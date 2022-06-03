How To Make A Stochastic Volatility Supermodel

undrey/iStock via Getty Images

The Problem

Hannibal Lecter: First principles, Clarice. Simplicity. Read Marcus Aurelius. Of each particular thing ask: what is it in itself? What is its nature? - Silence Of The Lambs

When considering the problem of modelling stock price behavior, an early decision point is whether price movement is random or deterministic. Stochastic is a nuanced term for random that allows for the possibility of deterministic elements in the process. It is difficult to imagine any rational human being with a grade school education disagreeing with this. Stock price time series analysis comes under the broad heading of Stochastic Modelling.

Stochastic market behavior is important for sophisticated and rich investors to understand because it directly affects return probabilities and risk. Unfortunately, it is not easy to understand because it is random.

The Path To Enlightenment

Jason Bourne: Look at what they make you give. - The Bourne Ultimatum

The academic roadmap to enlightenment is pretty clear. Here is my impression of the journey:

Majors in statistics and mathematics in addition to finance.

After the three year basic curriculums:

2 semesters in Advanced Probability, followed by,

2 semesters in Stochastic Processes/Stochastic Calculus.

It may be theoretically possible to meet the prerequisites for stochastic calculus as an undergraduate. I definitely recommend at least a year of High Dimensional Probability after that, we're not playing games here.

Getting through this course of study is a tremendous personal achievement. My greatest academic achievement was passing remedial calculus during a brief stint in graduate school. It is important to try to follow how the math heads are thinking on a conceptual level.

Fortunately, the first principle of stochastic modelling, tells us that observing historical market prices is the best way to analyze stochasticity. In this article, I'll show how simple data manipulation provides practical and useful insights into stochastic market behavior and volatility.

ETF Returns

The first step in rational return analysis is to understand buy and hold. Every stock has three daily logarithmic return streams:

CO - Close to Open

OC - Open to Close

CC - Close to Close or buy and hold.

CC = CO + OC

Returns are quantified on fixed time segments.

Major ETF, 1 Year Returns (JIFriedman.com)

If an investor has money to invest, an intelligent choice that requires no decision making skill is to buy and hold SPY. There are a remarkable number of excellent reasons for doing this. Buy and Hold is a strategy that holds through all finite state transitions.

Major ETFs are the best way to assess long term market behavior, because there is no survivor bias and historical market cap issues. Historical prices are adjusted for corporate actions which has the affect of incorporating dividend reinvestment into the return numbers.

The 12 ETFs can be looked at like a portfolio where $1 was invested in each at the beginning of the period. The initial investment of $12 was worth $12.06 a year later. An investor who played only the CO return stream was more profitable, which is usually the case. The CO return stream made more than 12% versus breakeven for CC.

In the current environment, CO and OC can fluctuate wildly based on the minor market trend. Countertrend rallies, like we saw the week before Memorial Day, will be strong OC.

Volatility

In finance, volatility (usually denoted by σ) is the degree of variation of a trading price series over time, usually measured by the standard deviation of logarithmic returns.

'Fifty Shades of Deviation' discussed alternative volatility measurements. There are two things in time series data that are clearly worth measuring:

Return -Daily (CC);

-Daily (CC); Range - Daily or True Range

Fifty Shades showed that virtually any rational measurement is reasonable. At that time, my lack of knowledge made it impossible to go more deeply into the subject.

EWMA - Elvish Medicine

Aragorn: This is beyond my skill to heal. He needs Elvish medicine. The Fellowship Of The Ring

EWMA (exponentially weighted moving average) is an improvement over the classical standard deviation of a sample equation because it resolves the serious issues presented by fixed length time segments.

EWMA is a type of EMA (exponential moving average), EMA is easily the most elegant technical indicator. It is maybe just shy of intermediate difficulty to code cleanly. EMA is typically calculated for the close price. A good excel example using formulas is on Stockcharts.

Elegance aside, EMA based technical strategies perform as well as any signal strategy based on technical indicators. Don't plan on quitting your day job.

EMAs have an embedded weighting scheme that can be computed once the weight of the most recent observation is given. The higher the initial weight, the greater the sensitivity of the indicator. The EWMA applies the weighting scheme to the variance instead of the price change. That is an extraordinarily good idea.

EWMA Implementation In Excel

I've been looking at EWMAs on and off for many years but never tried to code it before. Apparently, I find this subject difficult. Volatility distribution analysis was developed to examine short term fixed time segment volatility, but the design made it easy to substitute EWMA numbers. So I finally decided to code EWMA, or at least my interpretation of it.

There are a lot of YouTube videos explaining EWMA with Excel. I have watched dozens multiple times, but still didn't understand until I realized the calculation was the same as the EMA. The videos all have the perspective of the most recent day of the time series first, which is the opposite direction a developer should be thinking about coding it.

Call me crazy, but it seems that looking at a time series from the earliest to most recent day has important practical benefits. Cause and Effect is also a huge fan of that technique. My current take on how to calculate EWMA is described below.

SOXL EWMA Pre-Variance (JIFriedman.com)

SOXL prices are supplied by Norgate. CC is the natural log of the daily return (ln today close/yesterday close). Assuming a mean adjustment of zero, the variance is CC squared. With EWMA, that's not the end of it.

The analyst decides the weighting the most recent variance will have. I chose 0.1 or 10%. If today's variance is weighted 10%, yesterday's has to be discounted by 10% to create the new variance. That can be done by weighting it (1 - 0.1) weighted it 0.9 or 90%.

SOXL EWMA Example (JIFriedman.com)

For the first date in the sample, the variance is the same as CC2 because there is no yesterday. EWMA is the square root of whatever number winds up in the variance column. For date 1 that is the same as CC, not to overstate the obvious (square root of CC squared = CC).

For the other columns variance = (0.9 * Previous Day Variance) + the number in the CC^2*0.1 column.

The very early EWMA numbers are not totally kosher but they have no impact on the analysis which is focused on dates further up the time continuum..

Single Matrix Input

A three return column single matrix input was introduced in 'New Concepts In Computational Finance.' Each stock in a group has the three finite state return streams laid out in a matrix to allow ludicrously fast processing. The data in the studies to be shown here can be produced from four columns of data for each stock.

Adding new columns to the single matrix structure is quite simple once the address retrieval algorithm is understood. I was happy to see that, as the feature wasn't worked into the design consciously. Six column single matrix data for SPY and SPXL is shown below:

Single Matrix Input Sample (JIFriedman.com)

The EWMAs can be calculated dynamically, but it's useful to calculate them once and store them here. Two types of EWMAs are:

dC - Deviation Close, based on CC this later morphs into ewCD - EWMA Close Deviation.

- Deviation Close, based on this later morphs into - EWMA Close Deviation. dR - Deviation Range, based on the RR Daily Range column, later morphing into ewRD - EWMA Range Deviation.

ETF Volatility

Major ETF 1 Year Volatility (JIFriedman.com)

The 252 day (one year) fixed length segment is required to know the one year return.

sdCC is the classical daily standard deviation of a sample for CC. That number is based on a sample size of 252 days. It has some vague value for assessing risk between the various instruments, but it is worthless in assessing current market conditions.

The obvious attempt to make sdCC more sensitive to current conditions is to reduce the sample size:

Major ETFs 6 month Volatility (JIFriedman.com)

The 126 day (six month) sdCC numbers show more sensitivity to current conditions and are undoubtedly a better approximation of current risk. That leads to the question of how to find the optimal fixed time segment size that will reflect current conditions. That kind of thinking leads to calculus.

The ewCD (EWMA Close Deviation) numbers stay the same no matter what the fixed time segment is.

rdCC is the standard deviation of the daily range with the median set to zero.

ewRD (EWMA Range Deviation) numbers also stay the same through fixed time segment changes.

The theoretical issue seems to be that a fixed segment size is necessary to quantify return data, but a fixed segment of any size. is dubious, at best, as a serious volatility measurement. By extension, that calls into question the soundness of strategies based on technical signals. Among the guys who paid their dues, all seriously avoid fixed segment volatility measurements.

EWMA Weighting

The educated consensus for initial EWMA weight is about three to six percent. The academic way to express the weighting process is with the Greek letter Lambda; instead of saying 3% for today's number, they go the other way and say 97% for yesterday's number. The conventions make communicating about something slightly easier at the cost of taking the time to learn them and being otherwise useless. I try to ignore them wherever possible.

I think that low a number is of practical use for value at risk metrics. Being a wild and crazy guy, I decided to use a 10% weighting for this analysis.

Leveraged Bull Derivative ETFs

'Beat The Market With Delta Force' noted that Leveraged ETFs have a standard deviation that is equal to the underlying security's standard deviation times the delta (or x factor) of the derivative. All of the 3x derivative volatility measures are 3 times larger than the underlying. ERX is a 2x bull and it's volatility is twice XLE on all the measures. That allows an investor to predict a derivatives volatility by knowing the underlying for the same date or vice versa.

Volatility Distribution Analysis

Hattori Hanzo: I've done this because, philosophically, I am sympathetic to your aim. I can tell you with no ego, this is my finest sword. If on your journey, you should encounter God, God will be cut. - Kill Bill: Vol. 1

It took some trial and error to come up with an effective way of presenting volatility data. The techniques shown here pivot away from time dimensionality. At the moment, this is called volatility distribution analysis.

The original design idea was to compare leveraged/underlying volatility with return. 3x Bull derivatives with a respectable underlying index are markedly stronger than the underlying in the CO period and weaker OC.

This is an area of the market where a little insight into volatility can be turned to an investor's advantage.

Close versus Range Deviation

These signals are highly correlated, which means that the value of one measurement can be predicted with some accuracy by knowing the other.

Any stock should produce a similar study.

TQQQ Close vs Range Dev 1260 days (JIFriedman.com)

The two measurements are highly correlated indicating they are both measuring the same phenomenon. Either one will produce equivalent results where differences between one or the other can be considered random.

QQQ vs TQQQ Volatility Distribution

QQQ/TQQQ volatility dist (JIFriedman.com)

The horizontal axis is CD * 1000. For example the 4 at the far left on the QQQ study translates to CD = 0.004. This was the smallest observed volatility during the past 5 years. Dropping the decimal point was a simple and quick way of aggregating the data.

A normal distribution looks like a bell shaped curve, but the distributions above are far from normal. Note the extended tails to the right. That suggests that probabilities derived from the data will be questionable at best.

The two distributions are very similar if we keep in mind that TQQQ is 3 times more volatile than QQQ. 3 * 4 = 12, so 0.012 was the lowest TQQQ volatility observed. If QQQ volatility is superimposed over TQQQ data, anomalies should be highlighted. That can be done by multiplying CD by the inverse of the 3x Bull's delta (1/3).

QQQ/TQQQ delta adjusted Vol (JIFriedman.com)

The actual TQQQ numbers can still be derived by multiplying the horizontal axis number by 3.

CO/OC Volatility Return

QQQ/TQQQ CO/OC 1260 CD Return (JIFriedman.com)

The blue lines are CO return and orange are OC. 3x bulls that are based on serious indexes outperform the underlying CO and underperform OC.

One of the surprising findings is that OC is very weak at low volatility. The weakness starts close to the beginning of the tail. Action on the tail (excessive volatility) shows more of a back and force character with OC holding it's own with CO.

The scale adjustment shows the return pattern staying the same except for TQQQ having more extreme swings. The blue line is CO return and Orange is OC. The weakness of OC in low volatility situations surprised me, and seems consistent, Most of the nasty stuff occurs early in the leftmost part of the tail. At higher volatility readings further to the right, things aren't all that negative.

SPXL volatility can be recreated by multiplying labels on the horizontal RD line by 3.

CO/OC Average Return by Observation

QQQ/TQQQ Avg Ret by Observation (JIFriedman.com)

This is the opposite side of the previous study. This shows that activity in the tail is quite violent. Cosmic/Karmic compensation for fewer samples?

Extreme tail activity has more of a back and forth than directional character. OC seems to hold its own with CO in high volatility

Cumulative Returns

QQQ/TQQQ Cumulative Volatility Return (JIFriedman.com)

Doing cumulative returns turned out to be a good idea. The study shows profit for each dollar invested = exp(CC) - 1.

The study clearly shows generally profitable low volatility levels. QQQ is maximally profitable below ewCD levels of 0.018 and TQQQ below 0.019. Staying in TQQQ to 0.019 is dangerous because that is a second top. Note that QQQ gave investors a third chance and was still OK at volatilities below 0.028 but TQQQ didn't.

Cumulative Returns eCO/eOC

QQQ/TQQQ Exp Cumulative Vol Return (JIFriedman.com)

This has the same idea as profit per $1 invested, but it breaks out CO and OC. OC return performance has been relatively OK for QQQ and SPY. It is important to keep in mind this is decent OC performance. OC returns become very weak between 0.014 and 0.021 for QQQ.

Concluding Remarks

QQQ current CD numbers are 0.031. This is elevated risk and dangerous but not imminent doom because volatility is near the center of the tail not toward the left.

Price action here is chaotic. That makes price forecasts less reliable.

A new bull move will start at elevated volatility.

Signal based strategies to avoid high volatility situations are much weaker than already dubious indicator signal strategies.

It is close to a mathematical certainty that EWMA is a superior measurement to classical standard deviation.

EWMA is easy to implement and apply and has the advantage of not being well understood by other market participants.

EWMA does not produce buy or sell signals, it is valuable as a way to gain insight into the current market environment.