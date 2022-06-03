Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) is without a doubt one of the most successful consumer staple businesses of the past decade. The company has nearly doubled its topline over the past 10 years, while retaining its industry-leading gross, operating and net income margins.

Naturally, shareholder returns have also been spectacular over the period as the company cemented its leadership in the premium skin care space. At the same time, however, the characteristics of the current equity market and the beauty industry as well, have driven up the company's share price to unsustainable levels.

While EL is a company that is considered consumer defensive, the share price has been performing more in line with the more cyclical consumer discretionary ETF - Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY).

Data by YCharts

Although this might seem logical given EL's more premium positioning which gives its products a more cyclical demand, the company's share price has also moved in unison with the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM).

Data by YCharts

As a matter of fact, the six-month rolling correlation of EL with an index constructed by the daily excess returns of MTUM over those of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) has reached new highs recently.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Being a high-growth and extremely profitable business in a sector where most other large peers have been struggling and the most comparable high quality competitor is a family-owned European company, made EL the only game in town and thus heavily exposed to the momentum trade.

Although this is not a bad characteristic necessarily, in recent months the company's momentum exposure has increased dramatically. Moreover, the recent drop in EL share price could be largely explained by the fading momentum trade, as opposed to the temporary supply chain disruptions.

Focus on what matters

In addition to exogenous risk factors, Estée Lauder profitability has become entirely driven by the company's skin care division (see below).

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

The company also owns a large number of strong brands within makeup, fragrance and hair care. However, these divisions are either struggling to achieve high profitability or are too small when compared to the company's skin care business.

Estee Lauder Companies 10-K SEC Filing

Therefore, the skin care division is the sole contributor to EL's exceptionally high valuation. That is why, as skin care margins gradually improved over the past decade, so did the company's valuation. This upward trend suddenly came to a halt over the past 12-month period, when operating profitability of the division fell below 30%.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Operating profitability of the skin care division has become so important for Estée Lauder that it appears to be the sole driver of the company's price-to-sales multiple on a time-series basis.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

It is also a major driver of the company's free cash flow yield, which is a valuation metric that is far more sensitive to discretionary decisions and temporary changes in working capital and capital expenditures.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

Having said all that, it appears reckless to assume that EL could repeat its share price performance from the past decade, without margins reaching unsustainably high levels. Moreover, it also appears far too simplistic to assume that recent poor performance is solely due to temporary supply chain disruptions.

The risks for profitability

As we already mentioned, at first, supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures appear to be largely to blame for the recent rout in EL share price.

(...) increased inflationary pressures in our supply chain, mainly in logistics and materials and increasing start-up costs for our new plant in Japan. (...) increased shipping costs related to higher freight rates and more air shipments on increased sales volume. Additionally, as cities throughout China began tightening restrictions and traffic to Hainan slowed, we reduced certain expenses to correspond with slower retail traffic. Source: EL Q3 2022 Earnings Transcript

However, asset impairments of Dr.Jart+ and GLAMGLOW also contributed to the skin care segment poor performance. The most troubling, however, was the performance of the company's flagship brand - Estée Lauder, which saw falling sales, higher cost of sales and higher advertising and promotional expenses.

Partially offsetting the increases in operating income for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 were the unfavorable year-over-year impact of goodwill and other intangible asset impairments related to Dr.Jart+ and GLAMGLOW of approximately $135 million, combined, as well as lower results from Estée Lauder. The decrease in operating income from Estée Lauder was primarily due to the decrease in net sales, the increase in cost of sales primarily due to higher costs for promotional items and higher advertising and promotional activities to support hero products, holiday and key shopping moments and new product launches. Source: Estee Lauder Q3 2022 10-Q SEC Filing

Whether or not the recent downturn in EL's skin care business is only temporary, the company's leading margins in the sector will likely be challenged over the coming years.

The long-term view

Over the past decade, EL alongside L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY) has both benefited from the highly fragmented competition. That dynamic paved the way for the two companies to achieve much higher margins when compared to all other major peers.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

EL was in an even better position than L'Oreal due to the former's dominant positioning in premium skin care, a segment of the market that is characterized with one of the exceptionally high price premiums and customer loyalty.

Although L'Oreal is in no way inferior to EL, its profitability profile is far more diversified into a number of lower margin areas where competition has also been more intense in recent years.

L'Oreal Annual Report 2021

Premium skin care category also grew at the highest rate when compared to other personal care and beauty segments, thus providing EL with yet another tailwind on its back.

Colgate-Palmolive Investor Presentation

But as I highlighted recently, competition in the beauty & cosmetics space is now intensifying as attractive margins always attract a flurry of new entrants.

We should note that since I last covered EL, back in January of last year, the company has significantly improved its EBITDA margin, but it appears that certain peers are slowly catching up.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Coty (COTY), for example, has streamlined its operations and appears to be turning its business around by focusing on makeup, body care and fragrance.

Coty Investor Presentation

Natura &Co (NTCO) is struggling with its ambitious M&A growth strategy, but management appears committed to higher investments into its strong brand portfolio.

Natura & Co Investor Presentation

L'Oreal remains a formidable competitor across all of Estee Lauder's product segments and most notably in skin care.

L'Oreal Investor Presentation

The company has been stepping up its investments in the skin care space following the deal to acquire La Roche-Posay brand back in 2018.

globalcosmeticsnews.com

At the same time, the skin care space is witnessing some large-cap new entrants in the face of Colgate-Palmolive (CL) and Unilever (UL). The former has pivoted its long-term strategy towards the premium skin care space, where EL is traditionally very well-established.

Colgate-Palmolive Investor Presentation

Unilever, on the other hand, is focused on prestige beauty more broadly, but also appears to be geared towards the skin care category.

Unilever Investor Presentation

Whenever competitive pressures are increasing, the dominant player in a given industry is likely to first experience a slowing topline growth. In that regard, EL management is already addressing this issue with a more aggressive M&A approach, which culminated with the acquisition of DECIEM, back in May of 2021.

On May 18, 2021, the Company acquired additional shares in DECIEM, a Toronto-based skin care company, for $1,092 million in cash, including proceeds from the issuance of debt. DECIEM is a multi-brand beauty company with a brand portfolio that includes The Ordinary and NIOD. This acquisition is expected to further strengthen the Company's leadership position in prestige skin care, expand its global consumer reach and complement its business in the online and specialty-multi channels. The Company originally acquired a minority interest in DECIEM in June 2017. The minority interest was accounted for as an equity method investment, which had a carrying value of $65 million at the acquisition date. The acquisition of additional shares increased the Company's fully diluted equity interest from approximately 29% to approximately 76% and was considered a step acquisition. Source: EL 2021 10-K SEC Filing

The $1bn deal for roughly 47% of DECIEM diluted equity interest represented a significant step up in Estée Lauder's inorganic growth.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

These appear to be early signs of stronger competitive pressures and EL will most likely continue to rely more heavily on M&A deals into the future. On its own this brings a number of additional problems for the company's brand portfolio, but most importantly, is a clear indication that future share price returns are likely to be far less spectacular to what EL shareholders have gotten used to.

Conclusion

Estée Lauder premium valuation is primarily supported by the company's industry-leading margins in the skin care segment. At the same time, exogenous factors, such as momentum trade, also influence the share price performance over the short term. While momentum trade is largely irrelevant for long-term shareholders, rising competitive pressures in skin care represent the number one risk factor for shareholders with long investment horizons. Last but not least, extremely low to negative margins in hair care and makeup, combined with EL's premium valuation make the company's share price vulnerable to even slight dents in its dominant position in skin care.