrated. Other RF companies such as Broadcom (AVGO) and Murata (OTCPK:MRAAY) focus on component filters, switches and power amplifiers rather than a highly integrated RFFE. Comparing Sky5 against competitors based on max bandwidth, frequency range and module integrations, we determined its product competitiveness.

Comparison Skyworks Sky5 Qualcomm Modem-RF system Qorvo RF Fusion Max Bandwidth 100 MHz 100Mhz 100Mhz Frequency Range 700Mhz to 6Ghz 600Mhz to 7.2 Ghz 400Mhz to 9Ghz mmWave Modules No Yes No LNA/Filter Modules Yes Yes Yes Power Tracker Yes Yes Yes Antenna Tuner Yes Yes Yes RF Transceivers No Yes No Modem Integration No Yes No Connectivity Modules Yes Yes Yes

Source: Skyworks, Qualcomm, Qorvo

From the table, all three companies’ products support a maximum bandwidth of 100Mhz indicating similar performance. Though, Skyworks is edged out by Qualcomm and Qorvo with higher frequency ranges supported by their filtering technologies including Qualcomm’s UltraBAW filters integrated into its integrated RFFE portfolio. In terms of module integration, Skyworks is similar to Qorvo with integrations with 4 RF module types including LNA/Filter Modules, Power Tracker, Antenna Tuner and Connectivity Modules supporting WiFi 6. All 3 products also feature a power tracker with envelope tracking components for more efficient power management of the RFFE.

Though, Qualcomm’s RFFE is superior to both companies with 7 integrations such as mmWave modules, RF transceivers and modem integration enabling it to support all frequency bands with mmWave according to ABI research. Thus, although offering similar performance (bandwidth), Sky5’s product competitiveness is overshadowed by Qualcomm offering greater RFFE integration followed by Qorvo with a higher frequency range enabled through its BAW filter technologies.

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

However, despite the stronger product competitiveness of Qualcomm and Qorvo, Skyworks still increased its market share in 2021. Though we see Qualcomm and Qorvo gaining the most market share with their superior RFFE products but believe that Skyworks could still benefit as it has an advantage versus Broadcom and Murata without integrated RFFE products like Skyworks.

Shift to 5G

We believe the Sky5 platform will greatly benefit Skyworks due to the shift of smartphone makers to 5G. According to the company’s management, it highlighted the Sky5 platform in leading 5G smartphone makers and flagship launches including Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). Furthermore, the share of global premium smartphones had increased to 27% in 2021 from 19% in 2016 with a 91% 5G penetration. Its smartphone maker customers, for example, Samsung continued to expand the adoption of 5G for its phones such as the Galaxy S and A series. Additionally, Xiaomi also expanded its 5G line-up with its Redmi Note 11 range featuring 5G capability. The Sky5 platform is even used in the iPhone13. Overall, we see its customers shifting to 5G could be positive for its Sky5 platform and benefit its revenues as around 61% of phones are yet to be shifted to 5G in 2021 based on estimates from CCS Insight.

Risk

One of the risks is that Apple (AAPL) (59% of revenue) had been reported to be hiring to develop wireless chips, which could result in less demand in the future. However, we believe this is unlikely to affect Skyworks much as Apple previously acquired Intel’s wireless business that focuses on modems instead of RFFE.

Verdict

To conclude, we believe Sky5 could benefit Skyworks' revenue growth to increase into double digits as an integrated RFFE to enable 5G capabilities and meet the demands of its smartphone makers as they shift towards 5G despite having lower product competitiveness compared to Qualcomm and Qorvo. Previously, we rated Skyworks as a Strong Buy at $238.54 which is a 140% upside, whereas the analyst consensus price target for Skyworks is $147.38.