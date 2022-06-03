Gary John Norman/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Alopecia Areata (AA) is an autoimmune disease which the body mistakenly attack one's hair follicles resulting in hair loss. AA affects men, women and children of different ages & ethnicities.

According to National Alopecia Areata Foundation, "approximately 6.8 million people in the United States and 147 million worldwide have or will develop alopecia areata at some point in their lives."

Currently, there is no FDA-approved treatment for AA. However, there is a heated 3-way race between Lilly (LLY) (together with INCY), Pfizer (PFE) and Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) to have their respective drug candidates approved and marketed for this indication.

For simplicity, I'll use LLY to represent LLY and their partner INCY in the remainder.

Before I dive in to focus on CNCE, the table below summarizes a few items of relevance.

LLY PFE CNCE Name of the drug candidate Baricitinib (OLUMIANT) Ritlecitinib CTP-543 class of drug JAK inhibitor JAK3/TEC inhibitor JAK inhibitor FDA granted Break-Through Therapy designation Yes Yes Yes Positive P3 data (i.e. meeting primary & secondary endpoints) Yes Yes Yes Stage in regulatory process Filed with FDA; Positive opinion received in EMA; Decisions expected in 2022 plans to file with FDA in Q2, 2022 (slide 28) plans to file in H1 2023 provided the second p3 data (expected Q3 2022) is also positive

(Compiled by author from companies' communications)

As seen above, these three drug candidates seem to share important things in common, e.g. class of drug, Break-Through Therapy designation, positive p3 data, and are all in close proximity of completing the regulatory process, with LLY's OLUMIANT (already approved for rheumatoid arthritis and atopic dermatitis) in the lead to potentially be the first drug authorized to treat AA.

A picture is worth a thousand words

Before we look closer into the positive p3 data from these 3 different drug candidates, it may be useful to show the images from CNCE's latest presentation of their trials.

CNCE May 2022 presentation CNCE May 2022 presentation

Cross-trial comparison of CNCE, LLY, PFE's p3 trials data

It is fortunate that all three companies' AA trials share at least three important things in common, so that a cross-trial comparison can be made.

Namely,

They are all randomized, placebo-controlled trials. They all study patients with severe alopecia, i.e. patients who have a Severity of Alopecia Tool* (SALT) score ≥ 50 (i.e., who had ≥ 50% scalp hair loss) at the beginning of the trials. The trials' primary endpoint is at the end of the study period*, the percentage* of patients who have a SALT score ≤20 (i.e., patients who had 20 percent or less scalp hair loss), compared to placebo.

*Notes:

The lower the SALT score, the less hair loss, e.g. SALT score 0 is no scalp hair loss and 100 is total hair loss.

The study period is 24 weeks for CNCE & PFE, and 36 weeks for LLY.

The higher percentage of patients represents the better results, i.e. more patients have experienced regrowth of hair.

The chart below shows a cross-trial comparison of these AA trial primary endpoint data.

evaluate.com

The data for CNCE's CTP-543 are 41% and 29%, both p value are <0.0001

For LLY's OLUMIANT are 30%, 30%, 17%, 14%, all p value are ≤0.001

For PFE's Ritlecitinib are 29%, 21%, 22%, 13%, statistically significant.

While all these p3 primary endpoint data are statistically significant, it is noted that CTP-543's high-dose group has the best data point, numerically speaking 41%, as well as possibly the best p value, i.e., the most statistical significance between treatment and placebo groups.

A few things to note

In this part, I'll mention items which I find worth knowing if considering CNCE as an investment opportunity.

1. As noted earlier, LLY's OLUMIANT is in the lead in regulatory process, and therefore is most likely to be the first drug approved to treat AA.

PFE will probably follow suit as a close second, with a decision due late 2022 or early 2023, which would make CNCE the third finisher in filing, to potentially receive a market authorization decision in 2023.

2. If launching a drug is a fight, this is not a fight among equals.

As of Thursday, June 2, 2022, the market caps of these companies are:

Seeking Alpha Yahoo Finance finviz.com LLY $291 B $287 B $278 B PFE $302 B $296 B $296 B CNCE $0.213 B $0.170 B $0.145 B

(Compiled by author)

Suffice to say that a >1000-fold difference in market valuations between mega cap pharma such as LLY & PFE vs. a micro cap CNCE probably mean a fight between not just one but two Giants against each other and against one shepherd boy.

For some investors, perhaps item #1 and #2 are enough reasons to be pessimistic about CNCE's prospect in AA.

More on this later.

3. While all 3 companies acknowledge the blockbuster (annual sale of $1B) potential of the AA space, CNCE is the only one that mentions CTP-543 being potentially Best-in-class.

This could mean best in terms of efficacy, as seen above in the cross-trial comparison of CNCE's first p3 data to LLY & PFE's data, which may be repeated/confirmed in CNCE's second p3 data.

It could also mean best in terms of safety profile, as LLY's OLUMIANT, an oral JAK inhibitor carries a boxed warning about serious infections, malignancies, major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and thrombosis in its approval label for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and atopic dermatitis (AD).

Although LLY reported "no deaths or venous thromboembolic events (VTEs)" in their trials, LLY described the safety profile for AA patients is consistent to those in RA and AD patients.

4. A recent win in patent dispute with INCY means that CNCE can proceed with CTP-543's commercialization as planned, if filed & approved in 2023.

I don't have the legal expertise to fully understand the patent dispute between INCY and CNCE. However, according to some analysts (here, here), a settlement will likely be reached, where CNCE pays 10% loyalty to INCY for CTP-543's sale.

Investment consideration

As mentioned earlier, the facts that CNCE is likely to be the third finisher and the smallest player is a no go for some.

However, for me, I see an opportunity to be optimistic.

Why? Firstly, the time to market is close enough, e.g. 1-2 years, among the three to make the dominance by any unlikely, in my opinion.

Secondly, it's a big enough need for more than one drug to make a meaningful contribution, if all of them are safe and effective enough to be approved.

Finally, while LLY and PFE may have a lot more resources to secure a larger market share, CNCE's stock will likely move a lot more for any meaningful sales of CTP-543, even if they have to pay 10% of sales as a loyalty to INCY.

This will be especially likely, if/when CTP-543 does show "best-in-class" potential, either in efficacy or safety, or both, from phase 3 trial data.

A quick back-of-the-envelop estimate can go like this:

Peak sales of $1B (a minimum amount for a blockbuster drug), split 40%-40%-20% between LLY, PFE and CNCE, would suggest peak sales of $200M for CNCE, or $180M after loyalty.

Using P/S ratio of 5x would mean a market valuation of $900M (5x180), which suggests >400% of upside from the current MC of $170M (Yahoo).

This, of course, is a bullish estimation.

A bearish outlook would be the opposite, e.g. failure of CNCE's second p3 (or if it is not as positive); delays in CTP-543 filing & approval, or denial; delays in the commercial launch is; or inability of CNCE to be commercially competitive, in spite of positive p3 data and approval, etc.

Finance

According to latest 10-Q form, the net loss for Q1 2022 is $37.7M and the cash and cash equivalent is $109M, which does not include the ~$47.5M raised in the recent secondary offering that will close on or around June 6, 2022.

The company expects the cash runway to last beyond CTP-543's NDA (New Drug Application) in H1 2023.

Concluding thoughts

In the midst of a biotech bear market, e.g. XBI down >51% from its 52-week high, I'm encouraged to see not just one, or two, but three potential effective treatments nearing approval for Alopecia Areata patients.

Whether it be from mega pharma like LLY, PFE, or from a micro cap biotech company like CNCE, the projects/activities in this sector are deeply meaningful to me, as an investor, and certainly to patients who need treatment.

I hope that I have articulated clearly why I think CNCE is a BUY for anyone who finds the upside worth the time and the risk.

As the title suggests, I view CNCE a speculative buy, as there's much speculation involved for the potential upside to be realized, nothing is guaranteed.

Given the current macro market condition, it's probably worth reminding readers that it's prudent to only use money which one is prepared to lose.

Also lately, I have felt checking my biotech portfolio daily seems not the wisest, nor helpful thing to do, especially when there's no company-specific news.

I, of course, speak mostly as a long-term investor, not as a momentum or sentiment trader.

Thanks for reading. All the best!