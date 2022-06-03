Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is the leading e-commerce platform for trading used cars. In just 8 years, it is clearly a disrupter becoming the second-largest company in the industry. Recently the stock is under tremendous pressure given headwinds of the macroenvironment and the company's logistical issues. The used car market is historically very volatile, CVNA is not immune to it. Future uncertainty still remains but the growth capability and innovative culture of CVNA are undeniable. I think this is very high-quality management and the stock is already being punished. Things can only be better for CVNA.

Data by YCharts

Q1 2022 was a challenging quarter

Q1 2022 results were not great. The market expansion momentum is not bad with Retail units sold totaling 105k (14% increase) and revenue rising to 3.5B (56% increase). The gross profit decreased 12% to 298M and the total gross profit per unit (GPU) decreased from $4537 to $2833. During 2021 Q4, the company guided a 29% increase in units sold and $4000 GPU with an approximately breakeven EBITA margin. It is very clear that CVNA has not delivered those results. If we look at the historical record, this is maybe the worst quarter ever since the company has never reduced both sales and units sold quarter over quarter (as chart below). The only good news I found is customers with 700+ credit scores have increased by 50% which indicates strong customer attachment to its platform.

revenue and units sold track record (CVNA presentation)

The management's explanation of this quarter's slump is similar to other car dealers in the industry. The Omicron, interest rate, inflation, winter storms, and Ukraine war all had negative impacts on its business, causing the operational costs, the logistic network, financing spread, and customer demand all went in the wrong direction.

The good news is that CVNA is still leading the revenue growth of the industry as one of the most disruptive companies as the chart below.

Data by YCharts

CVNA is more sensitive to industry headwinds

One thing that I learned from this quarter is that pioneering companies like CVNA are often more susceptible to unexpected industry headwinds. As the company is expanding so much, the management often is laser-focused on building long-term business structures during normal market conditions. Under extreme events such as Omicron, winter storms, and the supply chain crisis, I don't think CVNA has done anything to respond as the management stated in the conference call:

If we go back in time to Q4, we grew at 57%. In Q3, we're growing at 74%. So we clearly were growing at higher rates, and we were anticipating higher rates of sales in Q1, because we didn't appreciate what would happen industry-wide with affordability and interest rates and consumer sentiment, everything pushing overall volumes down.

CNVA usually ramps up SG&A and CAPEX spending six months ahead to match expected growth. In Q1 2022, it opened 15th, 16th, and 17th inspection and reconditioning centers (IRCs). However, these centers are not fully in use yet. The unexpected industry disruption leads to overcapacity and increases the cost per unit. As a result, the net loss margin was raised by 10.8%, the EBITDA margin loss increased by 10.2%, and total SG&A as a percentage of revenue in Q1 increased by 3.1%. This overcapacity and cost inefficiencies were expected to improve based on comments during the conference call:

Over the next several quarters, we expect to better align sales with expense levels through a combination of higher sales and expense efficiencies. We expect this to lead to a meaningful sequential decrease in SG&A per retail unit sold and an improvement in EBITDA margin in Q2

The long-term growth trajectory is still great and may even accelerate with the ADESA acquisition

CVNA is known for its differentiated business model and unparalleled customer services by offering the best selection, speed, and value. The data, people, and logistic infrastructure were expensive to build. But once they are completed, the cost of additional sales (especially SG&A) should be lower than traditional dealers because of all the automation CVNA integrated into their business. In fact, CVNA's GPU is already higher than competitors like CarMax (KMX) and America's Car-Mart (CRMT).

Moreover, CVNA is scaling very effectively (ignoring the recent abnormal quarter). The chart below shows that the newer cohorts can often pick up market share faster. 5 of the 9 cohorts had positive EBITDA margins the two oldest cohorts achieved EBITDA margins greater than 4%.

market penetration by cohorts (CVNA presentations)

ADESA is the second-largest wholesale used vehicle auction provider. With the acquisition of ADESA, CVNA will immediately have 56 sites (6.5M square feet buildings on 4000 acres), the workforce, and business relationships. This equals 30 Carvana IRC locations and 2M annual reconditioning capacity while still operating the wholesale auction business. Considering CNVA only built 17 IRC locations in the last 10 years, the ADESA addition is a huge capacity boost as stated in the Q1 letter:

we will eventually have reconditioned, front-line inventory within 50 miles of 58% of the US population and will be within 200 miles of 94%. This will have the benefit of reducing shipping distances, times, and costs, accelerating us to our long-term financial model. In fact, we estimate that sales that we complete today to customers within 200 miles of the IRC where their car is stored cost us $750 less in COGS and SG&A than our average sale. In addition, adding the ADESA U.S. locations will make our network more resilient and more robust to weather disruptions by having more routes connecting origin and destination point

Recent Layoff

On May 10, 2022, CNVA announced a 12% layoff of 2500 employees from operational groups. The management commented:

We believe these decisions, while extremely difficult, will result in Carvana restoring a better balance between its sales volumes and staffing levels and facilitate Carvana returning to efficient growth on its mission to change the way people buy and sell cars.

This is in line with the company's goal of rapidly reducing SG&A expense per retail unit sold in both the near term and midterm. It is very likely that the ADESA acquisition has meaningfully reduced CVNA's need to spend a large amount of CAPX as you could find from the statement:

Generate positive free cash flow through a combination of retail units, GPU, SG&A expense efficiencies, and management of capital expenditures to achieve self-funding without requiring additional equity or debt capital.

Valuation and risks

CVNA has long-term goals to reach gross margins of 15-19% and an EBITDA margin of 8-13.5%. As an extremely data-savvy company, its business model should be able to make money as 2021 Q2 has already shown a positive 106M EBITDA. I think CVNA definitely makes the car buying process more simple and automated which should help achieve higher margins than others. Given the speed of its previous growth, CVNA clearly is the winner of the online car buying market. From the third-party online traffic data, CVNA's website already has more visits, unique visitors, and time spent than KMX. Its bounce rate of 43.36% is also lower than others.

If CVNA can keep the momentum and reach 2M cars sold in the next ten years, it has to grow its units sold by 14% annually which is not difficult to do at all. If the average car sale price is still 15k like today, a 30B revenue (same as KMX today) is expected. Assuming a very low 3.3% net income margin, CVNA could get 1B net income ten years from now. This only gets CVNA at a PE of 6.8x at the current market cap. As the 5Y PE average of the industry stands at 13x, CVNA should easily double its price just for matching the PE multiple with peers.

Conclusion

Overall, CVNA is a very high-quality company. Auto consumers have been tired of working with dealers for a long time. They want to have comfort and confidence to purchase mechanically sound cars with wide selections at good prices. CVNA is winning the customer's trust for now. If it can continue to do so, it will be super difficult to lose its market position.