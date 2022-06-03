Nur Ceren Demir/iStock via Getty Images

Investment summary

We've been constructive on shares of Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) for some time now and believe it presents with the balance sheet and cash flow metrics necessary to outstrip peers in the current macroeconomic climate. We are currently building a trade across our mandates underpinned by long-term cash compounders with top-heavy margins, high free cash conversion and return on capital. Empirically, there is data supporting outsized performance from these characteristics in economic turbulence. Specifically, cash flow/free cash flow and margins are two factors we are observing as potential shock absorbers to cost inflation and supply chain headwinds. Valuation wise, price objectives with a minimum 20% upside potential are equally as attractive to fit within this thesis.

Exhibit 1. HOLX 12-month price performance

Here we note HOLX's earnings growth, that is underpinned by new product offerings, acquisitions and tech innovation when backing Covid-19 out of the equation. This is an important milestone the company must reach in order to realise true alpha. Accompanying this we argue several bullish factors including HOLX's stable, yet high cash conversion over several years, recent earnings upgrades and a shift away from Covid-19 in its sales mix. The question is if the company can bypass the headwinds acutely impacting the industry, and market as a whole. In that regard, we are seeking ~31% upside potential with a price objective of $99, confirmed by valuation and technical price targets. We'll seek an exit or rebalance of the trade at $99-$100 and 20% below that level should the stock head that direction.

Weighting factor - stable cash flow, high cash conversion

Names feeding high amounts of income below the top line have been overlooked in recent years. At their expense, high-beta growth names have held the roost. That speculative play has started to unwind in 2022, however. As the market heeds its speculative mania, economic realities have entered the foyer. Producers and manufacturers are booking higher costs meaning margins are the numbers to acutely shift focus onto. The Producer Price Index ("PPI") increased 50bps in April curling final demand prices up by 11% in the 12 months to May 1. The US Purchasing Managers Index ("PMI") is also down ~8% YoY reflecting supply chain headwinds faced by vendors around the globe. We argue HOLX's stable cash flow and high free cash conversion are factors that overcome these 'margin-eating' factors.

Firstly, HOLX has normalised sales growth ~22% over the past three years, well ahead of its GICS Industry peer median's 13%. On that growth, operating margin normalises to 31% in that time - ahead of 18.5% peer median. It printed $1.4 billion at the top ($5.53/share) in its latest filings, $5.4 billion ($21.3/share) for FY21. Gross margins ("GMs") however rest more than 11 percentage points lower than the peer group at 53.73%. Vertically down the P&L, trends really start to shine for HOLX. The company presents with a high degree of 'earnings leverage'; what we would define as EPS growth relative to sales. To illustrate, we calculate 3-year basic EPS growth of 92% for HOLX versus 22% at the top, also outstripping the peer median of 19.5%. From there it averages a FCF margin of 24.75% over the last four years, well above peer's at 14.5%, with a standard deviation of ~10%. It also printed an above average FCF margin of 38.6% in its latest filings.

Exhibit 2. Income & FCF Summary FY16-FY21'

FCF has also grown at CAGR 80.46% for the last five years, completely trumping the peer median's 1.88%, securing a 4-year average FCF yield of 13.5%. Add to that a normalised 4-year ROIC of 28.64% outstripping the peer median of 7.5% over the same period. The sell side critiques HOLX on its ROIC, but fails to acknowledge the accretive power of acquisitions further down the line.

Meanwhile, 3-year normalised ROA comes in at ~17% around 10 percentage points in front of peers at 7.5% as well. These trends have occurred all while the stock trades at 4-year normalised 22x P/E, below peer median of ~47x. Inventory turnover of 3.9x is also ahead of peer's 2.1x from its last filings, and the confluence of these factors has ensured steady balance sheet growth for HOLX in recent years.

In that regard, we have a higher degree of certainty in the predictability of HOLX's future cash flows, and believe the company is well positioned to absorb cost pressures at the margin level, whilst leaving headroom for price elasticity if warranted. We forecast a slowdown in sales over the coming years, but that is already well priced into the stock, by estimation. HOLX also has a shorter equity duration from this cash flow analysis thereby mitigating pressures of rates and inflation. Cash flow through the statements is well observed and total debt to capital is 39% whilst the debt ratio is 32%, leaving a good portion of the balance sheet to equity holders. Interest is well covered at 31x whereas total debt of $3 billion is well serviced with over $2.1 billion in FCF ($8.30/share) in FY21.

Earnings beat consensus, guidance upgrade

Q2 FY22 revenue came in at $1.4 billion, a 6.6% decline YoY. Curiously, growth was down just 1.6% excluding Covid-19 sales. We have to start thinking of HOLX in terms of its life without Covid, as it can't keep relying on those 'seasonal' avenues in our opinion. Total sales beat the street's $1.28 billion nevertheless, and EPS came in at $2.07 vs. the $1.60 consensus. The earnings surprise is important to the case here as it provides grounds for the well evidenced post-earnings announcement drift to the upside. Hence we bake in this inefficiency as a positive into the risk-reward calculus.

Covid-19 revenues underlined a $987 million ($3.90/share) contribution, underscoring the bulk of revenues for the company. The question is if this is a concentration risk for the company's top line, and if so, what it's doing to hedge against it. Segmentally, Covid assay revenue came in at $584 million in diagnostics, meaning organic revenue in the segment grew just 4% YoY. Non-Covid medical diagnostics grew 7% YoY however, as the pace of Panther placements upticked to 123 in Q2. The cadence of these placements is now exceeding pre-pandemic levels, surpassing more than 225 placements each year. Breast Health revenues were tighter by ~7% at $310 million as semiconductor chip shortages continued to plague supply chains. We estimate a $40-$45 million ($0.15/share) headwind from this challenge that's impacting the wider sector.

As a result of the outperformance, management has raised guidance. Traditionally, it has been conservative in forecasting by our estimate, and hence the upgrade could go either way for the company. Especially gauging from the market's response. Despite the earnings beat in its recent filings, investors were seeking more, and sold off shares alongside a number of target downgrades from the sell side. Fundamentally this is unwarranted in our estimation. What is it that HOLX knows that we don't? It raised FY22 guidance up from a top of $4.5 billion to a new range of $4.6-$4.7 billion, calling for growth of around 18% at the top. It also shifted guidance on earnings to $5.45-$5.65, up from $4.90-$5.20 mind you. These are large upgrades and surpass consensus estimates of $5.14 per Bloomberg data. You either believe the numbers or you don't, and that's why HOLX's cash flow performance provides so much underweight to the investment debate.

However, investors are looking to next quarter's earnings amid the market volatility and we aren't being paid for what's happened in the past. And examining its forward earnings a little deeper, it's clear that HOLX is accounting for its Covid-19 revenues and likely adjusting ~$50 million for supply chain headwinds in semiconductors. Management has said more headwinds at the supply chain level for semiconductors are likely in H2 FY22. HOLX says it has been notified for an allocation set toward the start of FY23. But realistically speaking, full demand probably won't accelerate until later in the year by our estimation. This is sure to impact how HOLX books revenue and earnings for FY23 especially given how it might affect margins. Management has also baked in $100 million ($0.39/share) headwind to its revenue assumptions and balances this with Covid testing tailwinds of $100 million.

Covid concentration: Risk or not?

Growth at HOLX's top- and bottom-line has been fuelled by Covid-19 tailwinds these last few quarters. From Q3 FY22, a softening of Omicron cases coupled with supply chain headwinds have the potential to limit core growth. That's especially true as such a bulk of HOLX's turnover is now exposed to diagnostics and Covid-19 assay volumes. Most recently, diagnostics revenue accounted for ~69% of total sales up from just 35% and 36% in the last two quarters before the pandemic respectively. That near doubling of the sales mix to diagnostics has stemmed from Covid-19 tailwinds, meaning the company's portfolio has become less diversified and more reliant on the one segment.

The question is how much of a risk this is, if even one at all, and what HOLX is doing about it. US based revenue was $992 million whereas ex-US came in at $443 million, 8% and 4% YoY declines respectively. Diagnostics stemmed $987 million of the result. Still, both segments were driven by Omicron testing demand, that produced a $584 million tailwind. Assuming one scenario where Covid-led testing drops off completely, it has to drive sales in its wider diagnostics segment and breast health business.

The point is, Covid-related assay volume will drop off completely, and management notes it sees an assay sales drop from $584 million to ~$100 million in Q3FY22 and pulling in circa $1.25 billion for FY22 total. Diagnostics growth did actually improve 5.6% from 15% in Q1FY22 and overall sales came in well above consensus. Blood screening produced a 91bps tailwind and grew 23% YoY whereas molecular sales expanded 610bps. HOLX also saw its breast cancer index test included in both the NCCN and ASCO clinical guidelines during the period. Therefore, growth and profitability in its core/organic diagnostics business, its breast health segments and perhaps its vaginitis panel are HOLX's quintessential top-line drivers moving forward. It needs to demonstrate solidified longer-term growth trends in these businesses as well to cement the bull case.

To that note, it appears as if HOLX's top to bottom line fundamentals are starting to converge up towards the stock price, after pushing sideways for the last 18 months. The last time this pattern occurred there was a substantial period of upside on the chart and investors clipped a ~$30 per share gain from Sep 2020-April 2021. Here, forward estimates on margins and FCF have been curling upwards whilst the share price trades sideways. We believe this is another bullish factor signalling a delay in the market's pricing of this stock.

Exhibit 4. Top & Bottom line fundamentals converging to share price

Valuation

Shares are trading at ~12x P/E, ~4x book value and at just over 7x FCF, below the current peer median on each. Relative to normalised values, it is trading below 4-year normalised P/E of 22x and FCF of 18x, whilst lending investors $10.28 in free cash per share on TTM values. We've witnessed HOLX grow FCF at a CAGR of 80% in the last five years, whilst revenue has expanded at CAGR 13% in that time. Longer-term, the 10-year average FCF margin is around 18%, with the standard deviation of that number around 10%. A strong mitigating factor in the investment debate is the impeding slowdown to Covid-19 testing revenues in the decade to come.

This presents a challenge more to HOLX's bottom line fundamentals than it does to turnover in our estimates. We see FCF contracting for HOLX into FY24 with a recovery in FCF margin obtained by FY25. We see this as a result of Covid-19 assay sales winding back, ultimately slowing cash conversion below the bottom line. Nonetheless, the last two years have been clear surprises for the company, and a reversion back towards mean growth levels is still favourable as shown throughout this report. Nevertheless, discounting our cash flow estimates into 2032 at a discount rate of 12.5% - one that reflects the opportunity cost of the (SPX) plus yields on long-dated treasuries - arrives at an equity value of $67.46.

We have to trim HOLX's FCF targets as Covid-19 sales will wind back. With the view HOLX warrants trading at normalised 4-year FCF multiple of 18x, and assigning this to our FY22 FCF estimates of $1.8 billion gives a price target of $131.70. Assigning a 50% weighting to each valuation leaves us at valuation of $99.8 per share. This price objective has us seeking around 31% upside potential for an exit at $99-$100 per share. We'd aim to hold a stop loss of 20% below an entry of $80 sliding that mark up 2x to $75 and $80 respectively if prices surge toward our objective.

Exhibit 5. DCF Summary: 50% of valuation weighting

Technical studies

On a short-term chart with daily candles, shares are pushing higher into an ascending wedge where the trend is biased to the upside. However, the stock has made a series of lower highs since April, mitigating the strength of this trend. Shares are in fact trading sideways within the triangle. There is upward momentum from the bottom squeezing the HOLX share price to the mouth. Considering the near-term upward momentum we envision buyers to continue driving the support level with a breakout, based on factors discussed below.

Exhibit 6. Ascending wedge could lead breakout to upside

Recent upticks in on balance volume ("OBV"), RSI and momentum indicators each validate the strength and direction of the current trend and support our view of a breakout. OBV broke away in April to new highs while the HOLX share price found new buyers at support of ~$67. RSI and momentum have followed suite, although each are aloft pre-April levels. Momentum has ticked to the upside as of this week alongside OBV and RSI curling up in the same fashion. These signs corroborate the strength of the trend to a degree, in our estimation via the convergence of each indicator and the chart overlay.

Exhibit 6. Confluence of factors confirm uptrend

How to play HOLX

HOLX needs to be assessed for its long-term prospects without Covid-19 tailwinds backed into its earnings mix. Plain and simple the company needs to build out the remainder of its diagnostics segment whilst diversifying its revenue streams at the same time. These are key focus areas investors should fasten on. As the market bifurcates between the winners and losers of 2022, it is our estimate that HOLX's bottom line fundamentals (earnings & FCF) will place it in the foyer of factors driving quality alpha. There'll be a slowdown in absolute earnings in FY23-FY24 but it's prudent to examine the company's performance vertically as well and the best way to achieve that is in a like-for-like of margins. Normalised cash margins look set to return in FY22 despite a forecasted slowdown in sales, pushing the upside case.

An entry at current levels leaves headroom for around 31% upside to our price objective, but there's also strong reason to await confirmation of the trend. A breakout above the resistance levels seen above should do that, however, given a recent uptick in OBV, RSI and momentum these should be taken as early signs of the breakout. Those holding HOLX within a longer term framework might question how to position the stock in one's portfolio. One might seek position sizes based on the expected return divided by the number of holdings in the portfolio. Using our data, a setup of 10 stocks might position HOLX at 3.1% in this manner, with 25 at 1.24%, and so on. Otherwise, index-like rules or stratification within a larger stock sample might prove to be more randomised, and help on weighting rules that way.

We are seeking a return objective of 31% to the upside with an exit at the $99-$100 per share region. Booking profits early is our strategy to manage volatility should it creep in. We're also playing down our own position sizes to less than 0.1% of NAV and that's the case with HOLX. Retain overweight with Speculative Buy.