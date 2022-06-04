naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

During my last update on Avient (NYSE:AVNT), I assigned some price targets that were based on short-term and long-term estimates (primarily focused on the full integration of the Clariant Masterbatch acquisition).

The quote below from the article Avient: Dividend Growth And Capital Appreciation With Plenty Of Upside:

Short-term prospects suggest EPS of $3.00 and I believe it is reasonable to use the P/E ratio of 18x-21x for shares in the short-term which would amount to a share price of $54-63/share or an upside of just under 10% to 28% by the end of the year. Medium-term prospects also look promising based on $3.43 EPS for FY-2022. Using the same 18x-21x range we would arrive at a share price between $61.74-72.03/share or an upside of 12.3% to 31% by the end of 2022. Long-term prospects suggest strong returns for investors based on $4.08 EPS for FY-2023. Using the same 18x-21x range, we would arrive at a share price between $73.44-85.68/share or an upside of 33.6% to 55.8% by the end of 2023.

Share prices have dropped about 15% since that article was published which is in line with the rest of the market as a whole. The image below uses a start date of November 4th, 2021, when the article above was originally published.

Data by YCharts

Dividend Yield

Anyone who follows my work knows that I place a great deal of importance on the current dividend yield relative to the yields offered in the past. The most important part to consider when it comes to this metric is that it can only be applied when a company performing well and would potentially exclude companies with excessively high yields and a faltering stock price. Troubled companies with an ever-increasing dividend yield are likely to result in a dividend decrease down the road.

The ideal scenario that I am constantly looking for is a business that has seen positive growth (this can be through growing earnings, sales, acquisitions, etc.) alongside positive dividend growth but is currently trading at a yield that is commensurate to what the stock is yielded in the past. The higher the current yield relative to historical averages the more attractively priced the stock will be.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the chart for AVNT we can generalize and say that a dividend yield at or greater than 2% is something that we do not commonly see. The last time AVNT was available at a yield greater than 2% was between 2019 and the end of 2021. It should also be noted that I regularly check Ycharts yield compared to Seeking Alpha because the current yield is actually 1.95% based on a share price of $48.68 at market close on June 1, 2022.

Readers might be wondering why I think AVNT's dividend yield is attractive at 2% (especially when it often yielded less than 2% over the 10-year chart shown above). This is where we introduce another important factor - Dividend Growth. Below is a screenshot from Seeking Alpha showing some of the historical values associated with dividend growth over a three-year, five-year, and 10-year average.

Avient - Dividend & Revenue Growth (Seeking Alpha)

For those who are still a little murky about why I place so much emphasis on the dividend yield consider the following example to better understand why dividend growth is the key to understanding the true value of the dividend yield.

Let's pretend we purchased one share of AVNT back on June 4th, 2012, at a cost of $13.59. At this point in time, AVNT was paying a quarterly dividend of $.05 cents/share per quarter which would have resulted in a yield of 1.47%.

The reality is that AVNT has chosen to be quite generous with shareholders over the last 10 years by growing its annual dividend by an average of 18.14% each year. Now let's consider the following factors of what has happened over the last 10 years:

AVNT's share price has nearly quadrupled over the last 10 years. AVNT's dividend has grown by an average of 18.14% per year over the last 10 years.

If the stock price had failed to appreciate during this time we would be looking at an investment that offers an excessively high yield and likely represents a value trap. Example - $13.59/share / $.95 annualized dividend = 6.99% dividend yield. Ask yourself, would you be happy investing in AVNT with all of the dividend growth but absolutely no capital appreciation over the last decade? Even if you like the dividends, a company that grows its dividend payout steadily while experiencing no capital appreciation would be highly indicative of a broken business model (or at least indicates a business model that is heading in the wrong direction).

Key Takeaway #1 - The stock price is as much a function of the dividend yield as much as the dividend yield is a function of stock price.

If AVNT had chosen to never increase the dividend (from then to now) while experiencing all of the capital gains has currently received we would be looking at a current dividend yield of .41%. In other words, if AVNT wasn't growing its dividend but its share price had continued to increase it would result in an extremely unattractive dividend yield.

Key Takeaway #2 - A stock that is experiencing capital appreciation and maintaining a modest/high dividend yield must also be offering robust dividend growth in order to maintain a high dividend yield.

In some ways, this reminds me a lot of the Pythagorean theorem that was taught to me in junior high. The Pythagorean theorem says that if you know any two sides of a right triangle you will always be able to determine the length of the 3rd side.

Now there isn't a fancy equation like the Pythagorean theorem when it comes to dividend growth and dividend yield but the relationship between these metrics is the important concept that I am referring to. I want to preface the three rules below by saying that the relationship of all three metrics is entirely dependent on the rate of change impacting each individual metric. (For example, a stock that experiences significant capital appreciation but only modest dividend growth will be different than a stock that experiences modest capital appreciation but has significant dividend growth).

If a stock experiences capital appreciation and continues to maintain an average dividend yield in line with historical averages then we can say that the stock must be growing its dividend. If a stock is able to maintain a dividend yield in line with historical averages and is able to offer annual dividend increases then we can say that the stock price must be increasing. If the stock experiences capital appreciation and regularly increases its dividend then we can say that the average dividend yield is likely being maintained or potentially improving.

If you know the historical dividend yield average, average annualized dividend growth, and the current stock price then you will have enough to understand whether or not a stock is performing well even though it is generating the same dividend yield now as it has seen in the past.

DSM Protective Materials

Acquiring DSM Protective Materials brings on board "the world's strongest fiber" brand Dyneema. AVNT's CEO explained in the Q1-2022 earnings call that Dyneema is an ultra-lightweight specialty fiber that is 15 times stronger than steel and is so light that it can float on water. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to EPS generating an additional $.35/share in FY-2022. Management is still projecting FY-2022 EPS of $3.50 before the transaction and I will be including some medium/long-term price updates at the end of the article.

The image below provides investors with some of the most important information about this technology from the Q1-2022 earnings presentation.

AVNT - Dyneema Technology Overview (Q1-2022 Earnings Slide Deck)

The purchase of DSM Protective Materials appears to be a very well-thought-out acquisition that will boost EBITDA margins from 12% to 18% and more than double the number of patents held by AVNT.

AVNT's Acquisition Track Record

When it comes to acquisitions it would be difficult for investors to be skeptical about this transaction given management's track record of making thoughtful bolt-on acquisitions.

In the earnings transcript, Robert M. Patterson (CEO), specifically addresses this concern:

From an acquisition perspective, we have a great track record with bolt-ons. I love this slide as it highlights the power of investment to drive specialty growth, better serve our customers, and expand margins. And we have done this on a large scale as well. The Clariant acquisition has arguably been our most successful in terms of size, scale and our ability to integrate two world leaders seamlessly. Since we announced the acquisition, adjusted EBITDA has increased over 50%, while expanding margins and delevering faster than originally modeled. As we look ahead to Dyneema, I want to emphasize that this is not a cost-cutting play. This is a capabilities play. We plan to invest in the business to help drive growth as we have with our previous acquisitions, and we also have the opportunity to create a pure-play specialty company.

It is also helpful that management provided a few slides to show the benefit of established acquisitions (seven years old or more) and the impact at the time they were acquired and the benefit they produce now.

AVNT - Acquisition History (Q1-2022 Earnings Slide Deck)

The image shows that management makes acquisitions based on long-term benefits and is able to maximize the benefit of these acquisitions (cost synergies, etc).

Interestingly enough, the image above doesn't represent the benefit received from the acquisition of Clariant Masterbatch that was completed on July 1, 2020. This acquisition is closing in on its second full year and the impact on operating results cannot be ignored.

AVNT - Clariant Acquisition Performance (Q1-2022 Earnings Slide Deck)

Like the Clariant acquisition, AVNT's purchase of DSM Protective Materials has been a topic of discussion for several years. Patterson had this to say in the Q1-2022 earnings call transcript regarding a question from analyst Jaideep Pandya of On Field Research.

So to begin with, I would say that, yes, this is an acquisition that we have been thinking about for some time. We've had dialogue with DSM over the years. And there are similarities to it with respect to Clariant in that they -- I do believe, had the idea that it would ultimately be a sale candidate, and it was a matter of timing for them. So we were always assured that if they did come to market, we would get a call and we did, and we participated in the process. But certainly has been one that we've thought of for a long time. There were some capacity constraints in 2018, which I think is one of the reasons why there were some limitations on the revenue growth, if you just look over a three or four year time period. All of that has been remedied with additional investments that DSM has made. So I don't view that DSM has been starving this business for capital, but certainly do view it as an opportunity for us that it's going to be part of our core business. And I think businesses always flourish and perform better when that's the case. But anyway, I look back over time, and I think DSM has been good caretaker of the protective materials business. And I think it's opportunistic for us that DSM wants to go on a different direction around health and nutrition, and this is an opportunity for us go in a direction that's core for us.

The key takeaway here is that management identified the benefit of DSM Protective Materials years ago and the opportunity to make this happen is the result of DSM wanting to pursue its core business of health and nutrition. I really like that these acquisitions aren't forced and include years of discussion about how the product would integrate with AVNT's business model.

Conclusion

We are now estimating FY-2022 earnings of $3.85/share when factoring in the acquisition of DSM Protective Materials. Therefore, we can provide some short-term updates that are a little more concrete (these were previously the medium-term prospects in the last article update).

Short-term prospects look promising based on $3.85 EPS for FY-2022 (this is dependent on the acquisition of DSM Protective Materials closing smoothly). Using the same 18x-21x range we would arrive at a share price between $69.30-80.85/share or an upside of 44.3% to 58% by the end of 2022.

Medium-term and long-term are a little more challenging to determine at this point in time but the benefit is likely to be substantial considering that the benefit to FY-2022 earnings is estimated to be $.35/share.

The benefit from improved margins has the potential to really push this stock to a price that it deserves. The image below shows how AVNT stacks up against competitors when it comes to margins after the acquisition of DSM Protective Materials is complete.

AVNT - Pro Forma Margins Vs Peers (Q1-2022 Earnings Slide Deck)

AVNT looks very attractive as a high-margin specialty formulator that has the ability to generate the kind of returns that will allow the business to grow and continue fueling strong dividend growth for years to come.

My clients John and Jane are long AVNT.