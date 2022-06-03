Here Comes The Growth Scare

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Yesterday started on a sour note with lower guidance from Microsoft (MSFT) before the market opened. The company will fall short of estimates on the top and bottom lines due to foreign exchange headwinds. That turned what had been pre-market gains into losses at the open. That was followed by analyst downgrades of social networks Pinterest (PINS) and Snap (SNAP), due to concerns about ad market weakness, which was like throwing fuel on the fire for the technology sector. Yet these three stocks bottomed at the open, marched higher throughout the session, and closed at their highs for the day. The major market averages did the same.

Finviz

I discussed last week that when a stock or the stock market rises on bad news it has been a reliable sign that we are near a bottom. I am not sure if that is the case for these three names or the broad market today, but it is encouraging. It tells me that we are running out of investors who want to sell. Once we do, that is the bottom. All I read about each day are concerns, headwinds, and worries. Again, that is what we need to see to ultimately arrive at a bottom in markets. What is changing is that inflation fears are becoming growth concerns, but we need growth to slow to address inflation.

CNBC

This means that there will be an opportunity to interpret every data point in a negative light, as it will either be too strong and drive prices higher or too weak and fuel a growth scare. The latest gasoline demand figure from the EIA is a perfect example. It shows a decline of 3-5% over the past 7 weeks when comparing this year to last year. The obvious reason is that prices are significantly higher, but the drop-off in demand is necessary to bring prices down. The optimists will view this data in a positive light, while the pessimists will see it as a canary in the recession coal mine.

DataTrek

If consumers were strapped, wages were falling, and unemployment claims were on the rise, this would be a bad omen for personal consumption. That is not the case today, as evidenced by sales numbers reported yesterday by Costco (COST) for May, which rose 16.9% over the past year. While consumers may be driving less because of elevated gas prices, they are more likely spending the dollars saved in other categories rather than not spending at all.

This morning, markets turned red on news that Elon Musk feels the need to reduce his workforce at Tesla (TSLA) by 10% because he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy. Does he have a super bad feeling about the economy or is he concerned that 10% of his workforce is going to quit after he demanded every employee spend a full 40 hours working in the office. This sounds like the biggest ego on the planet attempting to cover his rear end in the event his mandate backfires 3-6 months down the road. Again, this news could be interpreted as a sign that there is a growth slowdown in the economy or viewed as a company-specific issue.

Today, a comment like this one from the richest man in the world feeds the growth scare that is starting to dominate the headlines. I think it makes more sense to focus on what people are doing than what they are saying. From that standpoint, the economy is softening but continuing to grow.