rrodrickbeiler/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) is a closed end fund that purchases AAA MBS securities and leverages them up to enhance the yield paid to investors. The fund ultimately has a very similar structure to the more well known mortgage REITs such as AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) and Annaly (NLY), and its performance follows a similar path. BKT is down more than -15% on a year to date basis from a total return perspective, with its performance driven by wider treasury and mortgage yields as well as an increase in the portfolio duration.

BKT has a duration of approximately 9 years now versus 6.3 years at the end of 2021. The increase in the fund duration can be attributed to the rise in mortgage rates and a decrease in refinancings by home buyers. As mortgage rates rise, less homeowners are incentivized to refinance, which translates into lower prepayments for the underlying mortgage backed securities in the fund and a higher overall duration.

Hit by a trident of factors that have caused a deeply negative performance in 2022, BKT is not there yet in terms of bottoming out. While treasury rates are almost done rising in our view, we feel mortgage rates might still be heading higher and the start of the Fed quantitative tightening (running down the balance sheet) will keep MBS prices under pressure. BKT has also not yet seen historic highs in its discount to NAV (as witnessed in 2014 and 2015) which might also prove to be a headwind in a market sell-off. We would like to see these risk factors buttoned up before being comfortable with having seen the lows in the BKT pricing. We are therefore on Hold for this CEF.

CEF Metrics

This section details some closed-end fund-specific metrics and overall fund analytics:

Leverage Ratio: 27%

On the lower side for the CEF space, usually, we see numbers around 30% here

Expense Ratio: 0.94%

On the low side compared with other CEFs

Dividend Yield: 7.55%

Middle of the pack CEF yield

Manager: BlackRock

Premier asset manager with a solid track record

Premium/Z-stat: -6% discount, -1.4 1-year Z-statistic

The fund is trading at a discount

Performance

On a year to date basis the fund has a similar performance to some of the largest mortgage REITs:

YTD Price Return (Seeking Alpha)

The above graph is charted using a price return metric, but on a total return profile (i.e. dividends are factored in) we can see a similar performance for BKT, the fund being in the middle of the cohort from a return perspective:

2022 Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

We chose to benchmark BKT to some of the leading mortgage REITs because ultimately and fundamentally the structure is very similar - both the operating companies and BKT ultimately take mortgages that have a government guarantee, leverage them up and pass an enhanced yield to investors.

The significant negative performance for BKT this year has been driven by the rise in treasury yields and an increase in the fund's duration as mortgage rates have risen.

On a 3-year basis BKT has underperformed its mREIT peers:

3 Year Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

Similarly, on a 10-year time frame we can see a similar story where BKT underperfoms its mREIT peers as well as the unleveraged total bond market ETF (BND):

10-Year Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

Housing Market

One of the factors that the Fed has been trying to address by raising rates has been the red-hot housing market. Mortgage rates have now spiked to historic high levels:

Mortgage Rates (The Fed)

And higher rates are now translating into fewer purchases:

Purchase Applications Index (CalculatedRiskBlog)

And into less refinancings:

Refinancing Index (CalculatedRiskBlog)

As Joel Kan, MBA's AVP of Economic and Industry Forecasting highlighted:

"Mortgage applications decreased to its lowest level since December 2018, as the purchase market continues to struggle with supply and affordability challenges [...] With the 30-year fixed rate at 5.33 percent, the refinance market continues to shrink, led by larger decreases last week for FHA and VA refinance applications. The refinance index was 75 percent below last year's level, when rates were more than 200 basis points lower."

We do not think that the move is over in the housing market, and there is more weakness to come as home prices come down and the overall activity cools down.

Portfolio Composition - Credit Risk

Top Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

The fund is composed almost entirely of Agency mortgage securities. Agency MBS securities, if you are not familiar with them, are a type of securitization issued by government agencies such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. The securities contain pools of home loans that were underwritten by banks to certain government requirements.

These securities have implicit US Government guarantees, and hence are rated AAA by the rating agencies:

Credit Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

So in terms of traditional credit risk for this portfolio of fixed income securities we do not see any - i.e. we are looking at US government default risk here. From a pure credit standpoint it can be argued this risk is better than just US Government risk because on one hand you have the underlying home loans and cash-flows supporting your interest and principal payments and also you have an implicit government guarantee. The key word here is implicit - i.e. the market expects the government to always support Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in terms of coverage on their MBSs given they represent a cornerstone of the American home ownership structure.

Premium/Discount to NAV

The fund is currently trading at a discount to NAV:

Premium/Discount to NAV (Morningstar)

The fund is currently trading at a -6% discount to NAV, having moved from being at a historic premium in 2021. We have not yet revisited the widest levels historically for the discount as seen in 2014 and 2015.

Conclusion

BKT is a fixed income CEF focused on mortgage backed securities. The fund at its core follows a similar structure to the wider known mREITs such as Annaly and AGNC. BKT is down more than -15% on a total return basis in 2022, driven by higher treasury and mortgage rates as well as a duration increase in the fund. As mortgage rates have increased, refinancings in the housing market have slowed, resulting in longer durations for the underlying mortgages. While some of the above factors are close to the end of their historic move, the Fed quantitative tightening (running down the balance sheet) will keep MBS prices under pressure. We are also of the opinion that the housing market has more to go in terms of cooling down, which in turn will keep MBS prices in check. We would like to see these risk factors buttoned up before being comfortable with having seen the lows in the BKT pricing. We are therefore on Hold for this CEF.