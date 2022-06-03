mabus13/E+ via Getty Images

In this article, I will examine an interesting $50 million copper mining company with a potentially billion-dollar valuation upside despite some unique risks. Excelsior Mining (OTCQX:EXMGF) is approaching its primary project, Gunnison, a copper mine located within the copper porphyry belt of Arizona, using an "in-situ" fluid flow and electrowinning approach instead of traditional mining methods which use crushing minerals, grinding them, and then smelting. The small start-up copper mining company's stock has fallen significantly while the price of copper has risen, but this potentially presents investors with a good opportunity as the company's NPVs are multiples of its current market cap.

Copper Becoming More Attractive

A perfect storm has caused copper prices to skyrocket in the last two years. Supply chain shortages, inflation, coupled with industrial demand along with a generational change in demand driven by the adoption of electric vehicles have caused the price of copper to roughly double in the past two years. Margins for copper miners can significantly improve with this kind of commodity pricing strength. As such, copper mining stocks would be expected to roughly follow the uptrend in commodity pricing for copper itself.

Copper 25-Year Chart (tradingeconomics.com/commodity/copper)

However, Excelsior's stock, which roughly mirrored the price performance of copper, saw a stark divergence from the copper price beginning in 2021, whereby copper prices rose significantly while Excelsior's stock dropped by over 50%.

EXMGF vs. Copper Price (Seeking Alpha)

What is to account for this divergence? Is it a great opportunity or are there deteriorating fundamentals? As will be explained, the stock price likely declined because the company's startup of its main project is a not-yet-proven process and experienced delays due to both COVID-19 and the company working out kinks in their startup plan.

Excelsior's Struggles

Excelsior's struggles were extrinsic and intrinsic to the company. COVID-19 hampered their start-up endeavors but then when the economy opened back up, Excelsior was hit again with technical issues in translating their project from a planned idea to actual production. This caused investors to lose confidence in what the company is projecting and until cash flows show the mine is operating near what was expected, the shares are likely to remain depressed compared even to feasibility study or preliminary economic assessment (PEA) valuations. However, for investors confident that the technical issues are a one-off or that believe the team has the ability to quickly tackle technical issues, this story presents a potential opportunity to buy into the project at a very discounted valuation.

About Excelsior

Gunnison Site (Excelsior Corporate Presentation)

The company is starting up and operating its primary asset copper mine using an in-situ method whereby copper, taken from copper oxide that lines the rock in the ground, is leached into solution and taken out of solution using electrowinning to make pure copper. This process has a history in mining since the 1960s with Uranium. BHP Billiton (BHP) has also used in-situ recovery but in one case, it even used solvent-extraction electrowinning (SX-EW), the same kind of process Excelsior is using:

In-situ recovery (ISR) is a non-invasive mining method whereby boreholes or "delivery wells" are drilled into an ore-body, through which a dilute solution is pumped to dissolve the target minerals or metals. The solution moves through the rock in a controlled manner to nearby recovery wells, where it is pumped back to the surface for processing. Differential pumping rates or natural impermeable barriers are used to control the movement of the solution through the rock. This, combined with well field design, prevent any solution from exiting the mine area. The pumping action of the recovery wells ensures all of the pregnant solution is collected from the delivery well. In ISR mining of copper oxide ores, the dissolving solution is usually weak sulfuric acid, the same acid used in open pit and dump or heap leach operations around the world. In effect, the bore holes or wells become the "mine access" and the leach pad is "left underground". Processing is usually done by chemical precipitation or solvent extraction electrowinning (SX-EW).

In-Situ Mining Graphic (Excelsior)

So, Excelsior's process isn't unproven; it does, however, need tailoring to the specific geology of Gunnison which will be reviewed. This process is supposed to be substantially more environmentally friendly, not visually disturbing, and, although comparing apples to oranges to some extent, more cost-effective in recovering copper, so it is worth pursuing.

However, this process requires certain preconditions, including the copper, being acid-leachable but not the other minerals/rock, the deposit must be below the water table so that the acid or leached fluid with copper doesn't leak into the water table, permeable rocks with acceptable flow dynamics so that the solution can leach the copper from enough rock mass with the right fluid flow, and a deposit encased in the impermeable rock so that there is little-to-no leakage of fluid (either acid or solution with leached copper).

As such, this method of mining is attractive to investors but can only be used in certain cases where the characteristics of a specific project allow it.

Production Progress

In October 2019, Excelsior announced the completion of its construction and start-up of wet commissioning with subsequent delivery of mining fluids (meant to bring the copper into solution and then to draw that fluid back out of the mine. In January, the company announced initial wellfield results, but then a month later decided to further optimize the process. This included reconfiguring the wells so that each well could be used as an injection and recovery well. This would mean the flow could reverse periodically, indicating that the company was not getting the fluid flows that would have been projected by their feasibility project; in other words, it's great that they're getting on top of the problem, but this announcement was a big yellow flag for the Gunnison project.

This optimization program was expected to further delay copper production to Q2 2020 (from Q1), but then this entire operation was suspended from COVID-19 and the associated supply chain disruptions of sulfuric acid.

When the company was able to commence operations after COVID-19 shutdowns and sulfuric acid supply chain issues subsided, they ran into additional operational issues related to the inherent feasibility of their in-situ mining process. This drew some pretty brutal criticism from Crux Investor, a premiere investment service known for expertise in the mining industry. The analysts that were critical of Excelsior apparently have an impressive background, which heightened the significance of their criticism:

Our two lead analysts have worked for over 60 years in Tier One and mid-tiers miners as exploration and mine geologists, geo-chemists. They have both also held senior management and C Suite positions providing them experience in the evaluation of mining projects, feasibility study management, financial modelling, investment development and technical evaluations. This will hopefully bring investors clear and impartial analysis to help with their investing thought process.

Crux Investor Criticism and Rebuttals

In the main hit piece, the analysts made several important points, but many of these issues have significant rebuttals.

First, the forecast recovery was based on lab tests combined with simulation models and not empirical evidence. Thus, despite the feasibility study, there is an element of empirical evidence missing that would give investors comfort that copper can indeed be produced at the forecasted rates. As such, and due to adaptations Excelsior has had to make, the analysts deemed the feasibility study "largely irrelevant."

Secondly, Crux claimed that large miners such as Magma Copper (owned by BHP (BHP)) and Phelps Dodge (owned by Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)) investigated and then rejected further endeavors for this project, with Magma even carrying out testing activities before opting to discontinue.

Next, they appropriately pointed out that the copper-acid solution is unlikely to flow uniformly due to differences in permeability in the rock (aka channeling). In other words, the fluid will flow through more permeable areas, wider cracks between rock pieces, etc and the thinner or less permeable sections will see much less flow and potential of copper recovery because of impaired flow. Crux believes that this would reduce recoveries by disallowing large volumes of less permeable sections of rock, obviously compared to what is estimated in Excelsior's studies.

Furthermore, Crux stated that the valuation ignored drilling the overburden, the soil layer that sits on top of the actual resource.

Lately, Crux criticized Excelsior's reference to Taseko's (TGB) nearby Florence, Arizona in-situ recovery operation, where the company referenced their successful pilot program (clearly implying that Excelsior would also be successful). Crux claimed this implication was misleading, as Taseko's geology was different which was what potentially allowed them to be successful, and that historical test work showed their hydraulic conditions to be suitable for ISR.

These concerns are further amplified and put into context given that Excelsior's first feasibility study projected a $47 million capex (apparently for the first section of the project equivalent to what was accomplished), which ballooned to $76 million by the time these activities were completed. Will Excelsior run far over budget again?

However, as mentioned before, a number of these points are nullified at a closer look.

First and foremost, the feasibility study is not "largely irrelevant." It may bring doubt to investors, but besides operational nuances and the project maturing with specific operational modifications being worked out, the feasibility study has been accurate. This is common in start-up mining operations and should be expected with an unconventional process such as ISR.

Secondly, the project was not discarded due to feasibility issues. BHP did not pursue the project because copper was inexpensive at the time and the company's focus was elsewhere. In fact, several people who worked on the original test projects are working with Excelsior on Gunnison. As such the "larger mining company rejected this project" assertion is incorrect.

Third, channeling issues with Gunnison are apparently inherently nonexistent. Copper forms in the channels and fissures where extraction takes place, not within the rock itself, so this aspect of geological difference isn't a problem. In fact, apparently where the permeability is highest is where the highest grade copper is.

Additionally, the rock types at Taseko's Florence site are different than at Excelsior but the geologic processes are exactly the same with respect to copper forming in the channels. There are also about 150 holes drilled already so this part of the geology is known despite production not having been ramped up yet.

These rebuttals leave us with three main points of criticism: 1) there hasn't been an empiric, pilot study, 2) the economic valuation doesn't include the cost of drilling the overburden, and 3) Excelsior has run over budget before. These are important caveats to keep in mind. And the further section reviews some of the operational problems the company ran into that provoked the Crux criticism.

CO2 Issues

Wellfield commissioning has been hampered by calcite; the calcite along the copper deposits (not in the rock) can react with the injected acid and form, as one byproduct, CO2 as a gas. This gas inhibits the flow of acid and dissolved copper, so it has to be flushed out with water. The finite amount of calcite has to be neutralized and the resulting CO2 must be flushed out before true production as previously modeled could take place. Excelsior's prior feasibility study did take into account the acid usage required to neutralize the calcite, but not the fluid flow problems that would occur as a result. So the difference in economics is a function of time (+1 year for flushing for each new well vs. before) and raw cost of the raffinate plant and associated renovations ($45.1 million for pre-production total, but only $13 million for the raffinate plant) the company is putting together to improve the flushing of CO2.

This delay and lack of foresight I would argue caused the company to lose credibility in investors' eyes and this is, in my opinion, the primary reason for the company's potential undervaluation along with the mining process being somewhat unconventional for copper recovery. Proving revenues, which could be realized over perhaps the next two years as the company operates its JCM pits to finance Gunnison and as it brings online the raffinate plant and then later commences the production of copper from the Gunnison project, I think could revalue the stock price upwards much closer to the Gunnison's estimated NPV as there would be little doubt in investors minds that the project is actually feasible.

Although hampered by operational issues and COVID-19, management seems like straight shooters that have run into various problems that have not been forecasted properly. There has been a severe lack of performance in the past few years but if one believes that the company can execute in a timely manner now that the primary issues-COVID-19 and CO2-are taken care of, and that the raffinate plant or an alternative (well stimulation) is underway, there is hope for the company to execute on its plans.

One of the Crux Investor pieces stated that "We feel that Excelsior Mining is now, and will remain for the foreseeable future, a long way from sustainable and commercial production." This may be true and could result in significant dilution over the time it takes to fully ramp production due to execution or innate project issues. However, if the project pans out as expected by management-to an NPV that has not wavered from over a billion dollars in value from changing technical reports-there is significant upside potentially worth waiting for. The reason for this discrepancy is that management's timelines and projections have not panned out and there is no trust that the project will be worked out as projected or within the expected timeframes.

Financial Needs

Another reason for the stock there's the overhang that the company needs an estimated$45.1 million for pre-production costs, particularly the raffination plant and wellfield preconditioning. This is the majority of the company's market cap in required expenditure, and as of December 31, 2021, Excelsior had $20.9 million in cash. How will this be financed? Well, the company has more assets than Gunnison, and in fact, one of the assets is a previously operated open pit mine called the JCM (Johnson Camp Mine) pits. The operation of this asset the company intends to pursue to bring in cash flow to build the raffinate plant.

Excelsior Map (Excelsior)

The JCM pits, including the Burro and Copper Chief pits, have previously been operated as open-pit mines and are adjacent to their SX-EW plant. JCM pits should begin production this year and have about a 25Mlb/year capacity. The margins on these pounds produced aren't as high and neither is the project's NPV, but the project requires minimal capex and will help sustain the organization as it brings Gunnison online. The company has stated that they intend to generate the capital for this internally. According to the company:

"We are moving quickly on key items related to the JCM restart, which, once operational, will provide cash flow while the raffinate neutralization plant is being designed and built for our flagship asset, the Gunnison Copper Mine." -Comments Stephen Twyerould, President and CEO of Excelsior Mining.

However, according to the company's own filings, the project NPV (7.5% rate, $4.25/lb Cu) is $7.8 million. Even with higher prices this makes one wonder truly what kind of cash operating this mine can bring to the company even with additional optimization (compared to this technical report) or cost-reduction measures-especially to the tune of . It remains to be seen whether JCM can provide the cash flow necessary to move forward without financing, which seems likely. So some financing may be needed in addition to the JCM pit bridge financing operations.

Pre-Feasibility Study Update

Despite the likely need for additional funding, it is worth noting that Excelsior's NPV remains high and the entities that have supported the project over time are still committed.

The company updated its NI 43-101 technical report in March this year, and the highlights included:

Gunnison All-In Cost (LOM capital costs plus operating costs) of $1.70/lb Net Present Value ("NPV") of $1,348.5 million after-tax (at 7.5% discount rate using a life of mine ("LOM") average copper price of $3.93/lb)

This compares favorably to the company's 2016 study, which highlighted:

A NPV of $807 million post-tax at 7.5% discount rate using a life of mine ("LOM") copper price of $2.75/lb All-In Cost (LOM capital costs plus operating costs) of $1.23/lb

The all-in costs went up (probably and mostly) because of royalty streams paid to Triple Flag due to a financing the company completed in 2018, and the capital costs went up due to recent changes made for wellfield conditioning. However, the NPV is higher largely due to copper pricing.

The economics of the project are still good and have a large amount of upside even in the case that copper prices do not remain inflated. The PFS update compared the 2016 study to the 2022 update "base case" but with $2.75/lb Cu pricing, which was what the 2016 study used.

2022 Base Case at $2.75/lb Cu Price 2016 Acid Plant Case at $2.75 Cu Price Years of Commercial Production 24 24 Total Copper Produced (million lbs) 2,153 2,165 LOM Copper Price (avg $/lb) * $2.75 $2.75 Initial Capital Costs (million $) $45.1 $46.9 Sustaining Capital Costs (million $) $1,026.6 $742 Payback of Capital (pre-tax/after-tax) 7.9/8.0 4.5 / 6.4 Internal Rate of Return (pre-tax/after-tax) 25.8%/23.3% 48.4%/40.2% Life of Mine Direct Operating Cost ($/pound Cu Recovered) $0.914 $0.65 Acid consumption (lb/lb) 9.53 8.98 Pre-tax NPV at 7.5% discount rate (million $) $769 $1,173 After-Tax NPV at 7.5% discount rate (million $) $590 $808

Excelsior Mining Technical Report Comparison

Source: Technical Report Update

And to add to the company's resource values, Excelsior filed a PEA in 2021 for its Strong and Harris and Peabody Sill deposits nearby, which were given a NPV of $187 million. The company's additional geological assets can be seen on the map below.

Excelsior Asset Map (Excelsior)

Financials

Excelsior currently has about $1.3m/month of cash burn which has more or less been maintained for the past year, reduced from the prior year. With the building of the raffinate plant and the startup of production at JCM pits, it will require a significant amount of money. According to the company, "The full capital cost for restarting the JCM heap leaching operation between mining pre-production, first fills/Owners costs, leach pad construction and haul road construction is approximately $26.5 million. Staffing for the JCM project is mostly in place and few hires will be needed to augment the existing staff." With $13 million required for the raffinate plant, and a payback period of 2.9 years for JCM according to the company's technical report (even though the payback period could be sooner since they've identified and plan to target high-grade sections first), it's hard to see how the project can pay itself back and then provide another $13 million in cash flow for the company to work on Gunnison. So, I would assume the company raises money and uses JCM to keep staff busy, make some money, and establish itself as a commercial entity before really starting up Gunnison.

Currently, the company has 275 million outstanding, with Greenstone owning 42%, Triple Flag owning 5% + production royalties, and directors and management owning 4%. There are 330 million shares fully diluted.

Risks

It is possible that other issues above and beyond the CO2-derived calcite will arise as the Gunnison project is started up. The company did know the CO2 would form and they did design mods during the design phase to account for it, but unfortunately underestimated its impact, not believing CO2 would be produced as larger bubbles that would block fluid flow.

The magnitude of production could deviate from projected production even after the calcite issues are dealt with.

As mentioned in the prior section, the company could require funding to move forward. The company has other plans to potentially deal with the CO2 other than the raffinate plant which could eliminate the company's need for cash, but this technology may not pan out. The company has mentioned in prior months that they could reach cash flow positivity.

Valuation

One might use a back-of-the-napkin blended valuation scenario to determine the fair price of shares. In the first scenario, the company obtains necessary financing on good terms-let's just assume illustrative debt for now with negligible effect on valuation-and that all of the company's projects with PEAs are fully realized, on time, and within budget. In the second scenario, we assume the company needs to raise money ($25 million - 125 million extra shares) with equity at current distressed prices, and each project pans out to be worth 50% of what is currently projected. In the final scenario, we assume the company completely fails and shares are worth nothing.

Scenario NPV ($m) Weight Shares Outstanding (million fully diluted) Value Bull 1,543 15% 330 $0.70 Base 772 65% 455 $1.10 Bear 0 20% 330 $0.00 Total $1.80

The simplified blended scenario analysis shows that the shares should be valued 9 times higher than current market pricing if one believes there is a good chance the company succeeds in the long run, even with a painful cash raise at the current stock price.

Conclusion

Excelsior shares are clearly trading at a steep discount to their primary asset's value, but this value and the asset's feasibility is what is in question, with key assumptions under question. Should the company be able to finance, execute, and produce, the stock would almost certainly respond and approach a value higher than a small fraction of Gunnison's NPV-likely multiple times the current share price, if I had to guess. However, until production is proven, management has overpromised and underdelivered, whether they are to blame for that or not. Tangible execution will give investors confidence and only then I believe the stock will approach a more reasonable value. That being said, the stock appears extremely cheap even if the company can execute on its plans in a mediocre time frame, with the current market cap sitting at about 1/10th the NPV7.5 of $590 million at $2.75/lb Cu and about 1.25th of the NPV7.5 of $1.35 billion. Thus, investors who are interested in the upside might take a pilot position at current prices and add to their position as it becomes clearer how the company will fund its operations with an eye on Gunnison. The stock is cheap and is potentially worth a speculative position despite significant risks.