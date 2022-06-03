Schroptschop/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about coal. A lot has happened since my article titled "CONSOL ENERGY - More Upside As Even Germany Is Boosting Coal Demand." Since then, the stock has added another 50%.

Coal is a complicated topic. Environmentalists hate it more than oil, emerging markets depend on it, and right now, it's one of the solutions to the energy crisis. The situation in Europe is getting worse, energy prices like natural gas are rising, global demand is high, and stockpiles are low. Not only are coal prices supporting the bull case, but demand is also set to remain high as well.

In this article, I will update the bull case and explain why CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) may have more room to run.

We Need Coal

In my day job, I cover European markets and macroeconomic developments on a daily basis. One thing I've been on top of for a while is the ongoing energy crisis. The energy crisis has become a global issue due to sky-high oil prices and related issues. In Europe, it's worse for one major reason: its dependence on Russian oil and gas (mainly gas). Prior to the energy crisis, the EU got 30% of its natural gas from Russia. Germany, Europe's industrial heart, gets close to 40% of its natural gas imports from Russia.

Statista

Right now, oil and gas markets are red-hot as a result of supply issues and rebounding demand. Supply issues are based on lower global production expenditures due to environmental measures, drillers' unwillingness to focus on production over free cash flow, material and labor shortages, and lower exports from Russia as well as Russian oil boycotts from several countries.

Dutch TTF natural gas futures, the benchmark for European natural gas are currently trading at EUR 84. Prior to the crisis, it was close to EUR 20.

Now, fears are growing that Russia may use the leverage it has over Europe by cutting energy exports going into the winter. A move like that would be devastating. This week, I covered worrisome comments from German chemical giants in my daily newsletter:

BASF and other major chemical producers have concluded in their crisis plans: A drop in total gas supply of less than 50% would be bearable through internal measures. If the shortfall goes beyond that, plants would have to be shut down on a large scale. This would break supply chains, which would entail high risks for the economy as a whole.

Needless to say, energy blackouts would work their way through every supply chain imaginable.

Moreover, the EU is looking to phase out Russian natural gas by 2027 to become independent. That's a huge task as it means replacing more than a fifth of imports in roughly 6 years.

The key here is US exports of LNG - liquid natural gas. According to an article published on Nature.com:

As part of a joint announcement of a US-European Commission (EC) task force to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian fossil fuels, the US announced that they will ensure additional LNG volumes to the EU market of at least 15 bcm in 2022. Furthermore, the EC will work with member states to guarantee demand for 50 bcm of additional US LNG until at least 20303.

Nature.com

The chart below shows estimates regarding U.S. LNG demand growth and supply growth, which shows a widening gap.

CONSOL Energy

This comes at a time when natural gas production growth in the U.S. is slowing.

EIA

As a result, natural gas prices are skyrocketing in the U.S. as well. Henry Hub is now trading at $8.5, which is the highest number since the inflationary trend prior to the Great Financial Crisis. Moreover, because of high prices, countries (like China) are moving back to coal, which is causing coal prices to spike. The chart below shows both natural gas (black line) and Newcastle coal futures (orange).

TIKR.com

And as if that isn't bad enough, these red-hot coal prices are now threatening to further increase the power bills of - in this case - Americans.

The Wall Street Journal ran an article covering the tricky situation at home:

Wall Street Journal

The article mentioned very low coal stockpiles at power plants, as both domestic and international markets are looking to use coal energy to somewhat combat what has become an energy crisis.

In the U.S., coal stockpiles at power plants in September hit their lowest level since the 1970s and have been kept down by strong demand. Power-plant coal inventories were about 44% below the 13-year average in March, according to the Energy Information Administration's most recent data.

Years of underinvestment because of environmental regulations and banks that did not want to get involved have caused subdued supply, leading to very low inventories as the chart below shows.

Wall Street Journal

Moreover, domestic producers have trouble getting import coal due to supply chain issues as the same article mentions.

Though coal production is expected to rise this year compared with last, utilities are having trouble finding the fuel, given the congestion at railheads and ports. Financing for speculative coal production has dried up in recent years. Miners now sell most of their output in advance.

This is now causing utilities to re-think their strategies. New Mexico-based PNM said it will wait until September 30 to shut down one of its coal-fired units instead of this month. The utility is blaming slow solar development. I expect to see a lot more of this. Southern Company (SO) also delayed solar plans as I explained in a Twitter thread that also included comments on possible energy blackouts as utilities need to prioritize renewable energy.

So, long story short, the bull case for both higher coal demand and high coal prices is strong. While coal supply is an issue (hence the prices), it will be used as a way to support economies given the unsustainable surge in natural gas prices.

That's where CEIX comes in.

CONSOL Energy Is Still Below Fair Value

With a market cap of $1.97 billion, CONSOL is one of the world's largest coal companies. In 2021, roughly 63% of its coal output went toward power generation customers. The remaining coal went to industrial customers as metallurgical coal. Roughly half of its sales were export sales. The company owns an export terminal in Baltimore, Maryland, where it has 15 million tons per year in throughput capacity as well as 1.1 million tons of coal storage capacity. Right now, export is key as it can step up in case the energy crisis gets worse in Europe. At that point, I expect the EU to accelerate coal imports as well - even if it goes against its own Green New Deal.

CONSOL Energy

On top of that, the company is expanding its supply. Its Wyoming Country, West Virginia, Itmann project is expected to come online in the second half of this year. It will allow the company to boost exports using efficient rail connections and run a mine with more than 20 years of mine life projected at this time (20 million tons).

Moreover, financials have improved since my last article. In 2022, analysts are looking for $740 million in EBITDA - up from $670 million. The company is now in a good spot to do $381 million in free cash flow. Next year could be even better with $1.1 billion in EBITDA and more than $800 million in free cash flow.

TIKR.com

The company uses its favorable position to clean up its balance sheet. Since 2018, it has repaid debt worth more than $500 million. The company will continue to spend money on debt reduction. In 1Q22, the company did $119 million in free cash flow - 63% of its 2021 result. $39 million of this went towards debt reduction.

The company ended the quarter with a net leverage ratio of under 1.0x. (EBITDA). However, the company is obviously aware that this ratio is dependent on EBITDA, which means it will further push for lower debt to make sure that future EBITDA declines do not lead to elevated leverage ratios. The goal is to push gross debt to the $300 to $350 million range.

Moreover, and this is very important, 40% of the company's 2020 coal price hedges settled in 1Q22, which means it benefits from much higher realized prices in the remainder of the year - if coal prices remain elevated.

So, what about the valuation?

Valuation

I have to admit that doing this part in prior articles felt a bit weird. Even after strong rallies, CEIX was still "cheap." Since my prior article, the stock has added another 50%. It's now up 137% year-to-date. But that's what happens in basic materials. Stronger prices boost EBITDA expectations while sky-high free cash flow expectations lower net debt expectations.

In this case, CEIX is now valued at $1.97 billion. The company has $353 million in pension-related liabilities and a gross debt target of $350 million, which I think will be achieved maybe next year as its current total debt is just $640 million. Moreover, at the end of 1Q22, the company had $223 million in available cash. Total cash was at $269 including restricted cash. Its total liquidity position was $459 million.

In other words, I'm going with a net debt estimate of roughly $480 million. This is based on the company's $350 gross debt target, $223 million in available, unrestricted cash, as well as $353 million in pensions. I could put this net debt estimate at zero to price in the use of free cash flow in 2023, but for now, I'm going with this conservative estimate to give us a margin of safety, so to speak.

When adding $480 million to the $1.97 billion market cap, we get an enterprise value of $2.45 billion. This is roughly 3.3x this year's expected EBITDA of $740 million. Note that I'm not using next year's EBITDA estimate of more than $1.0 billion. I do this as 2023 could be an outlier. I believe that if the coal bull case remains strong on a long-term basis, the company could average $740 million in annual EBITDA. This gives us more upside than downside in case the energy crisis gets worse. In that case, this number could rise to $800 million or higher.

Using the company's historic EV/(next 12 months)EBITDA range, we see that the company is far from overvalued.

TIKR.com

I believe the stock has room to run another 25% without coming anywhere close to overvalued territory.

Takeaway

CEIX is a terrific company. The company is using the coal bull market to clean up its balance sheet and expand production allowing it to accelerate EBITDA beyond levels anyone would have thought were possible prior to the energy crisis. The fact is that CEIX is in a good position due to the ongoing energy crisis. Coal demand is back as natural gas prices are skyrocketing, leaving both developed and emerging markets to look for affordable alternatives. Coal, although very "dirty," offers these opportunities, which means if things get worse, US coal exports will become even more important. The same goes for domestic production as utility coal stockpiles are extremely low in a time when utility companies are relying on coal "just a bit longer."

As a result, I believe that CEIX has more upside. However, and this is very important, coal stocks are very volatile. Longer-term CEIX investors have been through some serious (short-term) drawdowns. It's a headline-driven market than can cause both steep drawdowns and rallies.

Hence, this article had two goals: to explain my view on the global energy crisis and to update my CEIX bull case. If you are not a trader, do not start by trading coal stocks. The information in this article is also good news for any long-term oil and gas stocks you may own or railroads due to higher coal transportation needs.

