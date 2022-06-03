da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

I've produced a few pieces recently that were emotionally challenging for my brittle ego. For that reason, it's time to revert to my usual, charming, tendency to brag. About four years ago, I wrote a bullish piece on Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS), and the shares have returned about 206% against a gain of 50% for the S&P 500 since then. That's great, but what's even greater in my view is the fact that I took profits on the stock this past March, and since then, the shares are down about .3% against a loss of 2% for the S&P 500. I just want to bask in that call for a minute while I try to ignore that silly voice in my head droning on about "pride goeth before the fall" or similar nonsense. I bought, the shares rose, I sold, they flatlined. A win of this sort is such a rare thing for me, that I can't pass up the opportunity to brag about it. I'm sure you find this behavior as charming as my ever dwindling list of friends do.

Anyway, the company has reported earnings since I sold, so I thought I'd review the name again to see if it's worth buying. I'll make that determination by looking at those financials, paying particular attention to the valuation allowance and the buybacks. I'll also look at the stock as a thing quite distinct from the underlying business.

Welcome to the "thesis statement" portion of the article. This paragraph is designed for those who want a little more than "title and bullet points", and a little less than "full blown, 1,700-word brag fest." The company has reported excellent results, and yet the shares remain relatively cheap, especially on a price to free cash flow basis. For that reason, I'll be ignoring the problems implied by the valuation allowance, and the excessively priced buybacks, and taking a small position here. I'll buy more (or not) depending on what the next few quarters hold. I'm certainly nervous, so I won't be committing too much, but I'll be re-committing.

Financial Snapshot

I think the financial performance in the first quarter was spectacular relative to the same period a year ago. Revenue and net income were up massively relative to the same period a year ago. Specifically, they rose 53%, and an eye watering 152% compared to Q1 2021. At the same time, the capital structure improved, with long term lease obligations down about 1.7%, and cash up a whopping 44% relative to the same period a year ago. The financial results have, in a nutshell, been extraordinarily good in my view.

In case you're worried that the first quarter of last year is an easy comparison period, fret no longer. I've taken the liberty of comparing to the most recent first quarter to the same period in 2019. I went this far back in time because, as you may recall, we suffered a global pandemic in 2020, and it had an impact on the global economy, so I wanted to compare the current quarter to a period devoid of any of the pernicious effects of the pandemic. When we make that comparison, we see that revenue and net income today are higher by 123% and 586% (!) respectively. So, I think it's fair to say that the company remains very profitable.

Valuation Allowance Grows

I've plucked the following from the latest 10-Q for your enjoyment and edification. It expresses the issue with valuation allowances. The language may not be particularly plain, but the idea is straightforward enough. If management (i.e. the people who know this business best) have reason to believe that future net income won't be sufficiently high, that's a bad sign. I explained valuation allowances in greater depth in my previous article on this name, and, rather than go over that old ground, I would recommend you revisit my earlier work on this name for a more full explanation. The bottom line is that the increase in the valuation allowance of just under $1 million in only one quarter is troublesome in my view.

The Current Axcelis Valuation Allowance (Axcelis' Q1 10-Q)

Stock Buyback

Those who read my stuff regularly know that I like to pay some attention to buyback activity for a couple of reasons. It gives me a sense of how careful management is with owner capital. If management only ever invests in retiring shares to treasury at a good price, that's a positive, obviously. If the reverse is true, that's problematic.

With that as preamble, I'd point out that as of February 23, there were 33,251,279 Axcelis shares outstanding. As of May 2, that figure had dropped to 33,020,420. Don't worry about reaching for your calculators in an effort to work out exactly how many shares were retired, because I've got you covered. During the first quarter of 2022, the company retired exactly 230,859 shares to treasury. Looking at the cash flow statement, we see that they spent a net $19.509 million to buy back these shares. It turns out that $19,509,000/230,859 gets us an average retirement price of $84.51. I don't judge whether a buyback price is good or bad by whether or not it's above the current market price, as the market changes rapidly. I judge whether the buyback was a good use of funds by the valuation that the shares were bought back at. For that reason, I'm going to ask you to "put a pin" in $84.51 until we get to the next section on valuation.

So there is certainly a problem with the growing valuation allowance in my view, but I can't deny the excellent quarter the company just posted. For that reason, I'd be very happy to buy back in at the right price.

Axcelis Financials (Axcelis investor relations)

The Stock

If you read my stuff regularly you know what time it is. It's the time where I turn into a bit of a financial "hall monitor" to remind everyone that a great company like this one can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. Specifically, the company can make a great deal of money, but the investment can still be a terrible one if the shares are too richly priced. This is because this business, like all businesses, is an organization that takes a bunch of inputs, adds value to them, and then sells them for a profit. That's all a business is in the final analysis. The stock, on the other hand, is a proxy whose changing prices reflect more about the ever-changing mood of the crowd than anything to do with the business. In my view, stock price changes are much more about the expectations about a company's future, and the whims of the crowd than anything to do with the business. Our goal as investors is to spot discrepancies between expectations and subsequent reality. Spotting the disconnect between current expectations and subsequent reality is the only way to make money investing in stocks. This is why I look at stocks as things apart from the underlying business.

I think the disconnect between the company and the stock is demonstrated fairly clearly by the market's reaction to the most recent quarter, posted on May 4th. Revenue and net income were up massively, and the stock didn't really move much for the next three weeks. In fact, it was down slightly, and has only moved higher now that the "buy the dip" crowd has taken over again. Put another way, the company posted great results in early May, and the shares went nowhere as a result. Then, suddenly, the shares spiked in price. This is one more bit of evidence that the stock often just follows the mood of the crowd, and expresses their views about "stocks" in general. Finally, if you're one of my regulars, you know that I'm obsessed with trying to buy stocks cheaply, because there's a strong negative relationship between price paid and subsequent returns. Thus, cheaper wins over time.

I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. In my previous missive, I took profits here because price to sales shot north of 3 times. The shares are about 7% cheaper on that basis, per the following:

Data by YCharts

At the same time, investors are buying free cash at a discount relative to the long history here.

Data by YCharts

Buyback Fail

You may recall that the company spent about $19.5 million to buy back 230,859 shares, for an average price of $84.51. That price lines up with a price to sales value of 3.9, which I consider to be a very rich valuation. Thus, I think management would have been better using this capital elsewhere. For instance, for the same amount of capital, they could have given owners a $.58 dividend over the quarter. At least the dividend would be cash the owner could consume, and may not be taken away in a market downturn.

All that said, I'd be willing to ease back into this position yet again by buying 100 shares this morning, and adding periodically. In spite of the valuation allowance, and the fact that management did a poor job of allocating capital with that buyback, the company is a growth machine. It's also reasonably attractively priced, especially on a free cash flow basis. For that reason, I'll be buying back in with a small position.

Conclusion

I'm hard pressed to find perfection at the moment, so I'll settle for "quite good." In spite of the problems, I'll buy back in. The company remains financially strong, and the growth story seems to be intact. That said, I'm a cautious sort, so I'm not going to go "whole hog." I'll buy only 100 shares, as I want to limit my exposure to this. I'll add (or not) depending on how the next few quarters play out.