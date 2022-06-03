Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) provides supplemental health and life insurance products. AFL currently trades at c.$60, 11% below its 52-week high. AFL has an impressively steady and safe dividend payment increases over the last 40 years and management seems to be delivering year after year. On a per-share basis, the top and bottom lines have increased steadily over the years. We see AFL price as fair value with strong shareholder rewards through a steady dividend and share buybacks.

Fundamentals

AFL has in general steady and improving fundamentals. On a per-share basis, the company has grown its top and diluted EPS metrics for over a decade. The 11-year growth for revenue and diluted EPS is 2.8% and 10.2% respectively.

This is significantly driven by the aggressive share buyback program of the company over the years.

Since 2011, management purchased 30% of the total shares outstanding and continues to buy back shares every year. In Q1 2022 management returned $500m to shareholders via share buybacks. Annualized this is a 5% yield on top of the current dividend yield of 2.7%.

Similarly, book value per share (BVPS) has seen steady growth over the years.

The BVPS grew by 11.4% on average since 2011 and increased from 14$ to $46 an impressive 230% growth. The company also benefits from a high return on capital whilst benefiting from a low cost of capital. This puts the company in a position to continue to unlock value for shareholders.

As we can see from the below graph, on aggregate, metrics have been improving for AFL in the medium-term and management seems to be able to continuously deliver.

Relative Valuation

We now turn our attention to relative valuation.

Data by YCharts

AFL is up 2.2% year to date, compared to the market which is down 12.1%. This in combination with an above-average dividend yield has proven to be a good place to be invested in 2022. Over the last 10 years, the company went from c.$20 to c.$60 an increase of 194%. At the same time price to earnings and price to book multiples are towards the lower range on a historical basis. After the 2007 -2009 financial crisis the price multiples recalibrated to lower levels and have remained there since. Below we can see that over a longer time horizon AFL trades are lower price multiples and post-financial crisis at fair price multiples.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Below we compare AFL with its peers.

AFL MFC PRU SLF PUK MET P/E (TTM) 9.8 4.9 8.5 9.4 15.2 8.5 P/B (TTM) 1.3 0.9 0.9 1.4 2.0 1.0 ROE (%) 13.1 19.3 9.4 15.8 11.6 11.1

Source: SEEKING ALPHA

As we can see from the table above AFL seems to be within the fairly to overvalued range. AFL benefits from a higher ROE compared to some of its peers and hence we expect the company to trade at higher multiples. However, the price multiples gaps that we discussed in our previous article seem to have closed for AFL. Hence, investors are buying a fairly valued company that will likely continue to reward them with dividends and share buybacks.

Dividend

Turning our attention to dividends. AFL currently has a forward dividend yield of 2.7%. The pay-out ratio is at 23.6% and the company increased its dividend for the last 40 years. The 10-year, 5 year and 1-year CAGR are 8%, 11% and 19%.

AFL MFC PRU SLF PUK MET Dividend Yield (% FWD) 2.7 5.6 4.6 4.4 1.8 3.0 Pay-out Ratio (%) 23.6 37.0 33.4 40.7 - 21.5 Consecutive Increases 40 6 8 6 1 8

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see from the table above the company currently has a relatively low dividend yield compared to its peers. However, AFL is a superior dividend payer due to its low payout ratio and consistent dividend increases. The fact that the 10-year CAGR is below the more recent CAGR numbers is also encouraging to see. AFL also has a cash dividend payout ratio of 17.9% which is 20% below the sector median.

As we can see below AFL consistently increased its dividend whilst at the same time lowering its payout ratio based on diluted EPS.

Own analysis

We do not expect to see this trend changing and expect that shareholders will continue to benefit from increasing dividend payments.

Risks

There is one major risk with AFL, buying it at overvalued levels. That being said we do see AFL being at fairly valued territories, albeit fundamentally at higher levels compared to our previous article. If there is any correction with AFL we will buy the stock heavily. For now, we see this buy as a safe dividend-paying company. Following the financial crises of 2007-2009, the company seems to be suffering from a price multiple perspective. Before the crisis, the company was trading at a P/E multiple of over 15x and a P/B multiple of close to 3x. Since then, price multiples recalibrated at lower levels. Many things have changed for the industry since then, including more regulation making the overall sector safer. The risk of further price multiple contractions is real especially if the economy goes into a recession. However, AFL is nowhere near other companies that saw exorbitant price multiples and we believe AFL will continue to pay its increasing dividend and buy back its shares.

Summary

AFL is trading at fairly valued territories. The company has a stellar dividend growth history and the dividend is safe. On a per-share basis, top and bottom lines are improving. Management continues to reward shareholders by essentially paying out close to 8% every year based on Q1 2022 results. Relative to its peers AFL seems to have caught up on price multiples and offers a higher ROE. From a pure dividend perspective, this is a very safe dividend that shareholders will benefit from in the years to come.