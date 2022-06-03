Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images Entertainment

Etsy's (NASDAQ:ETSY) is a popular e-commerce company in the US but only commands a 0.9% market share. While its 5-year average revenue growth is 47.8%, its Q1 2022 revenue only grew by 5.2% YoY, and management guidance for Q2 2022 is 7% YoY growth. We delved into its revenue growth by analyzing its number of active buyers, customer engagement by transaction volume per buyer, and its take rate.

Slowing Buyer Growth

In 2021, Etsy's active buyers had grown by 25% to 96.3 mln active buyers. However, this pales in comparison to its tremendous growth in 2020 (76.7%). While its active buyer growth in 2021 was in line with its 5-year average of 29.4%, this may be misleading as the company recently completed the acquisitions of Reverb, elo7 and Depop marketplaces. To examine the change in its active buyer base, we separated it based on its quarterly reports below.

Etsy Active Buyers ('mln') Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Etsy.com Active Buyers (Organic) 90.65 90.49 89.4 90.1 89.1 Growth % 10.7% 0% -1% 1% -1% Reverb, elo7, Depop Buyers (Inorganic) 0.0 0.0 6.6 6.2 6.0 Growth % -5% -4% Total Active Buyers 90.65 90.49 96.0 96.3 95.1 Growth % 10.7% 0% 6% 0% -1%

Source: Etsy, Khaveen Investments

As seen in the table, its Etsy.com marketplace's active buyer growth had been stagnant in the past 4 quarters with an average growth of -0.4%. Also, its acquisitions' active buyers declined by an average of 4.5%. Thus, its active buyer growth in 2021 was driven by its acquisition, but its marketplace growth had been stagnant.

Etsy Active Buyers 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Etsy Active Buyers ('mln') 33.36 39.45 46.35 81.9 96.3 91 97 103 108 Buyer Growth % 16.8% 18.3% 17.5% 76.7% 24.9% -5.1% 6.2% 5.8% 5.5%

Source: Etsy

From the table above, in the past 5-years, the company's active buyers growth accelerated significantly in 2020 due to the pandemic but slowed down in 2021 with its growth driven by acquisitions as mentioned above. Though, according to the company from its earnings briefing, its buyer penetration rate remains below 50% in 7 of its core markets with the US and UK as its largest. Additionally, it also stated that its awareness in its core markets such as France was only 40% which is lower than the US and UK at 90%. In Q1 2022, its active buyers decreased by 1.24 mln. Based on this, we projected its active buyers to decline in 2022 based on its prorated buyer decline in Q1 at -5.1% as a conservative estimate. Beyond 2022, we forecasted its active buyer growth based on the average of the past 9 years of organic active buyer increase (excluding 2020 due to the surge in the pandemic) of 5.65 mln. We believe this is achievable as the company highlighted its initiatives such as its Creator Collective Program to attract new buyers with influencer and seller-generated content and marketing beyond its core markets such as Europe.

Higher Customer Engagement

Etsy GMS 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F GMS per Buyer 97.53 99.66 107.33 125.53 140.04 156.95 175.89 197.12 220.91 Growth % -2.0% 2.2% 7.7% 17.0% 11.6% 12.1% 12.1% 12.1% 12.1% Total GMS ($ mln) 3,254 3,932 4,975 10,281 13,492 14,342 17,067 20,242 23,934 GMS Growth 14.5% 20.8% 26.5% 106.7% 31.2% 6.3% 19.0% 18.6% 18.2%

Source: Etsy, Khaveen Investments

Moreover, based on the table, its average transaction volume ('GMS') per buyer had a 5-year average growth of 7.3% which is lower compared to its average total GMS growth of 40% which was fueled by its high buyer growth in the past at an average of 29.4%. However, GMS per buyer growth had accelerated in the past 5 years but slowed down in 2021 after the surge in growth in 2020. Though, its 2021 growth rate was still higher than its 5-year average of 7.3%.

According to the company, its focus is to enhance the customer experience in its marketplace to increase engagement. This includes enhancements of its mobile app with new features such as "same-page review submissions to make it easier for buyers to leave reviews and make it easier for buyers to screen for relevant reviews". Additionally, the company also "improved its search and discovery function with personalization to in-session browser data" to improve conversion for buyers by refining searches when potential buyers browse its marketplace.

According to its investor presentation, the average purchase days per repeat buyer had increased to 5.2 times in Q1 2022 compared to 4.5 times in 2019, indicating an increase in the average frequency of purchases per repeat buyer.

All in all, we believe its transaction volume growth could be supported by its efforts to increase customer engagement in its marketplace with higher purchase frequency and projected its GMS per buyer growth at 12.1% based on its 3-year average, resulting in a total growth forecast of 6.3% in 2022 after factoring in an active buyer decline of -5.1%.

Increasing Take Rate

Lastly, another factor for its revenue growth is its take rate on its transaction volumes. Based on its annual report, it derives revenue from fees charged to sellers such as product listing fees, transaction fees, payment processing fees, advertising fees and others.

Etsy GMS and Revenue Projection ($ mln) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Total GMS ('a') 3,254 3,932 4,975 10,281 13,492 14,342 17,067 20,242 23,934 Take Rate ('b') 13.6% 15.4% 16.5% 16.8% 17.3% 18.8% 18.8% 18.8% 18.8% Etsy Revenues ('c') 441 604 818 1,726 2,329 2,691 3,202 3,798 4,491 Revenue Growth 20.9% 36.8% 35.6% 110.9% 35.0% 15.5% 19.0% 18.6% 18.2%

*c = a x b

Source: Etsy, Khaveen Investments

Compared to its GMS growth which had an average of 40% in the past 5 years, its revenue growth was higher with an average of 47.8%. This is as its average take rate had continuously increased from 13.6% to 17.3% in the past 5 years which translated to higher revenue growth from its transaction volumes for the company. According to the company, it had revised its transaction fee upwards to 6.5% from 5% previously. To determine the impact of the higher transaction fee on its revenue, we calculated its revenue from the transaction fee at 5% and 6.5% to get the revenue impact.

Etsy Transaction Fee Transaction Fee Revenue in 2022 ($ mln) Previous Transaction Fee 5% 717 New Transaction Fee 6.50% 932 Net Revenue Increase 215 (8% of revenue)

Source: Etsy, Khaveen Investments

Based on an increase of 6.5%, we estimated its revenue to increase by $215 mln in 2022 based on our projections of its transaction volumes. Additionally, we estimated its take rate to increase to 18.8% with the higher transaction fee. Overall, we estimated its revenue growth to increase to 15.5% in 2022 with the higher take rate compared to the transaction volume growth of 6.3% but forecasted its growth beyond that to be in line with its GMS growth as we conservatively assumed its take rate to remain constant. Our forecast results in an average revenue growth of 17.8%, which is a significant slowdown compared to its past growth of 47.8% in the past 5 years.

Risk: Competition

We believe one of the risks of the company is competitive threats in the e-commerce market. According to Jungle Scout, Etsy was the 7th most popular platform in the US at 14% which is significantly lower than market leader Amazon (AMZN) at 66%. In the UK, it was ranked as the 8th most-shopped platform in 2021 at only 10% while Amazon was at 74%.

Verdict

To conclude, we expect the company's revenue growth to slow down significantly with an average of forecast 17.8% compared to its past 5-year average revenue growth of 47.8%. This is driven by a slowdown in buyer growth at an average forecast of 3.1% compared to its past growth of 29.4%. Notwithstanding, we believe its GMS per buyer growth could accelerate to an average of 12.1% which is higher than its past average growth of 7.3% as the company focuses to increase consumer engagement with its initiatives to enhance its customer experiences such as with mobile app features and better search capabilities. Additionally, we believe its fee increase to boost its take rate in 2022 resulting in higher revenue growth of 15.5% and an average of 17.8% during the forecast period.

Revenue Projections 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Our Forecast 15.5% 19.0% 18.6% 18.2% Analyst Consensus 10.0% 19.1% 18.7% 17.8%

Source: Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

Based on analyst consensus, it has a price target of $139.50, an upside of 60%, which reflects that the stock price has declined by 58% YTD.