3 Stocks To Buy In This Market Madness

AlexSecret/iStock via Getty Images

The year 2022 is on track to be remembered for its historic market volatility. While the S&P 500 (SPY) had its worst start in decades, the Nasdaq had its worst start ever.

The sell-off initially affected small and mid-caps. However, it has now extended to the "generals," with Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), and Microsoft (MSFT) all trading significantly down from their previous high.

The past six months have been catastrophic for many categories, particularly those that benefited from pandemic tailwinds. There is no place to hide if you invest in fast-growing companies. Let's use benchmarks to see how far they are off their previous peak:

Fintech (FINX): -51%.

E-commerce (EBIZ): -50%.

Cloud computing (WCLD): -51%.

Ad-tech and mar-tech (MRAD): -48%.

Data by YCharts

Many individual stocks in these categories have been cut in half or more, making the recent sell-off far worse than March 2020.

And it's not just mean reversion after a COVID "round-trip." These ETFs have been underperforming the S&P 500 since their pre-COVID inception.

The near-term outlook is dominated by bearish sentiment. According to the American Association of Individual Investors, only 20% of investors are bullish. However, this can be a contrarian indicator. After all, great entry points are found in bear markets.

Investor Sentiment Survey (AAII)

While I expect doom and gloom predictions in the comment section of this article, investors tend to overlook that things could also turn out better than expected in the coming quarters.

Many factors are at play: the end of the pandemic-era stimulus, inflation fear, potential interest rate hikes, the Russian invasion of Ukraine impacting commodity prices, and an expected recession.

It can be tempting to run for the hills in a challenging environment.

I say au contraire, my friend!

Historically, when the market suffers such a pullback, it creates opportunistic entry points to accumulate shares of high-quality companies that fall in unison with the rest of their industry. The main challenge? It requires holding your nose and accepting that you can't time the bottom.

As explained in my previous article about the 4 Simple Rules to protect your portfolio, I'm not trying to be a hero. Instead, I steadily ease my way into the market. I'm a net buyer of stock every month, rain or shine, setting aside a portion of my income to buy shares of outstanding businesses. I expect this strategy to do wonders over a lifetime of investing.

My approach has been the same through the ups and downs of the market over the years:

Buy great businesses diligently.

Hold on to them tenaciously.

These pullbacks are usually moments to seize, not to fear. Sell-offs like this one have been the source of my best trades.

Fundamentals drive stock performance over a multi-year time horizon. The value of a business depends on the profit it can return to its shareholder. That profit results from business operations, with revenue growth and margin expansion.

With this in mind, acting like an owner can go a long way. Over many years, stock movements don't depend on arbitrary price targets and headlines. Instead, stock returns rely on future cash flows and the deployment of this cash. As a result, finding businesses that have demonstrated an ability to increase their cash flow, expand into new business segments, and create new revenue streams should be top of mind.

Focusing on high-quality businesses

Today, I'm focusing on three businesses that have been massive winners since becoming public.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ: MELI has been a 27-bagger since its 2007 IPO.

( has been a 27-bagger since its 2007 IPO. CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ: CRWD has been a 3-bagger since its 2019 IPO.

has been a 3-bagger since its 2019 IPO. The Trade Desk ( NASDAQ: TTD has been a 17-bagger since its 2016 IPO.

They have essentially been cut in half. And, believe it or not, these returns are after factoring in the massive pullback in recent months.

Data by YCharts

Such pullbacks are a rarity. Once or twice every decade.

Could these stocks fall another 50% in the coming months? Absolutely! Unfortunately, that's a reality we have to live with when we invest in stocks.

While they could fall further in the near term, they have rarely looked this attractive if you invest with a multi-year time horizon.

Here's why I find them compelling today:

MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Logo (Company Website)

Argentina-based MercadoLibre has been a long-time winner of the App Economy Portfolio (my real-money portfolio).

There is a ton to love about this leader in Latam at the crossroads of e-commerce and fintech.

The company has seen an incredible revenue growth acceleration with a three-digit growth throughout COVID. And in Q1 FY22, it continued to grow very fast despite very challenging comps.

Revenue reached $2.25B in Q1 FY22 (+67% Y/Y), compared to Q1 FY21, which already saw revenue grow +158% Y/Y.

MercadoLibre Revenue (Q1 FY22 Earnings Slides)

MercadoLibre is another big winner of the accelerated transition to digital payment and e-commerce in its corner of the world.

What I like about the company is its optionality. You could call MELI the Amazon (retail side) and Square/PayPal of South America. Morgan Stanley pointed out that the company was "on the path to be a one-stop fintech provider."

The company has the reach (81 million active users) and the potential to expand into other fintech solutions (digital wallet, insurance, asset management solutions, and so on).

Other contenders are vying for a share of the market as well. Among them are Sea Limited (SE), Amazon (AMZN), and Alibaba (BABA). But given the market size (more than 400 million people), multiple winners can emerge.

The company breaks down its performance in four main businesses:

Marketplace - Mercado Libre.

- Mercado Libre. Logistics - Mercado Envios.

- Mercado Envios. Payments - Mercado Pago.

- Mercado Pago. Credits - Mercado Credito.

In Q1 FY22, the revenue breakdown was:

Commerce : $1.3B or 57% of revenue (+44% Y/Y).

: $1.3B or 57% of revenue (+44% Y/Y). Fintech: $1.0B or 43% of revenue (+113% Y/Y).

Fintech represents a growing part of the business. The take rate has improved Y/Y for both segments: 16.7% for Commerce (+1.7pp Y/Y) and 3.84% for Fintech (+0.65pp Y/Y).

MercadoLibre Take rate (Q1 FY22 Earnings Slides)

MELI has improved its gross margin to 47.7% (+4.8pp Y/Y) due to scalability with higher revenue.

MercadoLibre Gross Margin (Q1 FY22 Earnings Slides)

The EBIT margin was slightly down to 6.2% (-0.4pp Y/Y), with cost efficiencies offset by bad debt provisions. The company has maintained its profitability while growing at a breakneck pace.

MercadoLibre Operating Margin (Q1 FY22 Earnings Slides)

The risk/reward profile of the company is becoming more attractive.

Opportunities: Over time, the company's take rate improvement illustrates its pricing power and indicates a durable economic advantage. MELI's reach allows for new revenue streams over time. The company keeps expanding its TAM by entering new categories, in a way reminiscent of Block (SQ) or Amazon (AMZN). Fintech could become the leading segment in the quarters ahead and lead to re-accelerating growth. Aristotle taught us that "the whole is greater than the sum of the parts," and MELI could be a perfect example. The success of each segment can fuel the others, with potential for user acquisition, retention, and monetization across platforms.



Risks: E-commerce and fintech are volatile to the macro-environment and could struggle in the quarters ahead. In addition, Brazil just exited a recession in the fourth quarter of 2021. Weak economic growth and high inflation in South America could challenge MELI in the near term. Non-performing loans as a percentage of the portfolio increased from 24.2% to 27.6%, similar to Q2 and Q3 FY21. It will be necessary to watch if management can keep it under control in worsening market conditions.



Q1 FY22 Highlights:

MercadoLibre Q1 Highlights (Q1 Earnings Slides)

Note: GMV = Gross Merchandise Volume. TPV = Total Payment Volume

GMV grew +32% Y/Y to $7.7B (+32% Y/Y in Q4) fx neutral.

TPV grew +72% to $25B (vs. +73% Y/Y in Q4) fx neutral.

Unique active users grew +16% Y/Y to 81 million (vs. +11% Y/Y in Q4).

Net Revenues grew +67% Y/Y to $2.2B, (vs. +74% in Q4) fx neutral.

Gross Margin was 48% (+5pp Y/Y).

Operating margin was 6% (-1pp Y/Y).

Operating cash flow margin was -10% (+9pp Y/Y).

Cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet were $3B.

The company's balance sheet is not as robust as other App Economic Portfolio companies, with $3B of long-term debt. However, since MELI generated more than $1.0B in cash from operations in the past 12 months, it's not an area of concern for me.

On a GAAP basis:

Gross margin has rebounded to 48% .

has rebounded to . Sales & Marketing costs are going down steadily, at 24% .

are going down steadily, at . Operating margin is trending back up, at 6%.

Data by YCharts

The company's most recent financial results for Q1 FY22 can be summarized as follows:

Extreme top-line growth (+67%) - showing strength.

Stable gross margin at 48% - showing long-term potential.

Stable sales & marketing costs at 24% - showing scalability.

Operating margin staying positive during this fast-growth phase.

Positive cash from operations in the past year - showing sustainability.

While its margin profile has worsened, MELI has more than quadrupled its revenue in the past three years.

Data by YCharts

Why is this opportunity timely?

For one thing, MELI is rarely trading more than 40% down from its previous high. It happened only a few times in the past decade, in 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Data by YCharts

The company is trading at its lowest revenue multiple since the bottom of the Great Recession in 2009.

Data by YCharts

With a $41B enterprise value, MELI is trading at about 41 times trailing operating cash flow, which appears undervalued given its growth profile and potential for future margin expansion.

Data by YCharts

The company has received many awards and accolades across several platforms (such as Great Place to Work and Top Of Mind) and is one of the best rated on Glassdoor.

MercadoLibre Awards (Glassdoor) MercadoLibre Employee Reviews (Glassdoor)

CrowdStrike

Crowdstrike Logo (Company Website)

CrowdStrike went public in June 2019. While it's the most recent IPO of the three ideas discussed today, it's already a 3-bagger. It was the Stock Idea of June 2020 when I introduced it to members and has been a strong market beater since then. It was upgraded to Starter Stock status in the App Economy Portfolio, and for good reason.

CrowdStrike is pioneering cloud endpoint security. They are considering themselves among the likes of other cloud-based category leaders: Salesforce (CRM), ServiceNow (NOW), or Workday (WDAY). They want to lead cloud security innovation the way Salesforce leads CRM cloud.

The company was recently named a Leader in Endpoint Detection and Response Providers by Forrester, well ahead of competitors like Microsoft (MSFT) and SentinelOne (S).

EDR Market (Forrester)

The company reported Q1 FY23 earnings with a convincing beat and raise.

CrowdStrike had 17,945 subscription customers in Q1 FY23 (+57% Y/Y).

As of January 2022, here is a breakdown of the customer base:

65 of the Fortune 100 (+7 Y/Y).

254 of the Fortune 500 (+77 Y/Y).

15 of the top 20 banks (+3 Y/Y).

Crowdstrike Customer Growth (Q1 FY21 Earnings Slides)

Source

We often discuss in the App Economy Portfolio community the importance of two metrics:

Dollar-based retention rate (or net revenue retention): shows how much money the company makes from the same cohort of customers over time. CrowdStrike has maintained a dollar-based retention rate above 120% in the past 17 quarters. That's impressive and in line with some of the best SaaS companies in the portfolio. In addition, it shows that CrowdStrike is making more money from the same cohort of customers over time, net of churn. Moreover, it has trended upward since Q2 FY22.

(or net revenue retention): shows how much money the company makes from the same cohort of customers over time. CrowdStrike has maintained a dollar-based retention rate in the past 17 quarters. That's impressive and in line with some of the best SaaS companies in the portfolio. In addition, it shows that CrowdStrike is making more money from the same cohort of customers over time, net of churn. Moreover, it has trended upward since Q2 FY22. Gross retention: shows the portion of its customers the company retains over time (the maximum being 100%). And CrowdStrike is a best-of-breed company in this category, with gross retention at 98% (an all-time high).

Crowdstrike Retention & Expansion (Q1 FY23 Earnings Slides)

CrowdStrike keeps adding new cloud modules to its Falcon platform, giving the company optionality and potential for expanding its addressable market.

Over time the percentage of subscription customers using multiple cloud modules has steadily improved, illustrating that the platform strategy is successful.

Subscription customers with multiple cloud module subscriptions in Q1 FY23:

4+ modules: 71% (+7pp Y/Y).

5+ modules: 59% (+9pp Y/Y).

6+ modules: 35% (+8pp Y/Y).

Crowdstrike Platform Strategy (Q1 FY23 Earnings Slides)

The SaaS Magic Number, a widely used formula to measure sales efficiency, measures the output of a year's worth of revenue growth for every dollar spent on sales and marketing. CrowdStrike is a shining star, generating $1.4 of incremental revenue for every $1 spent on sales and marketing investment recouped within 12 months.

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) growth continues to defy gravity with barely any slowdown. The company has steadily increased its net new ARR, demonstrating sustainable growth.

Crowdstrike ARR Growth (Q1 FY23 Earnings Slides)

The risk/reward profile of the company is compelling.

Opportunities: CrowdStrike regularly adds new modules to its platform, and customer adoption clearly shows this strategy is working. The company's AI gets smarter every time a customer suffers a breach, creating a positive network effect that benefits all users. It could lead to an expanding moat over time. Management sees $5B in revenue by FY26 (more on that later).



Risks: CRWD is the quintessential growth stock: There are no earnings to show for today, exceptional revenue growth, and a high valuation. It wouldn't be shocking to see the multiple be cut in half in a challenging macro environment, even from here. Only an investor with a multi-year time horizon should consider the stock. A revenue growth slowdown in a more normalized (post-COVID) environment could also lead to multiple compression. If the company suffers a breach or hack, it could be devastating to its reputation.



Q1 FY23 Highlights:

Revenue grew +61% Y/Y to 488M ahead of the +52% Y/Y guidance.

ARR grew +61% Y/Y to $1.9B (+11% Q/Q).

If we zoom in on the net new ARR every quarter (in green in the chart above), they have accelerated throughout FY22.

Net new ARR Amount % Variance Q1 FY22 $144M +14% Q/Q Q2 FY22 $150M +13% Q/Q Q3 FY22 $170M +13% Q/Q Q4 FY22 $217M +15% Q/Q Q1 FY23 $191M +11% Q/Q

ARR is the leading indicator of future revenue growth. This net new ARR acceleration has enabled ARR growth to remain elevated.

Management recently updated its "path to $5B+ ARR" by FY26, using a 10% CAGR to Net New ARR.

Crowdstrike Path to $5B+ (Investor Presentation)

Wall Street's consensus is for CrowdStrike's revenue growth to normalize steadily in the coming quarters down to mid-teens by the end of FY25. These estimates could prove conservative given the customer success and ARR growth trend.

Crowdstrike Revenue Estimate (Seeking Alpha)

CrowdStrike has a history of beating Wall Street's expectations by 5% in the 14 quarters since the IPO. This type of outperformance can compound over time and lead to alpha for shareholders.

Crowdstrike Revenue Surprise (Seeking Alpha)

Subscription revenue grew +64% to $460M.

94% of the revenue of the company is subscription-based.

Crowdstrike Revenue Growth (Q1 FY23 Earnings Slides)

If we turn to the rest of the income statement in Q1 FY23 (on a GAAP basis) :

Gross margin has been very high, currently at 74% (flat Y/Y).

has been very high, currently at (flat Y/Y). Sales & marketing costs are trending down, at 40% (-5pp Y/Y).

are trending down, at (-5pp Y/Y). Operating margin is still negative but improving, -5% (+5pp Y/Y).

Data by YCharts

CrowdStrike clearly shows signs of operating leverage, and Q4 FY22 is no exception.

All costs went down in terms of percentage of revenue since FY17 on a Non-GAAP basis:

S&M costs went from 101% of revenue in FY17 to 34% in Q1 FY23.

R&D costs went from 73% of revenue in FY17 to 18% in Q1 FY23.

G&A costs went from 30% of revenue in FY17 to 7% in Q1 FY23.

Crowdstrike Operating Leverage (Q1 FY23 Earnings Slides)

Management has already achieved several of its target operating goals:

Sub Gross margin to continue to rise toward 80%+ (already achieved).

S&M costs to continue to fall toward 30-35%.

R&D costs to continue to fall toward 15-20%.

G&A costs to continue to fall toward 7-9% (already achieved).

Operating margin to rise above 20% as a result.

Free cash flow margin to rise above 30% (already achieved).

Crowdstrike Targets (Q1 FY23 Earnings Slides)

The company's most recent financial results for Q1 FY23 can be summarized as follows:

Strong top-line growth (+61%) - showing strength.

High gross margin at 74% - showing long-term potential.

Falling sales & marketing costs, at 40% - showing scalability.

Improving operating margin, showing a clear path to profitability.

Robust balance sheet and cash flow margins- showing sustainability.

CrowdStrike has been a cash printing machine. In Q1 FY23, free cash flow was $158M (32% of revenue). It's essential to keep this in mind when looking at the valuation. Free cash flow more than offset any dilution from stock-based compensation ($102M in Q1 FY23).

At 16 times forward revenue, CrowdStrike is a lot less expensive than it used to be. But it's not cheap today, and it never was. Even at the bottom in March 2020, it traded at 15 times trailing revenue. I see a best-in-class business that justifies the high multiple with exceptional revenue growth and cash flow margins. The valuation is on the low end of its spectrum. We would have to go back to early 2020 to find it lower.

Data by YCharts

More context on CrowdStrike's valuation:

25 times FY22 revenue (past 12 months).

16 times FY23 revenue estimates.

12 times FY24 revenue estimates.

At its current enterprise value of $36B, CRWD is trading at ~7 times FY26 ARR. Given its margin profile, that would make it about ~20 times free cash flow (maybe less by then). Furthermore, given management's track record of under-promising and over-delivering, it's hard not to look at the $5B+ ARR projection for FY26 with optimism.

Let's not forget that the company has a $1.4B net cash position on its balance sheet to fund future growth (like most companies in the App Economy Portfolio). As a result, CrowdStrike is well-positioned to fuel future growth initiatives.

As John Maynard Keynes aptly put:

It is better to be roughly right than precisely wrong.

There could be fits and starts in net ARR additions, and the valuation multiple could temporarily compress for a wide range of reasons.

When I look at CrowdStrike's potential looking forward, what matters for me is to be directionally correct. I find it hard not to see the potential for CRWD to double within the next five years.

Crowdstrike Awards (Glassdoor) Crowdstrike Employee Reviews (Glassdoor)

The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk Logo (Company Website)

The Trade Desk is a long-time App Economy Portfolio favorite and my second-largest holding as of this writing.

The company serves the advertising industry with a media-buying platform. I previously covered its favorable traits as an open marketplace. Despite a convincing Q1 FY22, the shares plunged dramatically in a volatile market.

Snap (SNAP) recently warned that it would miss the low-end of its guidance and took many ad tech stocks like TTD down. Management explained:

Since we issued guidance on April 21, 2022, the macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated.

While ad-tech stocks fell sharply in sympathy with SNAP, The Trade Desk's management reaffirmed its Q2 guidance a few days later. So the jury is still out on the near-term impact of macro headwinds.

Wall Street may be anticipating marketing budget cuts in the face of a recession. It wouldn't be a big concern for me because I plan on holding my shares for the next five years and beyond, but it's something to consider if you have a shorter time horizon.

You won't find The Trade Desk beaten down like this very often since the 2016 IPO. The only other time since the IPO was the market meltdown in March 2020.

Data by YCharts

While frozen advertising budgets affected the business shortly after the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the revenue growth Y/Y is now above its pre-COVID level, at +43% Y/Y in Q1 FY22.

The Trade Desk Revenue Growth (Investor Presentation) The company has maintained high margins through its growth phase, most recently with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32%. The business is printing money, and it should be no surprise that its stock performance has followed, even after the recent sell-off. Data by YCharts

The Trade Desk is a fantastic way to play the rapid growth in ad-supported connected TV, a secular trend expected to last for years.

CTV spend growth (eMarketer)

The risk/reward profile of the company is becoming more attractive.

Opportunities: The Trade Desk is the world's largest independent demand-side platform. As it gains in size, the platform becomes ubiquitous and likely to keep an edge over smaller competitors (e.g., MediaMath and OpenX). Partnerships with major retailers like Walmart could be a strong tailwind. They have first-party data they can monetize, and The Trade Desk empowers them with greater returns on ad spend (ROAS). As the leading agnostic platform that can reach new audiences anywhere across CTV, video, audio, digital out of home, and mobile, The Trade Desk is well-positioned to thrive if Google faces regulatory headwinds.

Risks: It remains to be seen if The Trade Desk can be sheltered entirely from privacy changes from Apple and Google's ecosystems. If The Trade Desk becomes large enough, the company could eventually face regulations. Advertising is not a recession-proof business, and revenue growth could be slowing in a more challenging environment.



Q1 FY22 Highlights:

Here are the highlights of the Q1 FY22 earnings.

The Trade Desk Q1 FY22 Highlights (Press Release)

Customer retention has been over 95% for the past 8 years.

Revenue grew +43% Y/Y to $315M (ahead of +38% guidance).

Operating margin was -5% (-8pp Y/Y).

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 38% (+6pp Y/Y), ahead of 30% guidance.

Operating cash flow margin was 46% (vs. $75M in Q1 FY21).

Cash and short-term investments sheet were $1.1B.

Long-term debt was $0.2B.

Seasonally, Q1 is a weaker quarter from an operating margin perspective.

The negative operating margin on a GAAP basis was due to a non-recurring item. A $66M expense was related to a long-term CEO performance grant (stock-based compensation reflected in G&A). That grant is well deserved for Jeff Green if you look at the stock and business performance since the IPO.

Now let's look at margin trends:

Data by YCharts

Gross margin remains very high at 80%.

remains very high at 80%. Sales & Marketing costs are relatively low, at 22% of revenue.

costs are relatively low, at 22% of revenue. Operating margin at 8% in the trailing year (impacted by the CEO grant).

Guidance for Q2 FY22 is:

Revenue to grow to $364M (+30% Y/Y).

Adjusted EBITDA margin of about 33%.

The Trade Desk has delivered many new partnerships: Walmart, Samsung, Xiaomi, and NBCUniversal, all taking advantage of the platform.

The company officially launched its new trading platform Solimar in July 2021 (awarded BIG Innovation Award for Technology Product in 2022). In addition, the Trade Desk is receiving industry-wide support and collaboration for Unified ID 2.0, an identity tracker that preserves control and privacy.

Unified ID 2.0 is an upgrade and alternative to third-party cookies and involves critical partners, such as Nielsen, Criteo (CRTO), LiveRamp, Magnite (MGNI), PubMatic (PUBM), Neustar, MediaVine, or OpenX. Essentially, it maintains relevant advertising while cookies are phased out.

The Trade Desk has continued to thrive despite Apple's initiatives in privacy (App Tracking Transparency). Additionally, the company countered Google's leading position with more tools for publishers to cut out intermediaries. For example, TTD launched OpenPath, providing advertisers with direct access to Publisher advertising inventory.

The Trade Desk was once again recognized as an Ad-Tech leader by Gartner in 2021, in good company with Google (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN).

Magic Quadrant Ad Tech (Gartner)

The Trade Desk was also named a leader in Quadrant 2022 SPARK Matrix for Ad Tech Platform, both in technology excellence and customer impact.

SPARK Matrix Ad Tech 2022 (Quadrant)

Earlier this year, The Trade Desk was recognized as a 2022 Customers' Choice for Ad Tech on Gartner Peer Insights.

Ad Tech Customer's Choice (Gartner Peer Insights)

If we look at the valuation, TTD is trading at 39x forward EBITDA. It's the cheapest the company has been and appears undervalued given its track record and growth profile.

Data by YCharts The Trade Desk is recognized as a top employer in several countries and celebrated for the leadership of its founder-CEO, Jeff Green. The Trade Desk Awards (Glassdoor) The Trade Desk Employee Reviews (Glassdoor)

Bottom Line

These three positions are Starter Stocks in the App Economy Portfolio. They represent about 13% of my portfolio as of this writing.

How about you?

Have you been accumulating beaten-down stocks in the current sell-off?

Are you using pullbacks as a reason to build up positions or as a reason to run for the hills?

Do you believe these stocks are overvalued or have become attractive for investors with a multi-year time horizon?

Let me know in the comments!