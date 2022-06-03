NYIAX Targets $20 Million U.S. IPO

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On NYIAX

NYIAX, Inc. (NYX) has filed to raise $20 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates an online advertising marketplace for buyers and sellers.

NYIAX Overview

New York, NY-based NYIAX was founded to develop an online system to match buyers and sellers of advertising space on the Internet.

Management is headed by president and interim CEO Christopher Hogan, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously director of Southside Strategy LLC, a consulting firm.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Advertising marketplace

Contract compliance and reconciliation

Below is a company chart showing its system concept:

NYIAX has booked fair market value investment of $39.2 million as of March 31, 2022 from investors including Suwyn Investments, LLC and others.

NYIAX - Client Acquisition

The firm seeks buyer (advertisers) and seller (publishers) clients to utilize its marketplace for their contract advertising needs.

NYX says that it uses a blockchain to record transactions as a 'core ledger', which apparently provides transparency while enabling privacy for certain data types.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022 480.0% 2021 1194.9% 2020 7745.1%

The Selling, G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rose to 0.2x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022 0.2 2021 0.1

NYIAX’ Market

According to a 2021 market research report by eMarketer, the global market for digital advertising would likely reach $646 billion by the end of 2024.

The chart below shows the report's forecasted growth trajectory and digital ad spend percentage of total, from 2019 to 2024:

Digital Ad Spending Worldwide (eMarketer)

Management says the firm competes against traditional providers of buying and selling advertising but says the firm complements 'current industry technologies' and partners with competitors in some regards.

NYIAX Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing operating losses but reduced negative operating margin

Higher cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022 $ 485,065 --% 2021 $ 593,899 1021.7% 2020 $ 52,945 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022 $ (3,093,809) -637.8% 2021 $ (10,442,270) -1758.3% 2020 $ (5,813,124) -10979.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022 $ (3,650,204) -752.5% 2021 $ (12,251,965) -2525.8% 2020 $ (6,174,111) -1272.8% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022 $ (2,570,926) 2021 $ (7,026,980) 2020 $ (4,748,255) (Glossary Of Terms)

As of March 31, 2022, NYIAX had $2 million in cash and $11.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, was negative ($8.4 million).

NYIAX IPO Details

NYIAX intends to raise $20 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering 4.44 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $55.2 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 27%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering primarily [i] for general corporate purposes, including working capital, capital expenditures and operating expenses; [ii] for development of new applications and features for, and enhancements of, our technology platform; [iii] to acquire complementary businesses or technology; and [iv] to hire additional resources to support our product development and international expansion efforts. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management did not characterize whether the company was party to any material legal claim.

The firm says its relationship with Nasdaq in developing the underlying technology is critical to its future success.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Boustead Securities.

Valuation Metrics For NYIAX

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $74,233,737 Enterprise Value $55,243,560 Price / Sales 68.80 EV / Revenue 51.20 EV / EBITDA -4.54 Earnings Per Share -$0.82 Operating Margin -1127.83% Net Margin -1312.18% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 26.94% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$8,378,711 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -11.29% Debt / EBITDA Multiple -0.08 Revenue Growth Rate --% (Glossary Of Terms)

Commentary About NYIAX’s IPO

NYX is seeking public capital market investment for general, unspecified corporate purposes.

The company’s financials have produced increasing topline revenue, growing operating losses but reduced negative operating margin and significantly higher cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, was negative ($8.4 million).

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen as revenue has increased from a tiny base; its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple rose to 0.2x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends on its shares and anticipates that it will use any future earnings to reinvest back into its growth initiatives.

The market opportunity for digital advertising spend growth is substantial, at least through 2024, with double-digit growth rates forecasted by eMarketer.

Boustead Securities is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 4.1% since their IPO. This is an upper-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, management is asking public investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of over 51x.

Despite extremely low revenue, the firm is pricing the IPO for perfection and at a time when public companies with significant operating losses are being punished by the stock market due to a rising cost of capital.

Like a lot of small companies seeking to go public, NYX is offering its shares at a low price, a midpoint price of $4.50 per share.

Firms going public at this price frequently see high volatility from investors in the first hours or few days of trading.

As an investable company at this stage of development, I don’t favor the IPO, as it is highly priced for a tiny revenue base company that is losing money.

I'm on Hold for the NYIAX IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.