After 21 years, Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) has a new chief executive officer and chairman of the board. Having spent nearly his entire career with the company, E. Randall Chestnut decided to step down from CEO and chairman positions earlier this year. Replacing him as CEO is Olivia Elliott, a long-time CRWS employee. Zenon Nie, another CRWS veteran, is the new chairman.

Shareholders were handsomely rewarded under Mr. Chestnut's leadership. When the former CEO stepped into the role in 2001, CRWS was a multisegmented domestic textile manufacturer selling products from adult and juvenile home furnishings to baby products (e.g., bibs, infant soft goods, and accessories). At the time, the company was struggling from increased costs associated with domestic manufacturing. So, like countless others, Mr. Chestnut downsized CRWS by moving all manufacturing offshore as well as narrowing the company's product focus to juvenile and baby products. During his tenure, Mr. Chestnut entirely removed debt from CRWS's balance sheet, increased its dividend payout, and grew the company's share price by an astounding 2,700%:

Data by YCharts

What's In Store?

CRWS's leadership changes are unlikely to result in major changes in the company's direction. Ms. Elliott had served under Mr. Chestnut's tutelage ever since joining the company in 2001, starting as company treasurer and most recently as chief operating officer. Considering their longstanding relationship, a significant divergence in strategy is unlikely, but investors will not know for certain until Ms. Elliott has an opportunity to elucidate her plans in the Q4 conference call scheduled for June 8.

Ms. Elliott has, however, an incentive to be aggressive. As part of her consideration for taking on the top job at CRWS, Ms. Elliott received 125,000 performance shares tied to CRWS achieving certain milestones. Specifically, 75,000 will vest if CRWS's share price reaches $8/sh for 10 trading days in a 20 trading day period and the other 25,000 will vest at $9/sh under the same circumstances.

Getting the stock back above $8/sh, let alone $9/sh, is going to be a challenge. CRWS has been feeling the impact of inflation but has been unable to pass through cost increases onto the customer. As a result, gross margin is down over 440 bps through the first nine months compared to the same year-ago period. This trend is expected to persist through Q4 and into '23 as CRWS has very few levers to pull in to quell rising costs.

With that said, there are tailwinds working in CRWS's favor. First, the company has no debt which reduces short-run pressure on stakeholders and might lend to a higher tempo from the new CEO. Secondly, the U.S. birth rate rose in 2021. That comes after falling for 7 previous years. A growing baby population in the U.S. might translate into increased demand for CRWS products.

Valuation

Currently, CRWS is trading at a discount to historical levels. For example, the company has a historical average GAAP p/e of ~12x; today, the stock is trading at ~8x GAAP TTM earnings. If CRWS simply reverts to the mean, then the stock price would be ~$9.20/sh. GAAP earnings are a bit deceiving because it does not adjust for the $1.9m PPP loan forgiven in the current year. Excluding the loan, CRWS is expected to earn 60¢/sh in FY'22 based on internal estimates, implying the stock is closer slightly over 10x p/e. And then there is still a concern that inflation will have a larger impact than estimated, which could translate into the stock trading even closer to fair value. In other words, CRWS appears undervalued, but only marginally so. Therefore, I rate the stock a Hold.