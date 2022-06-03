Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

One of the best parts of being a dividend growth investor is watching income grow no matter what the market is doing. I recently had a conversation with friends who were upset about the market performance. I couldn't help but think how strange it was to have once worried about being up or down. I just listened and smiled on the inside, knowing that my income is up over 10%, with more increases on the way.

I became a dividend growth investor at the end of the GFC. After watching my portfolios be destroyed for the second time, the first during the dot-com crash, I needed a change. I struggled to understand what exactly I was trying to accomplish by investing. I needed a clear goal, not some mythical amount that I needed to accumulate to "someday" retire, and hope the money didn't run out before I died.

As I pondered my goal, I realized that A) My salary was more than enough to live on, and B) I didn't want to work at my job forever. This led me to realize that I wanted my salary but not my job. I needed a way to get rid of the job and keep the paychecks coming.

The whole concept of creating paychecks without a job made sense to me. It didn't require saving to some unknown magical number. Progress could be measured at any point. And just as importantly, as I learned about dividend growth investing, I realized that investing didn't need to be two steps forward and one step back process. I could keep marching towards my goals regardless of what the market was doing!

My Process

The past dozen or so years of dividend growth investing have been a learning curve. Along the way, I have made mistakes, falling into high yield over dividend growth, chasing low-quality dividend growth, and becoming over-concentrated in particular sectors or industries. None of these have threatened my goals, and the learning experiences have made my portfolio stronger today.

Today, my goals are clear, and investing criteria are defined. While my goals haven't changed for quite some time, my investing guidelines are occasionally tweaked. The latest change was last year when, on rare occasions, I started selling covered calls against significantly overvalued positions. I buy companies with the intent to hold them forever.

The portfolio goals are simple: Grow the income by 10% annually with dividends reinvested and 7% annually without reinvesting. By using the rule of 72 as a guide, this goal allows the income to double approximately every seven years while I am reinvesting and every ten years once I begin withdrawing the dividends. The table below shows the steady progress of income growth.

Wyo Investments

I use guidelines to achieve my goals rather than rules. Rules imply something hard and fast, whereas guidelines are flexible but give a general direction to follow. I keep these simple, as I have found that complexity adds time without any real benefit.

Invest in companies from the Champions and Contenders list with at least 15 years of dividend growth. Look for companies with a 3% starting yield and the potential to maintain a 7% dividend growth for decades. This is integral as it's impossible to continue growing income at 7% without reinvesting unless companies raise distributions by at least that amount. Replace (or sell covered calls against) significantly overvalued positions if the opportunity exists to reduce risk and increase income. In practice, this usually means higher quality at a higher yield. I want to see flat to mild payout ratio creep. A payout ratio growing from 30% to 35% over ten years is acceptable. One that has gone from 30% to 60% is not. I want companies to grow the dividend with earnings, not by increasing the payout ratio. Unless it is well-diversified across industries, no single sector should account for more than 20% of the income. I was burned by this in 2016 when several energy companies cut dividends.

Again, these are just guidelines and are flexible to accommodate what makes sense to achieve my overall goals. I have a few other items I follow, but I don't see them as integral to my investing. Instead, these tend to be more personal preferences. They include things like avoiding foreign companies because I don't like accounting for the taxes and FX rates causing fluctuating dividends.

How is 2022 Shaping Up?

This year is looking to be another fantastic year for dividend growth! We are still in the first half of the year, and the current projection is an income increase of 10.8%, for a total of $15,138. Of course, this will continue to increase as dividends are reinvested throughout the year. One thing to keep in mind about this portfolio is that all the dividend growth is from increases and reinvestment of dividends, as this portfolio has been closed to new capital since 2016.

While the portfolio goals are entirely income-based, many readers are interested in total returns. To be clear, I don't care about total returns; all that matters is that the income grows by 10% annually. However, for information purposes, through the end of May, the portfolio is down 3.07%, still handily beating the S&P 500.

May's Dividend Increases

Last month was expected to be a light one for increases; however, two surprise increases occurred: Simon Property Group (SPG) and Phillips 66 (PSX). Both companies disrupted their increases in 2020 and have been challenging to predict since. The month was still light in terms of overall impact, with the five companies announcing increases accounting for less than 8% of the total income.

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic announced a 7.9% increase at the end of the month, right in line with its 5-year dividend growth rate. The company will extend its dividends growth history to 45 years with the increase! Medtronic is set to become a top 10 income producer in my portfolio in 2023 and currently accounts for 2.7% of the total income.

MSA Safety (MSA)

Having raised its dividend for over 50 years, MSA is a dividend king. This streak will continue as the company announced a 4.5% increase last month, slightly below its 10-year average of 5.4%. MSA accounts for 0.8% of the portfolio's income.

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Once again, CAH provided a paltry 1% increase. Cardinal Health is a micro position in the portfolio, accounting for about 0.3% of the portfolio value and 0.4% of the income. This company is under constant consideration for removal as micro positions are generally reserved for high yield companies.

Simon Property Group

Last year Simon surprised with multiple increases, and last month announced another 3% increase. This raise still leaves the company below its dividend before the 2020 cut. SPG accounts for 1.5% of the income and less than 0.8% of the portfolio value.

Phillips 66

PSX surprised with a 5.4% raise in May. This was following a raise in just the 4th quarter of 2021, so it was sooner than expected. I acquired PSX when ConocoPhillips (COP) split its E&P and refining businesses in 2012. Today, it accounts for 2.1% of the portfolio income.

June's Expected Increases

This month is a rare one in that no dividend increases are expected. The summer months tend to be slower in significant increases until September arrives. The one increase I saw as a possibility in June was SPG, which occurred last month.

Sales in May

I rarely make any sales. Companies are purchased with the intent to hold them forever. However, lower quality high-yield companies and significantly overvalued companies are always up for review. Last month there were no sales to report.

Regular Purchases

Quite a few bargains appeared in the market in May, and I deployed much more cash than in April. However, I was conservative with my purchases just in case the bottom falls out of the market later this year. It is nice to add in tiny quantities with no commissions. Below is the summation of purchases for the month. As I was buying in single share increments, the totals and averages are shown.

3 shares of Texas Instruments (TXN) @ $165.04

4 shares of STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) @ 26.35

3 Shares of Prudential (PRU) @ $99.10

1 Share of National Retail Properties (NNN) @ 41.66

2 Shares of Home Depot (HD) @ 295.55

2 Shares of Best Buy (BBY) @ $70.19

2 Shares of Aflac (AFL) @ $55.52

What Else Am I Looking At?

As this is a closed portfolio, I can't buy everything that looks interesting. I use this section to cover what I purchase and consider in my other dividend growth portfolios. The other portfolios have slightly different rules but generally follow a dividend growth format.

With the possible exceptions of Best Buy and T. Rowe Price (TROW), I didn't think there were any really great buys in the market last month. A few companies hit good buy points, but none were in the range I expect to see should a recession become apparent. I am holding considerably more cash than I was a year ago in anticipation of better prices by the end of the year in most of my accounts.

I have resumed rolling weekly covered calls and secured puts on AT&T (T) as I believe the price has stabilized enough from the spin-off to make it worthwhile and put some cash to work. I'm still not overly excited about T as a company with a massive debt load, but I find options make it worthwhile.

I added consumer companies throughout the month as they were badly beaten down. In addition to Best Buy and Home Depot, I started a new Tractor Supply (TSCO) position and added to Johnson Outdoors (JOUT).

I believe that commodities will continue to climb over the next few years and added to my Rio Tinto (RIO) and Suncor (SU) positions. However, I don't consider these appropriate for long-term holdings in my portfolios and intend to sell them in the next 3 to 5 years. I find the dividends and earnings too unstable with mineral extraction companies. Hopefully, I will collect a decent distribution and see some price appreciation in the meantime.

The other position I have added to is Computer Services Incorporated (OTCQX:CSVI), a lesser-known dividend king with 50 years of dividend growth. The company trades on the OTC markets and is relatively lightly traded, so anyone considering entering a position should do the research and use limit orders.

I considered adding more BlackRock (BLK) as it was at an excellent long-term price. However, it is already one of my largest holdings, and I only want to add more at close to recessionary pricing. I think anyone buying at last month's prices will be pleased over the next decade.

Summary

I wasn't surprised to see the rally we have been experiencing. No markets go straight up or down, and we had fallen pretty quickly. I am using the rally to slowly dump weaker positions in some of my portfolios, selling into strength in anticipation of better prices by the end of the year. I, like everyone else, don't know what the future holds but now seems like a good time to raise cash to deploy later.

As far as my core dividend growth portfolios go, I'm not making any changes other than being cautious with purchases, slowly adding to bargains, but holding cash back for better deals. I'm not worried about these portfolios. The income will continue to grow no matter what the market brings. It's a great time to be a dividend growth investor!