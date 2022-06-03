Erich Sacco/iStock via Getty Images

While the stock has taken a hit so far this year, StoneCo (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:STNE) reported a strong start to the year with revenue and profitability both coming in ahead of expectations. Despite the challenging global macroeconomic environment, especially in Brazil, the company demonstrated their ability to navigate a challenging market.

Both of the company's operating segments reported very encouraging results that showed underlying growth trends remain strong. Brazil is still behind in terms of the digitization of the payment and banking ecosystem, a tailwind that could play out very well for STNE over the coming years.

The stock has been down around 50% so far this year and trading well below their all-time high of just over $90. While I am not advocating the stock will return to $90 any time soon, I do believe current valuation screams buy.

As of writing this article, the stock was indicating after hours around $12.75. The company has improved their profitability by taking several pricing actions to help offset the rising costs of both higher inflation and employee wages.

Currently, estimates for 2023 EPS are just over $0.70, which is likely to drift higher over the coming weeks given the strong results. Assuming $0.80 EPS for 2023, this implies current valuation of 16x 2023 EPS and if we use a conservative growth figure to achieve 2024 EPS estimate of $1.10, valuation is only around 11.5x 2024 EPS.

A reasonable earnings multiple of 16x, which would still be low for a company growing well above 50% and profitability around 40%, it's very possible the stock returns to $18 over the next year. I do believe, longer term, the upside is quite significant, though I do warn investors that investing in Brazil-based companies can be quite volatile.

Macro Factors Weighing On YTD Stock Performance

Investors who are more familiar with STNE, they have become accustomed to the stock moving in quite volatile swings given the volatility within the Brazilian economy. Prior to the global pandemic, Brazil was largely a cash-based economy, with consumers reluctant to using digital payments when making transactions. However, the pandemic has accelerated digital payment adoption, which the STNE's stock reached over $90 in early-2021.

Nevertheless, the challenging Brazilian economy has put intense pressure on the stock, pushing it down nearly 50% year to date, prior to the company reporting earnings.

While the company estimates there are over 28 million mid-sized and SMBS within Brazil, STNE only has 1.7 million business relationships, meaning there is a long runway of growth potential over the coming years.

After Brazil's Economy Ministry cut their economic growth outlook to 1.5% for 2022 (back in March), they recently maintained that outlook in May. While 1.5% growth for 2022 is not great, it's more important for that estimate to be reiterated, rather than trimmed. 2023 is expected to be a little better, with the Economic Ministry expecting GDP growth of 2.5%. Again, this macro backdrop has caused pressure on the stock as worries around a challenging Brazilian economy makes it difficult to make sound investment decisions. STNE has tried to pass along some of these higher customers to their customers, though this can be a little challenging as interest rates rise quickly.

Strong Q1 Results And Guidance

During the quarter, STNE reported revenue of R$2,070 million, which reflected growth of 139% yoy, or 87% yoy organic growth after excluding the acquisition benefit of Linx. Revenue came in around 9% above the high-end of their previous guidance range of R$1,850-1,900 million, pretty impressive for a company operating in a challenging Brazilian economy.

Also during the quarter, adjusted EBITDA came in at R$817 million, growing 117% yoy. This also represents a 39.5% margin and while margin is down from 43.4% in the year-ago period, it represents a sequential improvement from 36.6% in Q4.

I believe that over time, especially as some of the company's recent pricing increase flow through the financials, margins will be able to expand back towards that 45% level. Yes, a lot of this can be dependent on macroeconomic factors out of the company's control, though digital payment ecosystems tend to have higher margin profiles.

From a segment standpoint, Financial Services revenue grew 108% yoy to R$1.721 billion and generated R$772 million of adjusted EBITDA, representing a margin of 44.8%. The company grew their payments active client base to 1.9 million users, representing 167.5k net additions during the quarter, which was slower than typical net additions given the company's recent price increases.

As anticipated, this lower net addition compared with previous quarters resulted from the significant pricing adjustments we have strategically implemented since November 2021 to compensate for the higher levels of funding costs amid CDI increase in Brazil. Such higher-than-usual price increases tend to have a negative short-term impact in our client base, but are accretive to the business, increasing our overall contribution margin and improving the quality of our client base.

MSMB TPV also reached R$63.4 billion, above their guidance of R$58.5-60.0 billion. While the average TPV client in MSMB declined 15% yoy, this is largely due to faster growth of their TON solution, which is aimed at much smaller micro merchants who typically have lower TPV. Despite this, MSMB take rate increased to 2.06% during the quarter, up from 1.71% last quarter, due to some of the company's recent price initiatives.

Within the Software segment, revenue grew 27% yoy (pro forma for Linx) to R$327 million with adjusted EBITDA reaching R$40.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin during the quarter was 12.3% and while this was up from 8.6% margin last quarter, margin deteriorated from 19.4% in the year-ago period.

The lower pro-forma margin is a result of (I) higher investments in customer service and R&D to improve our clients' experience and fulfill our strategic roadmap, (II) low maturity of our Digital business, with higher cloud costs and investments in personnel and (III) legacy costs and expenses from LinxPay infrastructure, for which the revenue was fully migrated to the Stone Platform by 1Q22. Compared with 4Q21, Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased 3.7 percentage points as we dilute fixed costs and promote G&A efficiencies.

Guidance for Q2 includes revenue of R$2,150-2,200 million, reflecting 148-154% yoy growth. Adjusted operating income is expected to be above R$185 million (adjusting for bond financial expenses), which would be a nice improvement from R$163 million in Q1. Excluding this adjustment, adjusted operating income is expected to be R$90 million, compared to R$82 million in Q1.

At face value, guidance seems strong enough to support a stock rally in the coming days. There will always be some uncertainty around the Brazilian economy, but STNE's recent price initiatives have helped relieve some profitability pressure.

Valuation

While there continues to be some macro headwinds related to the company, I do believe STNE is one of the best, if not the best, fintech in Brazil. There continues to be a shift away from cash transactions and towards digital payments, which is a massive long-term growth tailwind for STNE.

The stock has pulled back nearly 50% prior to the company reporting earnings, though is indicating up over 20% after hours. Even with a rebound closer to $13, the stock remains well below where it should be trading.

Clearly, the company's valuation has taken a hit over the past several months as investors feared the worst of this Brazilian fintech. However, with the macro environment improving, revenue growth remaining very healthy, and operating profitability showing signs of improvement, I believe there is a lot to like.

Currently, consensus estimates for 2023 EPS are just over $0.70 (in USD terms), though this could drift closer to $0.80 over the coming weeks after this strong earnings report. Given strong revenue momentum and management's focus on improving profitability, I believe 2024 EPS could be closer to $1.10, which would reflect a 2024 P/E of just 11.5x when using after-hours price of $12.75.

Even with a 20% pop in the stock, valuation is still very cheap. Given the stock market historically trades around 16-20x forward P/E, it seems very reasonable that STNE should trade at least at the low end of that range. That means 16x my 2024 EPS estimate of $1.10 could yield a stock price around $18 by the end of next year.

I believe the biggest risk to STNE remains the continued challenging macro factors. While these are out of the company's control, if the macro environment were to deteriorate, especially within Brazil, investors would likely be quick to sell the stock. In addition, continued high inflation could cause consumer spending to slow down, negatively impacting STNE. On top of that, if the company's pricing actions prove to be unsuccessful, profitability could suffer or the company could experience slower net customer additions, both being negative impacts to growth.