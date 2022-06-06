Endless Income At Your Fingertips

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly

What are two excellent sources of income that are often overlooked as "old", "traditional", or "too boring"?

Bonds and Homes.

It's long been said that Real Estate is a key means to long-term wealth development. Land, while plentiful, is a limited resource. They're not making more land and since land is essential for any human activity, demand climbs over the long run. You can build on it to increase its potential value, but owning that piece of soil has a lasting value of its own.

Bonds are another "safe" source of income. Unlike common shares, bondholders are simply looking to get their coupon payments and get their capital back at maturity. They look at straightforward metrics like yield to call, yield to worst, and yield to maturity and often accept less potential returns for more assured ones. The borrower has an affirmative obligation to pay their debt, and if they fail to do so, bondholders can take them to court to force payment or seize assets. Common equity doesn't enjoy similar protections, with investors only getting a share of profits at the discretion of the Board.

The foundation of any long-lasting income portfolio should have exposure to both of these asset types. I'm not saying go out and buy your local neighborhood in a massive sale-leaseback transaction. Most of us don't have that type of capital.

I have two picks to get your home and bond exposure while simultaneously enjoying large sums of income.

Let's dive in.

Pick #1: ATAX - Yield 7.1%

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) is a unique partnership that invests in multifamily apartments. The bulk of its assets is invested in "mortgage revenue bonds," or MRBs. These are mortgages that are issued by state housing agencies to encourage the development of affordable housing. The bonds are secured by the underlying property, and as an extra incentive to investors, the interest is tax-exempt at the Federal level. ATAX passes along that benefit to shareholders through its partnership structure, and you can expect a portion of your distribution to be tax-exempt.

The MRB investments are unique and proved their mettle by getting through the Great Financial Crisis and coming out the other side strong. Through COVID, ATAX's MRBs continued to pay, with only one property needing a COVID-related forbearance plan.

Yet for 2022, the real opportunity lies in the segment of ATAX's business that was the greatest headache in 2020. Their "Vantage" joint venture has been a growing part of ATAX's business. ATAX provides the capital, and their partner develops new apartments. After construction is complete, the apartments are leased up and then sold as a fully leased apartment complex for a profit. For ATAX, this has produced lumpy profits, as they don't book gains until the property is sold 2-3 years after construction starts. However, the gains have been substantial and were a meaningful contributor to ATAX's distribution to shareholders.

In 2020, the real estate market was full of uncertainty, and no properties were sold. Therefore, there were no gains to be booked and ATAX made the hard decision to reduce the distribution to a level that could be covered by their MRB business alone. However, construction did not stop. Vantage continued developing properties and gains from property sales last year funded ATAX's large special dividend in 2021.

This year, ATAX already has two Vantage sales. Vantage at Murfreesboro sold and ATAX received proceeds of $29.4 million, a great return on their $12.2 million investment in 2018. This resulted in $0.60 CAD (cash available for distribution) per unit.

Vantage at Westover Hills is another Vantage property that sold this month for proceeds of $20.9 million on a $7.3 million equity investment in January 2020. An even better return on equity than the Murfreesboro sale! This sale resulted in $0.57 CAD per unit. This puts ATAX's CAD at $1.55/unit so far this year including Q1 earnings. It is only May, and ATAX has already covered its $1.32 annual distribution!

Historically, ATAX has aimed to distribute 100% of CAD to investors. We don't expect that policy to change. ATAX has another four Vantage properties where construction is complete and could be sold this year. (Source: ATAX 10-Q)

ATAX 10-Q

That means we could easily see another $1-$2 in CAD produced from Vantage properties alone this year, plus a healthy pipeline for future years.

The big question is how ATAX chooses to pay out these growing gains. Will they increase the "regular" quarterly distribution? This was done pre-COVID, setting the distribution at an amount that was expected to be made in total. However, when Vantage properties weren't being sold, this caused a cut. Last year, ATAX opted for a "special" distribution at year-end which distributed the proceeds from last year's sales, while the "regular" distribution was covered by their less lumpy MRB business.

We don't know how ATAX will distribute these proceeds. They might raise the regular distribution when the next one is announced in mid-June, they could announce a "supplemental" distribution that will pay out the gains over time as many BDCs do, or they could simply store up the gains and pay a massive year-end distribution. It could even be a combination of those three.

We can be very confident that these gains will be distributed to shareholders, and at HDO, we aren't all that particular about what the paying company wants to call them. We'll be happy to collect!

On paper, ATAX is only yielding 7.1% based on annualizing the last distribution. In reality, we expect that ATAX will yield well north of 10% over the next year just based on the already announced gains. As with any special dividend, you want to own the company before the dividend is announced. The problem is in identifying which companies will have a large special in advance. ATAX has already told us that their CAD is well above average for 2022. The market isn't listening, lucky for us!

Pick #2: PTY - Yield 9.4%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) is my all-time favorite bond fund. I've been through the ups and the downs. Times of the financial crisis, mortgage meltdowns, rising rates, declining rates, COVID, and inflation. PTY has been one of those stocks that I've routinely added to, often pouring in my spare change at the end of the month.

One thing I'm often told is that unrealized gains are comparable to dividends. They aren't. Those who say they are, aren't taking cash out of their brokerage accounts.

Say you retired when PTY IPO'd and got a lump sum to invest. You invest $100,000 in PTY and another $100,000 split evenly between QQQ and SPY. Note, this is about as great timing as you could possibly get for investing in SPY or QQQ, since they were both at extreme lows following the dot-com bust.

There are a million ways to chart it. I've seen them all sent to me. The SPY/QQQ combination comes out ahead. (Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Portfolio Visualizer

So a SPY/QQQ combination is a "better" investment, right? Well-diversified across Growth and Value, and came out ahead... Not so fast.

That isn't the real world. When you are retired, you don't have the luxury of just letting your money sit there for 20 years. You need cash. You need it today, you need it next month, you need it every year for the rest of your retirement. Which will be how long?

What does real-life look like for a retiree? Portfolio Visualizer ('PV') gives us a great tool to look at the past. We can accurately compare apples to apples by simulating withdrawals.

Say you take out $10,000/year from each every year, and you index that to inflation. Let's face it, your expenses go up. PV lets us backtest using these realistic assumptions. Same time period, same tickers, vastly different results. (Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Portfolio Visualizer

So it's now 2022, 20 years into your retirement which puts you around 85 years old. Your PTY account is worth $170k, and your SPY/QQQ account is worth $91k.

What is the huge difference? The income. PTY produced a high enough dividend to cover your cash withdrawals each and every year. Plus it produced enough for you to buy more shares. Meanwhile, your shares of SPY/QQQ were declining because SPY/QQQ was always well under your withdrawals.

Portfolio Visualizer

It turns out that selling shares to simulate a dividend creates dramatically different results than actually getting paid a dividend. This is because you are forced to sell in down markets at bad prices to meet your income needs. Then when prices rebound, you own fewer shares.

In this scenario, our 85-year-old retiree is looking at needing to withdraw $16,000 in 2022. PTY is producing over $17,500, and based on the UNII (undistributed net investment income) there is a reasonable chance of a special dividend at year-end.

SPY/QQQ is only going to produce around $1,000 in dividends. So now what? Sell now bringing the portfolio down from $91k to $76k? Hold out until later hoping for a rebound? What if prices don't rebound? Some are projecting another 30-50% sell-off is possible. I'm not a big fan of panicking, but that retiree is in the all too common position where the fear of running out of money in retirement is all too real. This theoretical investor needs the market to rebound within a year or two.

Note that all of this happened during a period that was very favorable to SPY/QQQ and when SPY/QQQ "outperformed" PTY on charts. The moral of the story is don't put yourself in a position where you need market prices to be a certain amount, as the market often won't cooperate.

Unrealized gains are fools' gold. Focus on the income! PTY is an extraordinarily well-managed bond fund that has withstood the test of time. Producing a massive amount of income, with results that were competitive with equities. Generally speaking, in the past 20 years bonds have dramatically underperformed equities. Yet despite that, PTY has been competitive and has proven the better choice for income investors.

This is why I'm an income investor, and it is why PTY is one of my favorite buy forever funds.

Shutterstock

Conclusion

With ATAX we gain tax-free income tied to homes and apartments. These types of long-term durable assets and debt allow you a long clear runway of income to create a budget around.

With PTY, we gain income from bonds and other debt instruments overseen by an exceptional management team. We looked at how its income is strong enough to keep on growing even while taking income from one's portfolio. We don't need to blindly beat the markets or indexes when we're investing for long-term income.

My retirement is funded by dividends, and yours can be too. While there are lots of exotic and exciting places to get your dividend dollars from, you should not forget to have exposure to the "basics" of wealth development and sustainable long-term income - bonds, and homes.

Once you recognize that your income stream doesn't need to be exciting, you can focus on making what you do with that income exciting! I like to keep my excitement at the "life level" while keeping the boring and steady eddy at the income level. Makes sense, doesn't it?