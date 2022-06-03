Peach_iStock/iStock via Getty Images

Kyndryl Holdings (NYSE:KD) was a good opportunity when it was spun off from IBM. Now it's even better. Free from the Big Blue (IBM) shackles the company can make its own path, pursue a much bigger market and focus on more profitability opportunities. The setup is asymmetric with the reward being multiple times the risk.

Kyndryl Opportunity

The price

Kyndryl was spun off from IBM in November 2021. In October 2021 the board approved the separation of Kyndryl and distributed 80.1% of its shares to IBM shareholders and keeping 19.9% stake in the company.

This opportunity starts in the price action of the last few months and it's been terrible.

The company started to trade at around $40 per share and currently trades at $12. A decline of 70% in 7 months. To put the decline in perspective the S&P500 declined around 9% in the same timeframe. This is in line with a textbook spin-off, where in the first year it suffers the selling pressures from holders of the parent who do not want anything to do with the child. In the case of KD, it suffered from additional pressures since IBM sold 10% of its stake between November and May. The positive part of the picture is that IBM is a price insensitive seller, which is always good for buyers, they are just collecting millions from the spin-off which is unusual. Normally, in a spin-off the company gives 100% of the shares of the subsidiary to the parent shareholders but in this case the parent decided to take a 19.9% fee.

The business

KD is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, IT infrastructure provider in the world. Their business is to design, build, and manage secure and responsive private, public and multi-cloud environments to accelerate customers digital transformations. While the business is a low margin one, the industry is full of positive secular trends and tailwinds such as greater demand for digital services, covid-19 even accelerated this trend, with companies needing to transform e-support to their IT infrastructure. More companies are going to the cloud every day to take advantage of its flexibility and workload portability. Other mega trends are: the increased amounts of data used, where big data, AI, and machine learning play a vital role, and the need for cybersecurity. Future wars and problems will be mainly digital and Kyndryl provides comprehensive cybersecurity's services.

A big part of the Kyndryl opportunity is not seen by the market because the current financials still reflect their time where their activity was bounded by IBM. Immediately after the spin-off they have two benefits: 1) they are completely free to pursue their strategies. This is not an empty statement since in the past they were bound to work with IBM software offers and had to serve IBM clients even if the profitability of the contract was low or negative because IBM was making money off that client somewhere else. 2) Their market expanded to include cloud services and applications and as a result their total addressable market will double from $240 billion to $510 billion.

Kyndryl 4Q2021 Presentation

This means that the company can start to sign on new customers that don't use IBM related software which for competing in the cloud is a must (AWS and Microsoft dominate the cloud) and existing customers can be a source of increasing revenue. The other major aspect that shapes the free Kyndryl is profitability. The company can choose to pursue the only profitable accounts and does not have to hold on to negative or very low margin accounts. This transformation will not happen from one day to another but will be gradual overtime.

The value

Kyndryl's current price puts the company market cap at $2.8 Billion and with net debt of around $900 million the company EV is $3.7 Billion. Even compared with current financials this is low. Nevertheless, based on the opportunity size and profitability the company has a plan of action to significantly increase their operating income by 2025 through several initiatives: Alliances, Advanced Delivery, Accounts, and others. The Alliances are the partnerships they are doing with hyperscalers like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, which means that they can now offer solutions to their clients based on these companies' offerings. This new revenue will add $200 million in pretax income. Advanced Delivery through process automation brings $600 million in cost savings with $200 million coming in March 2023. The biggest opportunity is Accounts where they will deal with substandard margin accounts and try to improve them with the new offerings they have or leave them. All these initiatives will also lead to better growth practices, expense management and other processes that will add $400 million to the pretax income. On the other side, their IBM costs will increase to $600M in the medium term but the initiatives will more than offset this increase. All in they should add $1,400 million in pretax income.

Scenarios (% of the $1.4 billion pretax income achieved by initiatives) Current Base (40%) Bull (75%) Earnings Power Value ( in million $) LTM 2025 2025 Revenues 18.317 18.317 18.317 Adjusted EBITDA MG 5.6% 8.7% 14.4% Adjusted EBITDA 1.029 1.589 2.639 Depreciation 1.575 1.575 1.575 EBIT -546 14 1.064 EBIT MG -3.0% 0.1% 5.8% Taxes @ 21% -115 3 223 Maintenance Capex 752 850 850 Earnings Power 392 736 1.566 EPV Multiple 11 11 11 EPV 4.308 8.097 17.221 Debt 3.004 3.004 3.004 Cash 2.134 2.134 2.134 Intrinsic Value 3.438 7.227 16.351 Shares outstanding (millions) 224 224 224 Intrinsic value per share 15,33 32,21 72,88 Upside 19% 149% 464% Discounted Intrinsic Value per share (@ 12% Hurdle Rate) 15,33 21,47 48,57 Upside 19% 66% 276% Margin of safety 16% 40% 73%

As mentioned earlier, at the current price the company is undervalued, based on last twelve months financials, by 20%. But if we consider the transformation the company is going through the undervaluation is even bigger. The valuation as some assumptions but the main difference in Base and Bull cases is the amount of money the initiatives will add to the pretax income, while the first will add $560 million the latter will add around $1 billion. I did not predict any revenue growth since the company will be back at growing revenue only in 2025. This is what the CEO said on the company 4th quarter 2021 results:

Obviously, this is not where we expect our results to be once our major initiatives are having a greater impact on our P&L and once we return to revenue growth in 2025.

Another important assumption was that depreciation and amortization will be kept constant, and that capex will be guided for 2023. Which is reasonable since Kyndryl is moving to be more asset light, so the differential between depreciation and maintenance capex should be kept. The 11x earnings power multiple is a conservative one to reflect the slow growth and low margin nature of the IT infrastructure business. The bear and bull case give KD a value between $7.2 Billion and $16.4 billion but that is only in 2025. The value discounted to today at 12% hurdle rate is between $4.8 Billion and $10.9 Billion or between $21 and $48 per share. The upside potential is huge.

The setup

I really believe that the reward outpaces the risks in this case. From a fundamental perspective the business is getting less risky post-spin, with the company addressable market doubling and the ability to offer more solutions to their new and existing clients. In fact, the company clients were spending more on IT each year but their ties to Big Blue made it impossible to benefit from that. Additionally, being an independent company allows them to manage costs better, which they are already doing. From the market perspective, the company stock has been under pressure and the multiple it trades at is too low. The recent spin-off also helps to align managements interests, which are much more vested in the company and its stock price. IBM's 9.9% position could add some selling pressure if they continue to sell but they would be price insensitive sellers and their actions should not be seen as an indication of the company value.

All in all, we have all the ingredients in the mix for a profitable cake! A declining price due to insensitive sellers, an undervalued business at current prices, a wide margin of safety and a transforming strategy with huge potential and an opportunity with huge upside. At this price I like the setup!