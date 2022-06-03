Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) hasn't released earnings over the past week, but the stock is ripping higher as it is becoming clear that enterprise tech remains strong in spite of the current market environment. Such a realization probably shouldn't come as a surprise considering that results were not pulled forward so dramatically during the pandemic, at least not as dramatically like those of e-commerce operators. At its 2022 Analyst Day, NOW showed confidence in its ability to grow even in the current environment. NOW is gushing cash and raised its long term growth outlook. I expect the stock to continue to perform strongly over the coming year as Wall Street has unfairly targeted even the higher quality names in the tech sector.

NOW Stock Price

After bottoming around $407 per share in May, NOW has rallied significantly from the lows and now trades around $504 per share.

While the 20% rally in just a matter of weeks may feel like "too much too soon," it is worth noting that a rally was long due in the tech sector especially among names which have continued to drive strong earnings results.

Why is ServiceNow So Important?

In today's environment, it matters more than ever to understand the business models of the stocks you own, and think about how they will perform in difficult market conditions. NOW found its stock trading with weakness along with the tech sector even though its product is arguably mission critical for its customers. NOW is an enabler of digital workflows.

Here's some examples. Customers can use NOW to create employee workflows, such as enabling their employees to get connected to the right department for their IT questions. Without NOW, companies may need to waste time and money on hiring personnel just to redirect requests.

Their customers can use NOW to create workflows for their own customers, such as handling fraud disputes.

While NOW might not offer the same sexiness as some other tech names, perhaps the lack of sexiness is exactly why this is the perfect business model in the current environment. NOW's products are used everyday and only grow in importance as economic conditions worsen, as customers would be even more hard pressed to look for ways to save on costs.

ServiceNow Key Metrics

NOW has delivered consistently strong growth, with subscription revenues growing at a 30% clip last year.

NOW has driven strong growth largely due to its 125% net expansion rate.

NOW notes that only 10% of its customers are using all four workflow products.

Unlike many tech peers, NOW has been profitable on a non-GAAP Basis for many years, with margins expanding from 18% to 25% in 2021.

While many tech names are reducing guidance, NOW has even increased its medium term guidance, as it now sees 2024 subscription revenues coming in at $11 billion and non-GAAP operating margins coming in at 27%.

Over the long term, NOW is expecting at least $16 billion of revenues by 2026.

That projection almost perfectly matches consensus estimates.

Is NOW Stock A Buy?

At a recent conference, management had this to say:

So we're seeing and hearing from customers that there continues to be a strong demand environment for our products. And ServiceNow's platform really serves as a deflationary tool for many of our customers. Think about having to drive productivity and efficiency in an inflationary environment until recession, we're really able to help our customer journey. But a potential slowdown also is not happening in isolation, right? And what you're seeing amidst a backdrop of COVID re-entry into a hybrid distributed workforce, the great resignation focus on employee engagement is more relevant and more important than ever.

Sure, the stock is not nearly the cheapest available in the tech sector, but a premium is warranted considering the strong margins and fundamental results even amidst a tight economy. Wall Street appears to be beginning to understand that not all tech stocks are created equal. Many names are cutting guidance due to rising interest rates - but many enterprise tech companies like NOW are seeing continued strength, as their growth stories remain intact even now. The crash in tech stocks would make it seem like these are risky names with rich valuations and questionable business models. NOW is showing that this is not the case - the company even had $4 billion of net cash on its balance sheet as of the latest quarter.

I can see the stock trading up to a 15x price to sales multiple. That would represent a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio ('PEG ratio') based on a 40% long term net margin assumption. NOW has around 45% upside to that target over the next 12 months. The key risk to this thesis is valuation. NOW does not trade nearly as cheap as many tech peers - the stock presents great downside if it loses that premium. That premium might be lost if the company faces competition that threatens its long term growth outlook. That has not been the case thus far, and NOW appears to gain switching costs the longer its customers use the product (due to all the created digital workflows). For those looking to invest in the tech sector but are afraid of taking on higher risk, NOW remains a buyable opportunity, one providing robust growth and positive free cash flow.