Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.B and NYSE:BRK.A) is a peculiar (and not entirely inorganic) organization that cannot - at first blush - easily be pigeonholed into any single sector. In its latest annual report dated February 26, 2022, Chairman Warren Buffett stated:

Berkshire owns a wide variety of businesses, some in their entirety, some only in part. The second group largely consists of marketable common stocks of major American companies. Additionally, we own a few non-U.S. equities and participate in several joint ventures or other collaborative activities. Whatever our form of ownership, our goal is to have meaningful investments in businesses with both durable economic advantages and a first-class CEO. Please note particularly that we own stocks based upon our expectations about their long-term business performance and not because we view them as vehicles for timely market moves.

Furthermore, Mr. Buffett proffers the following facts about the company:

It owns and operates more U.S.-based "infrastructure" assets - classified on our balance sheet as property, plant and equipment - than are owned and operated by any other American corporation

Operations of its "Big Four" companies account for a very large chunk of the organization's value: the insurance business, the company's 5.55% stake in Apple Inc (AAPL), the railroad company BNSF whose trains traveled 143 million miles and carried 535 million tons of cargo in 2021, and Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE) which aims to be a leading force in wind, solar and transmission throughout much of the United States.

Leading non-controlling stakes in financial services companies include a 19.9% stake in American Express Company (AXP), a 13.3% stake in Moody's Corporation (MCO), a 12.8% stake in Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and an 8.3% stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)

Non-controlling stakes in leading companies outside of financial services and Apple include a 9.2% stake in The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and a 7.7% stake in Chinese electric vehicle company BYD Co. Ltd (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY).

Outside of "market value" considerations, the organization also has a $10 billion investment in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), a 26.6% interest in The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) and a 38.6% interest in Pilot Travel Centers LLC (also known as "Pilot Flying J"), the U.S.' biggest operator of truck stops and travel centers.

Despite the company's "Big Four" assertion, it is clear that - in terms of earnings - the organization's mainstay has been its numerous investments:

Source: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Report 2021

Thus, it could be surmised that, in its current stage, the organization is essentially an investment management firm whose principals' investment strategy can be bought into via its shares.

Share Classes: Differences in Objectives and Valuation

In response to investor demands more than 20 years ago, the organization's stock is currently available in two share classes, with a few key differences:

The "Class A Common Stock" is designed to attract investors focused on long-term profits rather than short-term fluctuations. At prices currently around the $500,000 mark, it is one of the most expensive shares in the world and unlikely to ever experience a stock split. However, at the option of the holder, each "Class A" share can be converted into 1,500 "Class B" shares.

The "Class B Common Stock" is priced more reasonably for the benefit of smaller investors and cannot be converted into "Class A" shares. Given that this category of investors aren't necessarily interested in holding over a period of decades, each "Class B" share currently has 1/10,000th the voting rights of a "Class A" share.

Theoretically, given these differences, it stands to reason that an analysis of the 3 ratios similar to that executed in recent articles should show the following:

The Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) that would be exactly identical across both share classes (since earnings per share calculation typically take into account the share structure). The Price to Sales (PS) and Price to Book (PB) ratios for the Class A shares that would be exactly 1,500 times that of those in the Class B shares

In reality, however, this isn't quite the case.

Source: MacroTrends

The "A vs B" Factor - calculated simply by dividing the Class A Ratio by the Class B Ratio - indicates that there are instances when the Class B shares tend to be traded either at a (slight) premium or a discount relative to the Class A shares. The organization principals' estimation that the shares will find different utility relative to investors' preferences and objectives holds true.

Important Note:

The seemingly-perfect Factor of 1 for the PE Ratio as of the end of March A note doesn't quite imply a perfect price match nor should it be construed as a sign that investors across share classes have achieved perfect synchronicity in objectives. Since the Factors for the PS and PB Ratios are both below 1,500, this likely a minor error (likely a "rounding error") from the data provider.

Given the PS and PB Ratios as of that day, it could be estimated that the Class B share traded at a slight premium relative to the Class A share. This can be demonstrably seen as being true: as of closing on that day, a 1/1,500th "slice" of the Class A was 0.08% cheaper than the Class B.

On the 31st of May, the PE Ratio continues to show a perfect match across share classes while the Factors for PS and PB Ratios are 1,501.90 and 1,492.99. As of closing that day, a 1/1,500th "slice" of the Class A was 0.02% costlier than the Class B.

An Interesting Trend in "Class A" Investor Behavior

In 2017, the organization's Board of Directors had approved a common stock repurchase program for both Class A and Class B shares at prices no higher than a 20% premium over the book value of the shares. While there were no purchases in 2017, this program has been running in subsequent years (including the most recent). Furthermore, the language in subsequent annual reports seem to suggest that the "20% premium" isn't necessarily a hard constraint: the company simply seems to execute repurchases at the most opportune moments.

While the number of Class A shares has reportedly decreased over the years, the number of Class B shares has increased. One possible (and rational) explanation for this would be that a number of Class A holders have been exercising the conversion option into Class B shares. With the assumption that no other action has taken place to increase the number of Class B Shares, it is possible to model out how many conversions have taken place.

Source: Computations by Sandeep G. Rao based on data from Berkshire Hathaway Annual Reports

There seems to be no overall trend between overall repurchases vis-à-vis conversions. This lends support to two arguments:

It's possible that the conversions to Class B shares were done since they're significantly (as well as both demonstrably and intuitively) more liquid than Class A shares. At least some Class A holders have rationalized that an exposure to Class B shares - and the inherent premium/discount trends - is marginally more preferable.

Monthly Volume Analysis and Price Performance

To evaluate the relative attractiveness of the company's value proposition across the investor classes in recent history, lets define two terms purely for the analysis in this article:

An "Exit" is defined as the instance when a month's average traded volume (in units) is lower than that in the previous month.

A "Buy-In" is defined as the instance when a month's average traded volume (in units) is higher than that in the previous month.

From 2019 till the present, it is noted that trends in both share classes are in tandem more often than not:

Source: Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Bloomberg

Empirically, there seems to be no suggestion of either a "seasonal" or "persistent" trend of one investor class leading the other in terms of trading attractiveness:

Source: Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Bloomberg

While there are instances where the outlook among the two shareholder demographics have momentarily differed, this doesn't lend itself to any particularly substantial mid- to long-term differences in trajectory between Class A and Class B shares. Thus, the differences in ratios highlighted between the share classes have been relatively miniscule (although not entirely bereft of arbitrage).

In relation to the stock's normalized performance relative to the benchmark S&P 500 index (SPY but denoted as "SPX" here) since 2019, there have been some very interesting developments in 2022:

Source: Created by Sandeep G. Rao using data from Yahoo! Finance

While both stock classes can be seen to be lagging relative to SPX, the picture is very different this year: from the start of this year till to the end of May, SPX is down by 13.85% while Class A is up by 4.35%. Class B, meanwhile, is up by 5.05%.

As it turns out, the miniscule differences in trajectory add up to about 0.7% difference in performance in the year till date (YTD). This slight difference might be the motivation behind the share conversions, despite the dilution in voting rights. It can also be argued that the conversion, despite said dilution, is an example of the faith being reposed in the organization principals' investment vision.

Summary and Recommendation

Berkshire Hathaway's investments in classical themes such as energy and financial services (both sectors are generally known to perform comparatively better in inflationary/recessionary environments) are beginning to pay off. Furthermore, the company's commitments in logistics and infrastructure - typically capital-intensive sectors - are also likely to have a steady payoff over the years. After all, it bears remembering that the company's founders and principals have preferred the marathon over the sprint: as indicated in the very first page in its annual report, while the S&P 500 had an overall gain of 30,209% between 1964 and 2021, the company's overall gain in the same period was 3,641,613%.

It was revealed early last month that venerable organization CEO Warren Buffett will be succeeded by Mr. Greg Abel, who is currently the CEO of BHE and one of two long-standing contenders for the job. It would be rather premature to hypothesize that this would lead to a deeper commitment to energy investment; the organization's investment vision stems from collective centuries of investment experience that advocates picking companies over stocks. In addition, there is no indication that Mr. Buffett would cease to be the organization's Chairman.

A long-term growth stock with strong "value" components in the near term is an interesting chimera: there must be something in the water over in Nebraska.

It's also interesting to note how relatively reasonable the company's ratios seem in comparison to some of the biggest names in the "zeitgeist" of popular stocks. At the very least, while the "ratio cool-offs" evident in most overvalued tech stocks that dominate most broad indexes continue (as discussed in a past article), the company's stock (be it Class A or Class B) is very worthy of consideration as a solid alternative to both broad market indexes and "tech/growth/innovation stock" baskets such as Cathie Wood's Ark Funds in these times.

In other words, the recommendation to investors is to "buy" with an expectation of positive returns over the mid-, long- and very long-term horizons. It could be argued that the organization's breadth of investments isn't nearly comparable to the sector coverage afforded by the likes of the S&P 500. That being said, A 19% outperformance over the broader market is no small matter.

Furthermore, it's also currently uncertain if the gain from holding the stock would be an inflation-buster for this year. To quote the Oracle of Omaha when he decided to hire a rank outsider for the insurance business (who went on to become the other long-standing contender for the organization CEO role): "Nobody's perfect".