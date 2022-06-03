ASML: This Company Has Something For All Investors

PonyWang/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), the Dutch lithography juggernaut, has seen its shares rocket up over 300% in the past 5 years. Despite its ~30% correction, if you invested in ASML just 5 years ago you would have realized a CAGR of >30% on your investment, trouncing the S&P 500 (SPY), not bad at all.

ASML supplies semi-conductor foundries with the tools that allow them to create some of the most advanced chips ever designed. Their products help Moore's law chug along and advance the creation of breakthrough technologies and new use cases for chips.

ASML produces both DUV and the EUV lithography systems, to foundries like TSMC (TSM), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and Intel (INTC). These systems make it possible for foundries to build smaller and smaller chips. While foundries have alternatives to ASML's DUV systems by way of Nikon and Canon, there are no other suppliers of the advanced EUV systems that ASML sells.

That gives ASML a monopoly on the most advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes.

Within this article I'll discuss:

ASML's business, and why it has such a strong MOAT;

How ASML's financials have developed over the past decade;

New developments that could lead to further growth for ASML;

If ASML's current valuation is still attractive for new investors.

Business Update

Let's start by discussing the two main products that ASML specializes in: DUV and EUV.

Deep Ultraviolet Machines

ASML's DUV systems are the workhorses of semiconductor manufacturing. DUV systems help foundries create chips for products like cars, medical devices, and heavy machinery. Most devices don't require the level of microscopic chips we have in our smartphones, or game consoles. The DUV system comes into play when chips can be slightly larger, or less advanced, or a more cost-effective solution is needed. ASML is the leader in DUV but it still competes in this sector with Nikon (OTCPK:NINOY) and Canon (CAJ), who offer similar products.

Extreme Ultraviolet Machines

ASML has a proud history of investing in R&D. They started developing EUV technology over two decades ago, long before many conceived of the need for these types of machines. They've invested billions internally thus far, supplementing that internal spend with acquisitions, to create a breakthrough technology.

The result of all that time, energy, and money spent was transforming ASML into the world's only EUV supplier. And EUV has just begun. In 2020, foundries processed 26 million wafers using EUV; just one year later, that statistic is now up to 59 million wafers. Impressive!

One nice perk of being the only supplier of such a critical device is that they can essentially price them however they'd like. Astoundingly, ASML charges around $200mm per machine, and customers often must wait for month/years to receive the machine once an order is placed due to the lengthy backlog. But clearly, customers still see value in the EUV system, because even at $200mm per machine they continue to order them from ASML at an increasing rate.

To drive home just how prevalent their technology is, think of this example, your iPhone. Every new iPhone, with its advanced chips, is created on fabs that require EUV technology.

No EUV means No iPhone.

Financials

Breakdown 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Total Revenue 18,611,000 13,978,500 11,820,000 10,944,000 Gross Profit 9,809,000 6,797,200 5,279,800 5,029,200 Operating Income 6,536,400 4,051,500 2,790,800 2,965,300 Net Income 5,883,200 3,553,700 2,592,300 2,591,600

Revenues

In my humble opinion, ASML's financials are some of the finest in the world.

As a matter of fact, it's hard for me to identify one solitary flaw. ASML continues to grow revenues at an astounding pace, hitting revenues of 18.6 billion EUR in 2021, up from 11B in 2018. Management doesn't expect that growth to stop anytime soon either. In their 2021 annual letter management said they now expect 24-30 billion EUR in revenues by 2025, a number I believe is a bit of a sandbag considering the opportunity that's ahead of them.

Margins

In tandem with its impressive revenue growth, ASML has also seen its margin profile improve.

Gross Margins, for example, moved from the low 40s to the low 50s over the last decade; operating and net margins also saw similar improvements in that timeframe. I speculate that this is because of their shift to producing more EUV machines, which is a higher margin product due to its lack of competitors.

As ASML continues to sell more EUV systems instead of DUV, I expect the margin profile to continue to improve. Management has forecasted mid-50s gross margins by 2025, a slight increase from current levels.

ROIC

ASML boasts similarly impressive results for their returns on invested capital. Often in the high double digits, lately over 30%, ASML has an excellent track record of deploying capital. Their investments into R&D over the years and building next-gen products have continually born fruit for investors. As ASML invests in new lithography technologies I expect the high ROIC levels to be maintained.

Dividends and Buybacks

Growth and value investors alike will find something to like in ASML. ASML has consistently grown its dividend and boosted its buyback over time. In the last decade ASML took its share count down from a high of 455mm to 402mm, it's nice to see your stake in a business grow without needing to deploy more capital.

Future Developments

ASML has been predictable. Predictable in the best sense of the word.

ASML consistently innovates and converts that innovation into free cash flow for investors. Because of their predictability I expect more of the same, strong growth, backed by diligent deployment of capital. Beyond predictability, I believe that future growth will be influenced by three factors.

Increased demand for chips in all industries worldwide;

New customers coming online;

Portfolio Expansion (New Technologies).

Increased Demand: As society continues to automate more processes, we will need more chips to enable that automation. There are countless examples, but I'll touch on just a few. Autonomous trucks, delivery drones, and smart home devices will increase the demand for advanced EUV-enabled chips as legacy solutions (human truck drivers, delivery boys, standard locks, and keys) are replaced with new tech-enabled solutions (AI drivers, drones, smart locks).

New Customers: To satiate the increased demand for chips it's probable, in my view, we will need more foundries, and in more locations, perhaps purchased by new companies. To shore up weak supply chains, exposed by COVID, and reduce reliance on Taiwanese exports, the US and EU have both doubled down on domestic fab production. Intel is expanding in the U.S., and the EU is in active discussions with a few different manufacturers to increase domestic production. The result of this could be significantly increased sales of both DUV and EUV systems for ASML.

Portfolio Expansion: Having the ability to drive the largest increases in the share price, in my opinion, is the continued portfolio expansion through the development of new technologies. Developing EUV took ASML decades, and it will likely generate returns for decades to come. If ASML can achieve success like what it achieved with EUV but with new technologies, we could see significant growth ahead. One of the most promising developments that ASML is working on is called High NA. The High NA lithography technology will allow foundries to push the physical barrier for how small chips can be made. These chips could enable unfathomed technological advancement, benefiting humanity in a variety in, as of yet, unknown ways.

Or, at the very least, we might get a thinner iPhone.

Valuation

ASML clearly has an amazing business, strong market positioning, and a consistent track record. A business as strong as ASML probably deserves a premium. But by how much? Are shares buyable at today's prices? Let's start with a forward P/E comparison, then look at a discounted cash flow analysis.

Forward PE Comparison

Company Current Stock Price EPS 2023 Est. 2023 P/E ASML $581 23.3 25 KLAC $372 24.03 15 LRCX $523 38.04 14 AMAT $117 8.74 13

Avg P/E Excl. ASML 14.2 Implied Stock Price $331.26

The forward P/E analysis yielded somewhat expected results, ASML trades for a massive premium vs its peers. The peers I've selected are, for the most part, great companies in their own respects, but they are no ASML. ASML's monopoly position in EUVs makes them a price setter, not a price taker. The same cannot be said about ASML's peers; despite how well run they might be, they just do not have the same market dominance in their respective niches.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

Assumptions: Growth rate for next 7 Years (excl. 2022 & 2023) 15% Terminal Growth Rate 3% Discount Rate 9% Shareholder Dilution 0%

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Revenue $24,500 $28,175 $32,401 $37,261 $42,851 Net Income $7,089 $9,349 $10,751 $12,364 $14,219 Cash Flow $10,261 $11,800 $13,570 $15,606 $17,947

Intrinsic Value per Share $695 Current Share Price $581 Upside Potential 19.6%

Forecasting ASML's future growth is a challenge, it's hard to forecast exactly when ASML will start to see its new technological developments pay off, or even to what degree they will. With that said, I'm using analyst expectations for this year and the following year, followed by my own expectations for growth factoring in their historical track record and new catalysts to the best of my ability.

Since the company is based in the Netherlands and has access to cheaper capital than the USA, I'm using a slightly lower discount rate, 9%. After all the assumptions and data points are baked into the DCF, I come to a fair value of $695 per share, more than $100 over the current share price.

Since this is a long-duration growth company, a small change in the discount rate will have an outsized impact on present value. If inflation rates continue to rise, this could potentially put more pressure on the stock price.

Risks

Before I get to my conclusion and final price target, let's discuss some risks. With ASML, I don't see many, but there are a few.

Supply Chain and Geopolitics: As we all discovered in 2020, supply chains can be fickle. If one critical supplier goes down, it can jeopardize an entire manufacturing plant. Just as ASML supplies foundries, so too does it have its own suppliers. One of the most critical suppliers to ASML is Zeiss which produces advanced glass and mirrors for use in ASML's machines. While the risk of supplier reliance can't be fully mitigated, ASML is taking steps. One step ASML took was to form a joint venture with Zeiss to co-develop its next-gen glass products. Geopolitics could also pose a risk, as it limits the number of potential ASML customers. For example, China is not allowed to buy EUV systems from ASML at this time.

IP Theft: When you have a great product, it's natural that someone will want to steal it. If, as some argue, advanced chips will define the future of technological advancement, then the society with the best chips will be the most prosperous. Countries like China and Russia stand to benefit a great deal if they were able to steal the IP behind ASML's inventions. That makes IP theft an attractive option for bad actors. Not selling advanced devices to risky businesses or countries can help to reduce this particular risk.

Conclusion

Without a doubt, ASML is a great company. They truly have it all, growth, margins, dividends, buyback, innovation, and strong returns on capital. That success is supported by its monopoly position in EUV, and market-leading position in DUV technologies.

Going forward ASML's success will hinge on its ability to continue doing what they've been doing. New projects like High NA give me hope that the future for ASML will be just as bright as its past, if not even better.

ASML's valuation is rich, but sometimes a premium business is worth paying up for. I believe ASML is one of the businesses.

I rate ASML a "strong-buy" with a one-year price target of $695 per share.

