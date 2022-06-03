Canadian Utilities: A Dividend King That Delivered

ESOlex/iStock via Getty Images

With the markets at all-time highs in December 2021, very few stocks got the green light (read buy rating) from us. Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCPK:CDUAF) (OTC:CDUUF) was a rare exception that merited a buy, even as our general expectations were for a market priced for perfection. When we covered this stock last year, we made a case for its valuation and a rather clean balance sheet. We also were taking into account the rather long (49 years to be exact) dividend growth streak that investors tend to admire. All of that got us over the hump, and we gave it "one thumbs up". The stock not only defied the market decline but delivered a rather audacious 27.5% outperformance versus the general market.

Where do we go from here on this utility?

Q1-2022 & Forward Estimates

CDUAF prides itself on delivering boring and predictable results. Q1-2022 was quite a bit better though and beat consensus estimates of 75 cents by a nice margin. The reported 81 cents a share was helped by extremely tight expense control, although some impact was due to timing issues. In other words, EPS estimates for the year have improved only slightly. At present, we are looking at slightly over $2.20 in earnings per share and that would be a 1.5% growth over 2021 levels. Further out, we are looking at again, 1-2% growth rates and that continues to make this a dividend story predominantly.

The King Arrives

The company declared another increase in the dividend when it announced the Q1-2022 payout.

The increase was small, almost exactly 1%, but nonetheless is going to cement the "dividend king" title as this is year 50 of the streak. Assuming the dividend is maintained at this rate for the year, CDUAF will earn its place among the best of the best income providers. That title will definitely help when investors look to allocate capital during difficult times ahead.

Outlook & Valuation

CDUAF's base business continues to perform exactly as expected. Our view aligns with the analysts here, and we have a slight upward bias as Alberta, the core of CDUAF's revenue, likely outperforms. CDUAF is also taking more initiatives on the renewable energy front and that will attract more "green dollars". In April, it announced that it had entered into a 15-year power purchase agreement with Microsoft Corporation (MSFT). CDUAF will provide renewable energy to the software company from its solar facility located in Calgary, Alberta beginning in Q4-2022. CDUAF also has a partnership with Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) where both parties are working towards developing a clean hydrogen facility.

On a valuation front, CDUAF has become a tad more expensive since we wrote about it. A 14% jump in price alongside a 1-2% increase in next year's earnings will do that to your multiple. Nonetheless, CDUAF remains cheap relative to prime comparatives. We will note here that Emera Inc. (OTCPK:EMRAF), Fortis Inc. (FTS) and Hydro One Ltd. (OTC:HRNNF), all trade 2-3 multiples wider than CDUAF.

They all also yield significantly less than CDUAF, so the double advantage will be noticed eventually. So if you asked us for the best value in the sector, with the possibility of better than average growth, we would still lean on CDUAF. Of course, relative valuations should extend to all asset classes, and it is here that our bullish case loses steam. It was easy to be bullish in late 2021 as CDUAF's dividend yield was standing more than 3% above the 5-year government of Canada bond yield.

Today, with a 1.54% differential, things obviously look less appealing. Our general outlook on utilities is also negative. Investors interested in more details can check out some more work in "UTG Moves To A Sell, BUI To A Hold".

Verdict

We are reaching a similar conclusion here that CDUAF, while undervalued in its peer group, remains vulnerable to a broader repricing of the utilities sector. Hence, we are now moving this to a neutral/hold. If investors recall, the last time we covered this, we said that we were actually long the parent company, ATCO Ltd. (OTCPK:ACLLF). The rationale was that ACLLF was actually a slightly better value than buying CDUAF. You were getting a dollar for 90 cents. We actually ended up selling that as the price moved higher as well. Currently, we are neutral on both and while they represent relatively good values within the markets and more so within their sectors, they are not compelling enough for a long position.

