Thoughts On Reward/Risk Ratio

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Why do retail investors lose in the market?

It is a well-known fact that most retail investors lose money in the market. There are many explanations for that phenomenon. These include a lack of investing plans, poor money management, improper position handling, and even bad habits. Often, people rely too much on a guru's opinions, causing conflicting decisions to be made.

Many retail investors do not realize what they are doing in the market. How many of them are genuine investors? They say they invest for their future but are in fact trading the market. For this type of investor, I recommend they first see my previous article "Storm-Proof Portfolio: Upside Without Downside," published earlier this year in Seeking Alpha.

It doesn't mean that you have to be an investor in order to be successful. There are lots of traders who claim they are earning their living that way. I won't challenge that point. But there are basic disparities between these two types of humans. Investors aim at long-term appreciation; traders aim at short-term profit. Investors would rebalance their portfolio annually; traders would have to go in and out of the market dozens of times a year.

Suppose you want to follow the track of a trader. Then I would urge you to address first the problem of money management. There is one particular aspect that most traders have always neglected. It is the reward/risk ratio to a trade. Traders used to underrate its importance and relevance in the speculative process.

What is the reward/risk ratio?

The reward/risk ratio is a measure of the relationship between reward and risk. It's one of the basic principles of money management that provides a solid foundation for long-term success in the market. As hedge fund manager Larry Hite once remarked "I don't see the markets; I see risks, rewards, and money."

The reward/risk ratio can be computed by the quotient:

It is a criterion traders must set for themselves prior to entering a trade. For example, if the potential profit is 20% and the stop loss is 10%, the reward/risk ratio is 2. In the event of a profitable trade, you will get back two hundred dollars for every hundred dollars you place at risk.

It looks promising to aim for a higher reward/risk ratio than a low one. Why not target a reward/risk ratio of 10 rather than just 2? Yes, this can be attained when the market is secularly bullish, but a bit unrealistic when the market moves consistently sideways or in a downtrend.

Once you have entered a trade, the whole process is a random walk that moves between the stop loss point and the profit-taking point. The outcome will be decided by hitting either of the barriers. If the profit-taking barrier is hit first, you win. If the stop loss barrier is hit first, you lose.

Pictorial presentation

Above is a pictorial presentation of setting a reward/risk ratio of 5. The parameter p is the proportion of winning trades, which is a function of the trader's skill. The expected payout is:

E [ payout ] = p x 150% + (1 - p) x 90% = 0.9 + 0.6 p where p is bounded by 0 < p < 1.

Author's analysis via Excel spreadsheet

Above is a chart depicting the expected payout as a function of p at a preset reward/risk ratio of 5. You need a hit rate of at least 0.17 in order to survive the market. That is, you need to make an average of one winning trade every six executed trades. It looks easy, but is it?

This case resembles much of rolling a 6-face die. You roll it 6 times expecting to get one "6" turning up but you are likely to fail as X. The number of trials is a geometric variable that can take a range of values from one to infinity. You might have emptied your wallet well before your "6" appears if your p is too low. Hence comes the idea of how to devise a suitable wager size so that you have an edge in the speculative game.

The Kelly formula

As I have pinpointed, you are likely to get an overwhelmingly long run of losses before your first winning trade occurs. John L. Kelly is supposed to be the first scientist to study this problem. The Kelly formula is a mathematical formula for bet sizing, which is frequently used by gamblers to decide how much money they should allocate to each bet through a predetermined fraction of assets.

Kelly elegantly states that a gambler should calculate the edge divided by odds to decide how much money he should allocate to each bet. To turn edge/odds into a number, a few key pieces of information have to be known: the probability of winning, the probability of losing, and the payoff. In its original form, it says

where p is the gambler's winning rate. The parameter p is your own number, a function of your talent and the strategy deployed. To save my reader's time in computation, I present the underneath table where you can decide on your optimal wager size.

Author's analysis via Excel spreadsheet

Some of the cells are empty, meaning that no adequate wagers will be optimal. Traders should seek to improve their p, otherwise, they won't survive the market. The majority of traders have their p in the range of 0.4 < p < 0.5. This says that they could afford to risk 10% -42% of their capital each time they trade

In a down-trending market like the one traders currently facing, trades having a reward/risk ratio beyond 5 infrequently occur. This has forced traders to accept a lower R/R ratio so that they could acquire proportionately more winning trades at a reduced profit.

Conclusion

Investors win by riding the secular trend of the market whereas traders win by riding its upward swings. The secular trend is more long-lasting whereas market swings are far more momentary. Market swings are dictated by mass psychology, which is unpredictable most of the time. To be successful in trading, you need to learn quite a lot of skills.

An R/R ratio of 10 looks great, but few traders start by setting up such a high level of the ratio. If your trading plan doesn't produce trades at such a level before you are stopped out, then your elevated R/R ratio is meaningless. Especially in a sideway market, traders are obliged to switch to lower R/R ratios so that they can produce enough winning trades to leave them in profit overall.

By understanding the mechanism of the reward/risk ratio, you know why you need to put in a stop-loss for every trade you made. For example, Charlie Munger bought in a considerable proportion of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and was forced to unload half of it some time ago. Stop-loss is a common way to prevent an erroneous decision from turning into a blunder.

The reward/risk ratio is not the 'Holy Grail' of trading. It is only part of a robust trading plan. It is something that must be handled before a trade is made. When coupled with the Kelly Formula, traders know their baseline in controlling the inherent risk arising from the market.