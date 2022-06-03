gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is a good biotech to look into because it had established proof of concept in two studies using its drugs FT516 and FT596 for patients with relapsed/refractory aggressive lymphomas. Not only that, but I think what's even more important is that this biotech has a potential speedy pathway of approval for FT516 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). It expects to initiate a pivotal study for this patient population in the second half of 2022 and will be able to possibly get expedited review because of the RMAT designation the FDA gave FT516 for the treatment of this patient population. The pivotal study for this will only be about 30 patients so it should finish fairly quickly.

FT516 For The Treatment Of Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

The main program is the use of FT516 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). What NHL means is that a patient has cancer of the lymphatic system in the body. With respect to DLBCL it occurs when the body produces abnormal B lymphocytes (cells). They're important white blood cells in the body that would typically be responsible for fighting off infections like the cold or flu. What makes this a good target is that it's not only an unmet medical need, but in addition is a large market. It's expected that the global Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma market could reach $1.79 billion in 2026. It is however important to note that FT516 is going after relapsed/refractory DLBCL patients. Meaning, these are patients who have already gone through and failed/progressed on prior CD-19 CAR therapies. Some symptoms that these patients may experience are as follows:

Painless swellings

High temperature that alternates between good and bad

Loss of weight

Unexplained itching

As I briefly touched on above, these patients' primary course of treatment for relapsed/refractory DLBCL is CD-19 CAR treatment. The problem is that a lot of these patients may not benefit completely from this standard of care (SOC) treatment. In addition, the rates of response are low for it. Currently administered therapies for these patients range from 5% to 25%. Overall survival is not that well either ranging from 5.2 months to 7.5 months.

The company is currently treating patients in a phase 1 study using FT516 for those who have relapsed/refractory DLBCL. This is a phase 1 trial using FT516 as an off the shelf cell therapy as three weekly doses with IL-2 cytokine support, with conditioning chemotherapy and single-dose rituximab 375 mg/m2 rituximab (Rituxan) for this patient population. There are an estimated 234 patients who are to be recruited for this open-label study. The primary endpoint for phase 1 studies of course is safety. As such, the main endpoint is looking for dose limiting toxicities for each dose and the nature of adverse events that do occur. This will be looked at with the use of FT516 alone as a monotherapy and in combination with rituximab. The secondary outcome measure deals with the efficacy of the drug and combination. This would be the anti-tumor activity of the drug and whether or not there's a response. There was interim data which was released back in late 2021 which established proof of concept in using FT516 in combination with rituximab being able to treat patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL. It was shown that patients who received this combination treatment had no Cytokine release syndrome (CRS), Graft-versus-host Disease (GvHD) and no treatment discontinuations due to adverse events. The safety side of things was pretty good, which is why as I will explain below it was able to initiate an expansion cohort with much higher dosing. As far as efficacy goes, interim data was pretty good. Consider that CAR-T naive patients achieved an 80% objective response rate (ORR). On the other hand, those who had already received prior treatment with a CAR-T achieved a 38% complete response - CR - rate.

The thing is that Fate Therapeutics is in great shape with respect to this particular program in using FT516 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL. The first reason of course is what I have shown above, which is that it had already achieved some pretty decent interim data when using a lower dose of the drug. Secondly, it has already initiated a new cohort using 900 million cells per dose of FT516 in combination with rituximab. One major thing to note is that not only are r/r DBCL patients being enrolled, but also those with other r/r aggressive lymphomas as well. Therefore, you can view Fate as targeting DLBCL first, but it's still exploring its higher dose of 900 million cells per dose of FT516 in other lymphomas as well. This is a possible expansion opportunity because it's possible that higher dosing might yield superior outcomes. Of course, there is no guarantee of this but still good to see that no dose limiting toxicities (DLTs) were found that would prevent higher dosing. Third, Fate was given Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to FT516 for patients with r/r diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). This is very important because RMAT designation means that this drug addresses an unmet medical need. In essence, all this company would have to do is run a small confirmatory study and potentially receive FDA approval of FT516 for this indication in a much shorter period of time. There are a few catalysts with respect to this particular program. The first is that the biotech will meet with the FDA in mid-2022 and then a pivotal study should be initiated by the second half of 2022 at some point. Then, final data from the pivotal phase 1/2 study should be released at some point in 2023 as another catalyst. Followed by the filing of a Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) for FT516 for DLBCL in 2023/early 2024. Lastly, I expect potential approval of this drug by 2024. This is much shorter because if the company had to first do a phase 2 study, then go to a larger pivotal phase 3 study, it would have taken a lot longer to receive approval for FT516. This RMAT designation might mean a quicker pathway for it. The main approval pathway for FT516 will be for DLBCL patients who have failed/progressed on prior anti-CD-19 car therapy.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Fate Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $641.7 million as of March 31, 2022. The reason for the cash on hand was because of a public offering of common stock, which was completed back in January of 2021. This was where investors, some affiliated with a director of the company, purchased 5.1 million shares at a public offering price of $85.50 per share. In addition, the company also issued out pre-funded warrants to certain investors to purchase 257,310 shares of its common stock. The purchase price of the Pre-Funded Warrants was $85.499 per Pre-Funded Warrant, which equals the per share public offering price for the shares of common stock less the $0.001 exercise price for each such Pre-Funded Warrant. In total, Fate Therapeutics raised as much as $432.4 million in net proceeds from this public offering. It believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months from the issuance of the 10-Q SEC Filing, which was filed on May 4, 2022. I think that it will want to raise cash a lot earlier than expected. As such, I expect a cash raise to take place before the end of 2022. I think it may even be earlier though and it will likely be after the stock rises on a positive news event. The first major catalyst might be the initiation of the pivotal phase 1/2 study using FT516 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL, which is expected by the second half of 2022.

Risks To Business

There are a few risks that investors should be aware of. The first risk is that there's no guarantee that the FDA will allow a speedy pathway for approval. It gave the company RMAT designation in the past, noting that it could probably run a small pivotal study to eventually file FDA approval for. However, that doesn't mean that the FDA can't change their mind during the upcoming meeting expected in the second half of 2022. If it does change its mind on FT516 for r/r DLBCL requiring a larger study instead, then that would set back Fate for many years. Just keep in mind that the upcoming meeting can go either way. The second risk would be with respect to the cash position. This is especially true since it only predicts it has enough cash to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. Again, I believe it will likely have to start thinking about a cash raise before the end of 2022.

Conclusion

The Final Verdict is that Fate Therapeutics is a great long-term biotech to own. The reason why I state this is because not only has it established proof of concept with its iPSC platform technology, but it also has additional shots on goal. For instance, I believe that FT516 should do well, but if it doesn't there are several other shots on goal targeting relapsed/refractory aggressive lymphomas like DLBCL. For example, you have FT596 also targeting r/r DLBCL patients and even possibly targeting 1st line patients as well with R-CHOP. You have the two major catalysts I noted above. The first of which would be the FDA RMAT meeting to discuss the pivotal trial design for FT516 for r/r DLBCL patients who had failed prior CD-19 directed CAR T-cell therapy in mid-2022. From there, you have the actual initiation of this study expected in the second half of 2022. Just the DLBCL target alone is expected to be a huge market opportunity. It's expected that the global Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma market could reach $1.79 billion in 2026. The initial goal is to probably go after DLBCL first, but that doesn't mean that FT516 or FT596 can't be used later on to target other types of lymphomas. Therefore, if the pivotal study with FT516 goes well, along with other studies using FT516/FT596 it means that it will have a good chance at expanding to many other lymphoma indications.