Everyone Needs To Eat, But Will It Be Organic?

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) is a company that provides a range of services relating to organic certification within the food industry. This also includes specifications such as bee health, both meats & vegetables, and hydroponics & aquaculture. The company has also moved into topics such as Paleo diet certification, upcycling & sustainability, and of course, hemp & CBD products. Even though the company is small in terms of revenues, WFCF provides a diverse range of services for the organic industry. I also believe the revenues from their certification services are fairly sticky, and the niche play should offer safety year after year thanks to increasing farm site numbers and recurring revenues. However, the main question for long-term success will be the company's ability to reduce risk and volatility through economies of scale, as revenues remain at a meager $20 million per year.

In 2020, there was over $60 billion in organic food sales, according to the Organic Trade Association. Also, the pandemic did little to stop organic food exports, indicating the consistent growth of the sector. However, vegetable prices are rapidly rising over the past decade, and this has two major effects. First, farmers may be earning higher profits and this allows investment into organic certification with WFCF. However, this also comes with the risk that future sales will weaken as consumers pull back on organic food spending. As such, I expect strong cyclicality to be present over the next few years due to market uncertainty. For further insights, let us look at how WFCF has performed in the past.

Financials

As a company that has been around for over 20 years now, WFCF has many years of financial data to peruse. However, these only really date back to 2008 after the initial IPO as an extremely small company. Revenues have increased from less than $1 million per quarter to the current record of $23 million. While small in magnitude, the company shows impressive consistency quarter-after-quarter. It is quite surprising, and highlights the favorable revenue profile based on small acquisitions and recurring revenues. Over the past 10 years, revenue growth has averaged out to 18% per year, but is fairly volatile. Thankfully, only three quarters saw 5% or more negative growth since the IPO in 2007. All-in-all, this revenue profile is great for such a small company.

As revenues steadily climb, earnings are a little late to follow. While certainly improving over the past five years, both EBITDA and net income have been volatile and essentially flat from 2007 to 2020. However, it is great to see that losses are not accumulating and margins are healthy. Even acquisitions and technology platform investments have not been used as a major excuse for a lack of positive earnings, and I find WFCF is a diamond in the rough in the current investing era. If margins can remain at the current 13% and 8% levels moving forward, WFCF will provide a niche and lucrative investment profile.

So far, it's clear that WFCF offers a great revenue profile along with much improved profitability of late. The balance sheet data is a little less clear in terms of good or bad. While FCFs are improving and highlight the historical tendency to limit losses, there are some debt and dilution issues to consider. WFCF issued LT debt in 2019 and 2020 to a total of $4 million, and dilution was frequent in the early 2010s. However, the most recent quarter shows a balance sheet that is improved as debt falls to $3.2 million and shares outstanding are flat over the past five or so years. Therefore, it should be expected that the company is well managed and does not make moves that may throw off the balance of either shareholder perception or financial health. The balance sheet is certainly quite strong for such a small company, but the current leverage may hang on WFCF moving forward.

The valuation of a company is an interesting series of metrics that can paint many pictures depending on whether broader market factors, financial performance, or company outlook are having influence. In WFCF's case, we can say that both revenue and earnings performance is improving, while leverage on the balance sheet detracts to a mild degree. Of course, there is also the market weakness plaguing small companies due to rising interest rates, supply chain difficulties, and economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, company outlook remains steady through this period as food certification steadily increases YoY along with consumer preferences, farm market share expansion, and increased wealth around the world.

These three factors have come together to bring Where Food Comes From to record low valuations across all three major metrics. The current Price to Earnings ratio (LTM) is below 30x, EV/EBITDA is less than 15x, and the Price to Sales is only 2.6x. We can see that the financial performance is helping out as the earnings metrics are undervalued far more than the P/S, when compared to the historical data. However, the current share price of $10.20 per share (as of writing) is double 2020 lows. As I have discussed before, it may not be a good idea to invest as performance reaches a zenith, even as the current valuation looks quite favorable. This will protect investors in the case that performance wanes over the next few quarters. As always, consider recurring investments as a way to reduce stress over timing, and potentially see better returns overall.

Conclusion

While I find that Where Food Comes From certainly has many merits, whether as an investment into a niche, healthy, and sustainable industry or for their steady performance improvements over the years. Except, the small market cap and share price volatility, WCFC's greatest risks arguably, are certainly not for everyone. As such I recommend investors take their time when considering the asset, as price swings will make it hard to sell if needed. However, the company is worth more due diligence for those with extremely long-term oriented goals in mind. I will be staying neutral for now, but will look forward to how things turn out over the next year or so.

