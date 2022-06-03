Aflac: Fairly Valued With A Dividend Yield Of 2.7%

Summary

  • AFL is a stellar dividend payer with a starting dividend yield of 2.7%.
  • Management continues to reward shareholders with share buybacks yielding close to 5% per year.
  • At current prices, the company is trading at fairly valued territories.

U.S. Stocks Tumble on Greek Debt Concerns, Durable-Goods Order Report

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) provides supplemental health and life insurance products. AFL currently trades at c.$60, 11% below its 52-week high. AFL has an impressively steady and safe dividend payment increases over the last 40 years and management seems to be delivering year after year. On a per-share basis, the top and bottom lines have increased steadily over the years. We see AFL price as fair value with strong shareholder rewards through a steady dividend and share buybacks.

Fundamentals

AFL has in general steady and improving fundamentals. On a per-share basis, the company has grown its top and diluted EPS metrics for over a decade. The 11-year growth for revenue and diluted EPS is 2.8% and 10.2% respectively.

Revenue and EPS

Own analysis

This is significantly driven by the aggressive share buyback program of the company over the years.

Share buybacks

Own analysis

Since 2011, management purchased 30% of the total shares outstanding and continues to buy back shares every year. In Q1 2022 management returned $500m to shareholders via share buybacks. Annualized this is a 5% yield on top of the current dividend yield of 2.7%.

Similarly, book value per share (BVPS) has seen steady growth over the years.

BVPS

Own analysis

The BVPS grew by 11.4% on average since 2011 and increased from 14$ to $46 an impressive 230% growth. The company also benefits from a high return on capital whilst benefiting from a low cost of capital. This puts the company in a position to continue to unlock value for shareholders.

As we can see from the below graph, on aggregate, metrics have been improving for AFL in the medium-term and management seems to be able to continuously deliver.

Performance growth metrics

Own analysis

Relative Valuation

We now turn our attention to relative valuation.

Chart
Data by YCharts

AFL is up 2.2% year to date, compared to the market which is down 12.1%. This in combination with an above-average dividend yield has proven to be a good place to be invested in 2022. Over the last 10 years, the company went from c.$20 to c.$60 an increase of 194%. At the same time price to earnings and price to book multiples are towards the lower range on a historical basis. After the 2007 -2009 financial crisis the price multiples recalibrated to lower levels and have remained there since. Below we can see that over a longer time horizon AFL trades are lower price multiples and post-financial crisis at fair price multiples.

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Below we compare AFL with its peers.

AFL

MFC

PRU

SLF

PUK

MET

P/E (TTM)

9.8

4.9

8.5

9.4

15.2

8.5

P/B (TTM)

1.3

0.9

0.9

1.4

2.0

1.0

ROE (%)

13.1

19.3

9.4

15.8

11.6

11.1

Source: SEEKING ALPHA

As we can see from the table above AFL seems to be within the fairly to overvalued range. AFL benefits from a higher ROE compared to some of its peers and hence we expect the company to trade at higher multiples. However, the price multiples gaps that we discussed in our previous article seem to have closed for AFL. Hence, investors are buying a fairly valued company that will likely continue to reward them with dividends and share buybacks.

Dividend

Turning our attention to dividends. AFL currently has a forward dividend yield of 2.7%. The pay-out ratio is at 23.6% and the company increased its dividend for the last 40 years. The 10-year, 5 year and 1-year CAGR are 8%, 11% and 19%.

AFL

MFC

PRU

SLF

PUK

MET

Dividend Yield (% FWD)

2.7

5.6

4.6

4.4

1.8

3.0

Pay-out Ratio (%)

23.6

37.0

33.4

40.7

-

21.5

Consecutive Increases

40

6

8

6

1

8

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see from the table above the company currently has a relatively low dividend yield compared to its peers. However, AFL is a superior dividend payer due to its low payout ratio and consistent dividend increases. The fact that the 10-year CAGR is below the more recent CAGR numbers is also encouraging to see. AFL also has a cash dividend payout ratio of 17.9% which is 20% below the sector median.

As we can see below AFL consistently increased its dividend whilst at the same time lowering its payout ratio based on diluted EPS.

Divident metrics

Own analysis

We do not expect to see this trend changing and expect that shareholders will continue to benefit from increasing dividend payments.

Risks

There is one major risk with AFL, buying it at overvalued levels. That being said we do see AFL being at fairly valued territories, albeit fundamentally at higher levels compared to our previous article. If there is any correction with AFL we will buy the stock heavily. For now, we see this buy as a safe dividend-paying company. Following the financial crises of 2007-2009, the company seems to be suffering from a price multiple perspective. Before the crisis, the company was trading at a P/E multiple of over 15x and a P/B multiple of close to 3x. Since then, price multiples recalibrated at lower levels. Many things have changed for the industry since then, including more regulation making the overall sector safer. The risk of further price multiple contractions is real especially if the economy goes into a recession. However, AFL is nowhere near other companies that saw exorbitant price multiples and we believe AFL will continue to pay its increasing dividend and buy back its shares.

Summary

AFL is trading at fairly valued territories. The company has a stellar dividend growth history and the dividend is safe. On a per-share basis, top and bottom lines are improving. Management continues to reward shareholders by essentially paying out close to 8% every year based on Q1 2022 results. Relative to its peers AFL seems to have caught up on price multiples and offers a higher ROE. From a pure dividend perspective, this is a very safe dividend that shareholders will benefit from in the years to come.

Hi there! I am a passionate investor looking to build an all weather portfolio. My goal is to build a portfolio that is tilted towards providing a sustainable income for the long term. I am completely independent analysing numerous companies and providing my own opinions. My focus is to build a portfolio of reliable dividend paying companies. My idea of successful investing is to focus in identifying companies that will continue to pay dividends and increase them over time. I am more comfortable with value plays as I am a believer that prices revert to intrinsic values over time. About myself: I am a veterinary student with a passion for investing. I search companies from the ground up and focus greatly on fundamentals and future prospects. Full Disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

