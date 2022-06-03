John Penney/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock has been annihilated over the past six to seven months since its double top bull trap in November. The stock has fallen more than 70% from its November highs as the market sent e-commerce pure-plays falling from their perch. But, we think the destruction seen in e-commerce stocks is justified, given their embedded growth premium.

Despite its profitable business model, we held a Hold rating on ETSY stock in November due to its steep valuation. However, we revised our rating to Buy in January, but it turned out to be a disappointing call.

Therefore, we revisited our thesis, valuation models, and price action (which we didn't study in-depth in January). We realized our Buy rating in January was too aggressive as its growth premium necessitated Etsy to continue growing rapidly. However, the market was on point as it continued to digest ETSY's gains. The company has continued to report slowing revenues and weaker profitability, exacerbated by its less profitable integrations.

However, we believe the massive sell-off in ETSY stock could be ending soon. The company's revenue and profitability growth is expected to reach its nadir by FQ2. Furthermore, our reverse cash flow valuation models suggest that ETSY stock valuation is much more attractive now.

Also, our price action analysis indicates that ETSY stock is at a near-term bottom (but no double bottom bear trap yet). Therefore, more conservative investors can wait for a re-test of its near-term support before considering adding exposure.

Accordingly, we reiterate our Buy rating on ETSY stock.

Etsy's Growth Should Recover From FQ2

Etsy revenue segments change % (Company filings) Etsy revenue change % and adjusted EBITDA margins % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Etsy reported revenue of $579.27M in FQ1, up 5.2% YoY. However, it also marked a significant deceleration from FQ4's 16.2%. Etsy's revenue segments have experienced a broad-based slowdown, as seen in our first chart above. Therefore, the company's pure-play e-commerce model has been unable to fend off the reopening headwinds and the weaker macro backdrop in e-commerce spending.

As a result, it has also impacted its profitability, as represented by its adjusted EBITDA margins. Etsy posted an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.5% in FQ1, down from FQ4's 30.5%. Notwithstanding, management guided for a 25% margin in FQ2, given persisting headwinds and its lower-margins integrations. Therefore, Etsy has been investing for growth, as its core marketplace has experienced a massive slowdown. Consequently, we can understand why investors have not been impressed with such a slowdown, given its more predictable margins previously.

Management emphasized that it remains committed to its 30% adjusted EBITDA margins in FY23. Therefore, management is confident of recovering its high-margin business model, which is corroborated by the Street's consensus estimates.

The consensus estimates suggest that Etsy's adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to reach a nadir in FQ2, before staging a sustained recovery through FY23. Furthermore, its revenue growth is estimated to recover from Q2'22, rising consistently through FY23.

Management also remains confident of its recovery cadence, barring a significant deterioration in macroeconomic conditions (which cannot be ruled out). CFO Rachel Glaser articulated (edited):

So Etsy core is really at 29% adjusted EBITDA margin for the second quarter. And we gave the guidance that we thought that the margins would not expand from there for the rest of the year. If macro conditions do not worsen, we would expect the second half growth to accelerate versus the first half partly because our second half is always bigger than the first half for seasonality, holidays, other things and partly because we have a lower comp. But I guess the caveat there is, we have no line of sight if the macro conditions are going to stabilize or get worse. (Jefferies Virtual Internet Summit)

Etsy adjusted EBITDA change % and adjusted EPS change % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Given Etsy's inherent operating leverage, investors can expect Etsy's profitability growth to recover markedly through FY24, even though its revenue growth is expected to normalize. As a result, we see robust flow-through from its adjusted EBITDA growth to its adjusted EPS metrics, helping Etsy sustain its bottom line recovery.

ETSY Stock Key Metrics

ETSY NTM FCF yields % and NTM EBITDA multiples (TIKR)

ETSY stock last traded at an NTM FCF yield of 6.11% and an NTM EBITDA multiple of 17.37x. We think these are undemanding valuations as compared to its 5Y mean.

Notwithstanding, some investors may argue that Etsy is no longer expected to grow as fast, so we need to discount that compared to its historical metrics. We believe that assumption is reasonable. Therefore, we used a reverse cash flow valuation model with prudent assumptions to demonstrate that ETSY stock's valuation is undemanding now.

Stock ETSY Current market cap $11.1B Hurdle rate (CAGR) 20% Projection Year Q1'26 Required FCF Yield in Q1'26 4.5% Assumed FCF margins in Q1'26 25% Implied TTM revenue by Q1'26 $4.14B

ETSY reverse cash flow valuation model. Data source: S&P Cap IQ, author

Etsy reported a TTM revenue of $2.36B in FQ1. As a result, we require Etsy to grow its revenue at a CAGR of 15.1% through FQ1'26 in our model.

In addition, the consensus estimates suggest that Etsy could report revenue of $3.62B by FY24. Therefore, we think Etsy should be able to reach our implied TTM revenue requirement by Q1'26 with relative ease. But, a significant macro slowdown could hamper our estimates and delay its re-rating. Therefore, investors should monitor management's commentary carefully over the next few quarters.

Is ETSY Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

ETSY price chart (TradingView)

ETSY stock had a massive double top bull trap in November 2021 that set the stage for its huge digestion over the past six to seven months. In addition, a series of intermediate resistance levels lay in place, which could hamper its recovery momentum, moving forward.

We have also not observed a double bottom bear trap that could help undergird a sustained trend reversal from its downward bias.

As a result, the stock could continue to consolidate in its near-term support zone. More conservative investors can consider watching for a re-test of its near-term support level before adding exposure.

Nevertheless, we think ETSY stock's risk/reward profile has improved substantially since January.

As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on ETSY stock.