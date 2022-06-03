wacomka/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), an up-and-coming player in the bispecific antibody and cytokine space, have fallen by 46% since my 2019 update. Performance is just above flat during the past 5 years, and so far in 2022 shares have lost one-third of their value.

As I revisited, I was reminded of attributes I find attractive during this rough patch for biotech (low valuation, picks and shovels aspect, capital efficient operation, highly productive R&D efforts, exposure to novel targets such as B7-H3, and early signs of promise with engineered cytokines).

This last point is especially important to me, as the space (next-gen IL2, IL15, etc.) has drawn my attention given deal activity past couple years (such as the Sanofi (SNY) $2.5B buyout of Synthorx in 2019 and Merck (MRK) $1.98B buyout of Pandion in February). However, while there are a plethora of small cap players out there with lottery ticket potential (MDNA, NLTX, HOWL, list goes on), I've found them too speculative to consider for ROTY's portfolio.

As Xencor stands to receive up to $3.5B in milestone payments from big pharma partners, has played an important role in 3 approved drugs (Ultomiris, Sotrovimab and Monjuvi) and retains significant economic participation for certain collaborations (e.g., 45% share in P&L with Genentech (a division of Roche) (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF), I believe we've found the ideal combination of stability and upside here.

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what's going on. In the weekly chart above, we can see shares bounce around in the $25 to $50 range for much of the past few years. If $25 to low twenties serve as a bottom as they have in the past, coupled with underappreciated pipeline progress, it would seem that presently investors are being offered an ideal opportunity to initiate new positions on the cheap during a period of maximum pessimism.

Overview

In my last update, I provided the following overview and key points of our bullish thesis:

Xencor is a biopharmaceutical firm focused on engineering monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases and cancer. They boast a deep roster of internally-discovered programs (some being progressed forward solo, others licensed to deep pocketed partners). CEO described them as a protein engineering company that takes monoclonal antibodies and makes them better therapeutics (focuses on improvements to immunological properties, stability and structures). He stated that they have a large IP base around the Fc domain, essentially a giant toolkit allowing them to create a large internal pipeline and leading to several partnerships all using the same plug and play suite of Fc domains.

At the time, there were 5 internal programs in clinical testing. A partner had the 6th and a 7th had recently been added. Essentially, the company seeks to augment natural antibody functions (making very small changes to Fc domain with goal of "not breaking what is already good"). Such changes can lead to achieving a prolonged half life (think Ultomiris from Alexion), enhanced cytotoxicity and other key improvements. Regarding partnered assets, CEO stated that in most cases they've never touched these molecules and these relationships can be thought of more like a software license (partner does everything, little cost or risk to the company and they get milestones plus royalties).

Looking at variety of partnerships, the Genentech collaboration especially stood out to me (goal was to develop and commercialize novel IL-15 cytokine therapeutics, including XmAb 24306, an IL-15/IL-15Ralpha cytokine complex engineered with Xencor's bispecific Fc domain and Xtend Fc technology). Economic terms included a $120 million upfront payment with Xencor to share in 45% of P&L worldwide and copromotion option in the US. Xencor could also receive $160 million in milestone payments plus up to $180 million for each new IL-15 program.

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Let's move on to recent events to determine how our thesis has been affected.

Select Recent Developments

In April of last year, the company announced that first patient had been dosed in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 1 study of Xmab564 (engineered IL-2-Fc cytokine in development as a potential treatment for patients with autoimmune diseases). Keep in mind that this is a healthy volunteer trial with convenient dosing via subcutaneous administration. The rationale behind the asset (and its outsized potential) make sense, as Interleukin-2 (IL-2) is a signaling protein that activates and expands certain immune cell populations, including regulatory T cells ((Tregs)).

Tregs prevent autoimmunity by suppressing other immune cells from attacking normal tissue; however, in many autoimmune diseases, Tregs become dysregulated. An existing approach to restore normal immune activity has been to activate Tregs with low dose IL-2. However, one shortcoming of such an approach is the narrow therapeutic window (IL-2 also activates immune cell populations that Tregs are meant to suppress). XmAb564 was engineered to selectively activate and expand regulatory T cells over other immune cells by tuning the binding affinities for both IL-2's alpha and beta receptors. Preclinical studies showed that the drug was well tolerated and promoted the selective and sustained proliferation of Tregs over effector T cells and natural killer (NK) cells. If therapeutic window can indeed be expanded versus other IL-2 approaches, this would have broad potential across many autoimmune diseases.

Covid-related efforts came into focus in May, starting with technology license agreement giving Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) non-exclusive access to Xencor's Xtend Fc technology to extend the half-life of a novel antibody combination therapy that is intended to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 virus (“SARS-CoV-2 mAb Duo”) for treatment or prevention of COVID-19. Xencor is eligible to receive royalties from net sales of products including these antibodies.

In the same month, the company announced that the FDA granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab, an XmAb-engineered antibody developed by Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK). The indication specifically was to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. The pivotal phase 3 COMET-ICE study demonstrated an 85% reduction in hospitalization for more than 24 hours or death in high-risk adults receiving sotrovimab compared to placebo.

On October 4th, the company announced exclusive collaboration with Janssen of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to develop and commercialize plamotamab and novel XmAb B-cell targeting bispecific antibodies that are designed to conditionally activate T cells through the CD28 co-stimulatory receptor. Plamotamab is a CD20 x CD3 XmAb bispecific antibody in early-stage development in patients with CD20-expressing hematologic malignancies. I'm glad Xencor is handing this one off, given the crowded nature of this space. Under deal terms, Janssen received worldwide exclusive development and commercialization rights to plamotamab. However, Xencor continues to collaborate with Janssen on further clinical development with Janssen paying 80% and Xencor paying 20% of costs, including those for a subcutaneous formulation.

In parallel, Xencor will continue, at its own expense, a previously announced clinical collaboration to evaluate the combination of plamotamab, tafasitamab and lenalidomide in patients with B-cell lymphoma. More importantly, Xencor will apply its XmAb bispecific Fc technology to create and characterize XmAb CD28 bispecific antibody candidates against B-cell targets during a two-year joint research collaboration, with Janssen retaining exclusive global license to develop selected molecules in combination with plamotamab and other agents, such as CD3 bispecific antibodies.

As for deal terms, Xencor received a hefty $100 million upfront payment and JJDC (Johnson & Johnson Innovation) purchased $25 million worth of common stock. Xencor stands to receive over $1.1 billion in milestone payments in addition to tiered royalties on net sales of developed products (mid-teen to low-twenties percentages for products containing plamotamab and plamotamab/CD28 bispecific antibody combinations). Interestingly enough, separate terms apply to CD28 bispecific antibodies commercialized outside of a plamotamab combination, where Xencor retains an option to co-fund development costs in exchange for higher royalties and the right to co-detail such products in the U.S.

In November, the company highlighted initial promising clinical results for XmAb306 (potency-reduced IL15/IL15Rα-Fc fusion protein) in an ongoing phase 1 dose-escalation study. The trial had enrolled patients with advanced solid tumors across 6 cohorts in both monotherapy arm and four cohorts in an atezolizumab combination arm, with further dose escalation in both study arms continuing. Both monotherapy and combination were well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities or treatment-related serious adverse events observed to date. Interestingly enough, unconfirmed responses were observed in multiple tumor types, including in a patient treated with XmAb306 monotherapy.

In most recently dosed cohorts, the study achieved dose levels that promote T cell activity, and evidence of peripheral effector T cell proliferation was observed. Consistent and robust dose-dependent natural killer (NK) cell expansion and NK cell accumulation upon repeat dosing was observed for multiple NK cell subsets, including mature NK cells. Significant NK cell expansion and accumulation was observed beginning in lower dose cohorts, and at higher dosing cohorts NK cell expansion reached 40- to 100-fold higher levels than baseline (sustained for weeks throughout dosing). Additional studies of XmAb306 in combination with other agents are being planned. Keep in mind that under agreement with Genentech, Xencor has retained substantial economic participation via 45% of global development & commercialization costs along with same rate of net profits or losses from product sales. Also, this is just one of several candidates being developed including XmAb564 (regulatory T cell-biased IL2-Fc cytokine for autoimmune disease) and IL12-Fc cytokine XmAb662.

SITC presentations also revealed an "embarrassment of riches" in the company's pipeline with preclinical data presented for (among others) PD1 x TGFβR2 and CD5 x TGFβR2 bispecifics as well as B7-H3 x NKG2D NKE bispecific antibody with a modified Fc domain to enhance FcγR binding.

Results for vudalimab (PD-1 x CTLA-4 bispecific antibody) were also highlighted at SITC, with evidence pointing to a differentiated tolerability (lower rate of some types of immunotherapy-related adverse events) profile via dual targeting of these checkpoints in this specific format. The company chose to move forward with phase 2 study of vudalimab for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer ((mCRPC)) as monotherapy or combination, as well as a second phase 2 study in patients with advanced pelvic tumors (high risk mCRPC and certain gynecologic malignancies).

At data cut off, 110 patients had been treated at the 10 mg/kg recommended dose level in dose-escalation (n=7) and in five dose expansion cohorts (melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, castration-resistant prostate cancer and other cancers without approved checkpoint therapies (around 20 patients for each cohort). Keep in mind all patients were heavily pretreated, with median 4 prior systemic therapies (65% received at least one prior checkpoint therapy and 25% received at least two prior checkpoint therapies).

Efficacy analysis in 78 evaluable patients who had been followed for at least two cycles prior to data cut revealed:

2 complete responses, one in a melanoma patient and one in a patient with BRCA1+ high-grade serous ovarian cancer, who had received multiple prior treatments, including olaparib and nivolumab in the metastatic setting.

2 partial responses were observed in melanoma, 3 in RCC, 2 in NSCLC and 2 in CRPC cohorts. Objective response rate across cohorts was 14.1% (all responders except those with CRPC had received prior checkpoint inhibitor therapy).

6 additional patients with CRPC, but without measurable disease, experienced best overall response of non-CR/non-PD (as stable disease could not be determined without measurable disease).

Median duration of response for all responders was 18.3 months (24.1 weeks for RCC patients.

On the other hand, I did not see tidutamab (SSTR2 x CD3 bispecific antibody) data as particularly encouraging (logical decision to discontinue). Recommended dose for continued study was identified and they had opened a phase 1/2 trial to evaluate in patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and small cell lung cancer (SSTR2-expressing tumor types known to be responsive to immunotherapy). Initial data was in 41 patients with neuroendocrine tumors receiving various doses (to be fair, this was a difficult study population as patients had been treated with median four prior lines of systemic therapies, 50% with prior peptide receptor radionuclide therapy). Most common treatment-related Grade 3 or Grade 4 adverse events across all doses were lymphopenia (29%), gamma-glutamyl transferase increases (20%), transaminase increases (20%) and vomiting (17%). Best overall response was a disappointing stable disease rate of 27%.

Flash forward to January, where the company highlighted 2022 portfolio milestones. These included:

Vudalimab (PD-1 x CTLA-4) moving into phase 2 study in patients with high risk mCRPC, advanced pelvic tumors and gynecological malignancies. Also, they will present initial phase 2 data in mCRPC in 2nd half of this year.

Plamotamab (CD20 x CD3), together with JNJ, to initiate potentially phase 2 registration-enabling study in combination with tafasitamab and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL. Subcutaneous administration is being incorporated into ongoing phase 1 monotherapy study and phase 1 expansion cohort data is expected 2H 22. They are also developing B-cell targeted CD28 bispecific antibodies to selectively enhance T-cell cytotoxic activity in combination with plamotamab.

As for cytokine programs, for XmAb306 (potency-reduced IL15/IL15Rα-Fc fusion protein) we can expect additional phase 1 data and initiation of new studies in combo with other agents (NK- or T-cell recruiting therapies). For XmAb564 (potency-reduced IL2-Fc fusion targeting regulatory T cells in autoimmune disease), phase 1 single-ascending dose data is expected later this year, followed by identification of development indications and initiation of MAD (multiple-ascending dose) study in select patient populations. Finally, for XmAb662 (potency-reduced IL12-Fc fusion protein designed to increase tumor immunogenicity), IND submission is expected this year with phase 1 to follow in 2023. Preclinical data for additional cytokine-Fc programs will be shared.

XmAb819 (ENPP3 x CD3), XmAb 2+1 bispecific antibody for renal cell carcinoma, phase 1 study will be underway this year.

XmAb808 (B7-H3 x CD28), tumor-selective, co-stimulatory CD28 bispecific antibody, phase 1 study will get underway 2H 22.

Management reminds us that $660M Q4 2021 cash will fund operations through 2025 (nice runway).

Other Information

Progress was highlighted across multiple fronts in the Q1 report, including:

Next-wave innovations entering the clinic (reduced-potency XmAb cytokines, CD28 T cell engagers and 2+1 CD3 T cell engagers)

Dosing of first patient in potentially registration-enabling trial for plamotamab as part of a chemotherapy-free triple combination with tafasitamab and lenalidomide for patients with aggressive form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Key data updates for XmAb564 (IL2-Fc autoimmune program), XmAb104 at ASCO, vudalimab and plamotamab.

Phase 1 to start for ENPP3 x CD3 bispecific antibody for renal cell carcinoma

Phase 1 to start for XmAb808 (B7-H3 x CD28 bispecific antibody)

Vudalimab (PD-1 x CTLA-4) has two more investigator-sponsored studies underway in advanced biliary tract cancers and patients with advanced rare cancers. Phase 2 mCRPC (castration-resistant metastatic prostate cancer) study is underway (monotherapy or combo with chemo or PARP depending on tumor's molecular subtype). Another phase 2 will get underway 2H 22 in patients with pelvic tumors.

XmAB306 (IL15/IL15Ra-Fc) is now in a phase 1 study with partner Roche testing combination with daratumumab in patients with relapsed/refractory myeloma. Additional studies of XmAb306 in combination with other therapeutic agents are also being planned. Expectations are for Genentech to expand beyond dara and atezolizumab combinations, and Xencor will push forward its own combinations as well.

Tidutamab (SSTR2 x CD3) is being discontinued (no surprise there), as is XmAb841 (CTLA-4 x LAG-3).

Q1 royalty revenue from Vir Biotechnology was $70.3 million. However, due to the rapid emergence of the sotrovimab-resistant Omicron BA.2 subvariant of Covid, sotrovimab’s authorization was ended in all U.S. regions.

$6.1 million in revenue was realized in Q1 from Alexion royalty agreement on Ultomiris.

Partner Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF) has advanced ASP2138 (CLDXN18.2 x CD3 XmAb bispecific antibody) into phase 1 development for patients with gastric, gastroesophageal and pancreatic cancers.

Cash balance totaled $683.6M, with higher cash balance as a result of $83.7M in milestones & royalty payments offsetting operational spending. R&D expenses totaled $47.8M, while G&A rose to $11.3M.

Management is guiding for year end 2022 cash balance of $500M to $550M, with future of royalty revenues uncertain based on recent guidance from GSK and expected decline in sotrovimab sales.

As for the conference call, management is excited about the multivalent 2+1 format (preferentially kills tumor cells with high target antigen expression relative to normal cells which may have particular benefit in solid tumors). Most advanced tumor microenvironment activator bispecific is vudalimab, in 2 phase 2 studies mentioned above. XmAb104 (PD-1 x ICOS) is advancing in expansion portion of phase 1 study in advanced solid tumors in combination with ipilimumab. As for reduced potency cytokines, two new preclinical stage programs were introduced (decoy resistant IL18 and LAG-3 targeted IL-15). Most advanced cytokine is XmAb306, targeting NK and T cells and ongoing phase 1 dose escalation has shown promising signs of activity.

Multiple combo studies are planned to get underway this year. XmAb564 (reduced potency IL2 Fc fusion cytokine) is wholly owned and in ongoing SAD study with initial data to come later this year. In parallel multiple ascending dose study is planned in patients. 3rd cytokine program (IL12 Fc) will have IND filed by year end. First CD28 bispecific antibody (B7-H3) will enter clinic this year, new class of bispecific providing additional CD28 costimulation of T cells (activating them when down to tumor cells).

For analyst Q&A, internal investment perspective is all about where they get most bang for the buck (why some programs get discontinued). As for rationale for XmAb306 daratumumab combination, darzalex has strong NK mediated activity against myeloma. Hypothesis is 306' ability to maximally expand NK cells there might be additional synergy (more NK cells to do the job and replenish any NK cells that darzalex takes out).

As for additional 306 combination studies, both companies (Genentech and Xencor) have the right to initiate studies. Xencor is ramping one trial up to get going (will disclose details later) and believe both NK and T cell mechanisms are important to explore. Genentech will start with daratumumab and atezolizumab combos, but that's just the start. For vudalimab, tolerability allowed them to design novel study looking at molecular subgroups and combine with standard of care (bridge them to designing registrational study, being able to pair with chemo could be a big advantage).

Xencor's ASCO data for XmAb104 (PD-1 x ICOS bispecific antibody) was a nothing burger to my eyes, but then again keep in mind these are dose escalation results in heavily pretreated patients. 62 patients had been treated in nine dose escalation cohorts ranging from 0.002 to 15 mg/kg administered every other week in 4-week cycles. Patients were heavily pretreated (median 3 prior systemic therapies, 62.9% had received at least one prior checkpoint therapy and 91.9% of patients had Stage IV disease). Safety profile appeared manageable with 6.5% of patients discontinuing due to adverse event and no dose limiting toxicities observed. Recommended go forward dose was 10 mg/kg. Of 51 patients with various types of solid tumors, two confirmed partial responses and one unconfirmed PR were observed.

DUET-3 ongoing phase 1 study is now in expansion portion enrolling patients with colorectal cancer (CRC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), sarcoma, melanoma and clear-cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and is randomizing patients 1:1 to receive 10 mg/kg intravenous XmAb104 every two weeks as monotherapy or in combination with ipilimumab. The idea here is that CTLA-4 blockade has been found to increase frequency of ICOS-expressing T cells in multiple solid tumor types.

Amgen-partnered STEAP1 program looks quite interesting to me as well. Amgen (AMGN) has been mum for a while on this one, but did highlight it in February slides. Perhaps we can expect an update later this year (keep in mind that big pharma is often in less of a rush to share data for key assets for competitive reasons, as opposed to small cap biotechnology firms that do so to help them obtain funding).

Figure 3: AMG509 initial phase 1 data (Source: Amgen business review slides)

As for institutional investors of note, it's worth noting that EcoR1 has been adding to its position (8.4% stake in the company). Institutional ownership is high at 99% with more funds initiating or adding to positions versus those reducing or who have sold out. As for insiders, I see mainly a history of selling over the past year. CEO owns over 207k shares, while SVP & CSO owns 135k shares.

As for management, it's comforting to see President and CEO (and co-founder) Bassil Dahiyat has been at the company since inception in 1997. SVP and Chief Medical Officer Allen Yang served prior as senior vice president, head of clinical development and acting chief medical officer at Jazz Pharmaceutical. On the board of directors, it interested me to find President and CEO of Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Kevin Gorman.

Compensation trends seem quite reasonable for a company this size- for example CEO Bassil Dahiyat received 2020 base salary of $600,000 (proxy filing), up 6% from prior year. Add in $363k of bonus (2020 performance achievement) and 141k shares of stock option grant (23,605 RSU grant) and again I'm not overly concerned here.

As for devil's advocate, as mentioned above we have yet to see the company take forward an internal candidate into pivotal studies or clearly define which market opportunities they will pursue for assets such as vudalimab (pending phase 2 data first). This has been a name that's attracted my attention in the past, but has bounced around in the $25 to $50 range since 2019 as observed on the weekly chart. My belief is that they are finally ready to turn a corner this year and next as novel targets and cytokine portfolio move forward, but again burden of proof is on producing meaningful data that provides a clear, efficient path forward and step-up above current landscape of approved treatments.

As for IP, the company has over 1,300 issued patents and pending applications, with claims directed to XmAb Fc domains for all clinical and preclinical candidates. Table below summarized expiry dates.

Figure 4: Patent expiration dates staggered throughout late 2020s to late 2030s and beyond for newer candidates (Source: 10-k filing)

Final Thoughts

To conclude, Xencor represents an interesting "cornerstone" position providing us differentiated exposure to immuno-oncology and inflammatory disease space. Potential upside could come via clinical updates later this year for lead assets of note, with further acceleration into mid-stage readouts next year.

This is clearly a capital efficient operation with a strong balance sheet, necessary for the current climate of pessimism in biotech. We also receive stability and upside potential via "picks and shovels" aspect, with multiple big pharma partnerships progressing and significant economics retained, such as in the Genentech deal. Particularly, the cytokine space has greatly interested me given deal activity in the past few years, but other small cap names in the space have been too speculative for me to enter.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, XNCR is a Buy and I suggest accumulating dips in the current range.

Risks include disappointing clinical readouts, delays in the clinic and high competition especially in the immuno-oncology space. It's always possible that data sets including for vudalimab show signs of promise, but with the bar being set continually higher (e.g., in metastatic prostate cancer) that getting drug candidates to market proves increasingly challenging.