DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

It's not a pretty sight to see stocks crashing (unless you are short stocks, of course). I wouldn't say investors are in panic mode, but some of the investors that I talk to believe we will not recover from this crash for at least a few more years. I've never had the ability to, or been fond of, predicting recessions and market crashes, and I've made it a habit to stick to what I know. The easy thing to do today is to sell stocks and never look back. Empirical evidence, however, suggests this will turn out to be a very bad choice in the long run. Also, investors always "look back", and when they do, they often end up investing in stocks at new highs after leaving everything behind when stocks are at their lowest. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), one of the most widely followed ETFs that tracks the movements of the S&P 500 Index, is down 13% this year amid recession and inflationary fears, geopolitical tensions in Europe, and supply chain disruptions that continue to cause macroeconomic headwinds for many business sectors.

Despite the bloodbath and the bleak short-term outlook for the global economy, I believe it makes sense to buy SPY today and invest in stocks for the reasons discussed in this analysis.

Why Is The Market Down?

Stock markets had a challenging start to the year, with worries about rising inflation, interest rates, supply chain disruptions, and a possible recession painting a bleak outlook for the American economy in 2022. On May 20, the S&P 500 briefly entered a bear market at one point dipping below 20% from its highs on January 3. The Nasdaq has already entered bear territory, down 24% YTD. The Federal Reserve's move to tighten monetary policy as inflation remains at 40-year highs has spooked investors, although we believe this should have been expected all along. The S&P 500 Index delivered positive returns last week but on the back of seven straight weeks of losses, marking the longest losing streak since March 2001. This is the fourth time the S&P 500 had a seven-week losing streak, with the others occurring in 1970, 1980, and 2001.

Exhibit 1: S&P 500 consecutive weekly declines in 22 Years

Bloomberg

According to CFRA Research, the S&P 500 has entered a bear market 17 times since 1929, with the longest span lasting 998 days from September 1929 to June 1932. The shortest period was 33 days, from February 19, 2020, to March 23, 2020.

Markets are expected to remain volatile in the short term with rising fears after the Federal Reserve's Chair Jerome Powell declared that the FOMC "will not hesitate" to keep raising interest rates. Investors continue to flee the market in response to warnings from companies such as Target Corporation (TGT) and Walmart Inc. (WMT) which recently reported earnings and warned about inflationary pressures affecting profits.

Geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe are not a boon for stocks as well, given that inflationary pressures are likely to hamper growth prospects until there's more clarity about the outlook for oil prices, natural gas, and global trade.

In addition to all these reasons, the very fact that stocks had a great run from March 2020 to last December could also be a reason behind the recent decline in stock prices as many investors have resorted to profit-taking after seeing macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges looming on the horizon.

Will The Market Go Back Up?

The short answer is, yes! However, I am only focused on the long run when I say stocks will indeed head higher. Regarding the performance of stocks in the short run, your guess is as good as mine. In my opinion, it pays little dividends to focus on the short-run performance of stocks unless you are a trader, not an investor. Because I am an investor focused on the long run, I will present data to support my claim that stocks will move higher in the long run.

According to Bespoke data, once the S&P 500 declines more than 20% from its recent highs, stocks, on average, fall another 12%. Empirical evidence also highlights that the S&P 500 Index, on average, has reached the lowest point within two months of initially falling below the 20% threshold in more than half of the 14 bear markets since 1945. Here's the interesting part. Forward returns have largely been positive with the index rising an average of 7% and nearly 18% over six and 12-month periods, respectively, after reaching a bottom. Going by historical data, bear markets, on average, do not last long and even more importantly, bear markets create a good platform for stocks to thrive following the crash.

Let's crunch some more numbers to see whether it makes sense to believe in stocks as a long-term-oriented investor.

Going back to 1929, there have been many bear markets although we commonly focus on a few bear markets that wreaked absolute havoc. The bear market in 2020 was very brief and lasted just over a month, but on average, bear markets have lasted 1.3 years between 1926 and 2019 with a cumulative loss of 38%. These numbers may not look encouraging to you today, but let's look at both bull and bear markets to get a clear picture.

Exhibit 2: History of U.S. bull and bear markets (1926-2019)

University of Idaho

On average, bull markets have lasted 6.6 years amassing a cumulative return of 339%, which clearly suggests bull markets have been much more powerful than bear markets for close to a century. Is there a reason that things would be different in the next century? I don't think so.

If you are still not convinced about believing in stocks, let's go a step further and look at more granular details about market performance.

Missing just a few good trading days could cost our portfolios a lot of money in the long run. At Leads From Gurus, we constantly look at the below chart to remind ourselves that time in the market matters more than timing the market. As illustrated below, missing just the five best trading days since 1980 would have cost investors a substantial amount of money, and this is exactly why it does not make sense to try and time the market not knowing when these best trading days are going to pop up.

Exhibit 3: Hypothetical growth of $10K invested in the S&P 500 from January 1, 1980 to March 31, 2020

Fidelity

Now, an obvious question arises here: would we have missed the best trading days if we were to invest only during raging bull markets? If these best trading days occurred in the middle of bull markets, one could argue that timing the market still makes sense as a market timer is more likely to be invested in stocks during bull markets.

Again, going back to 1980, there is conclusive evidence to suggest best trading days occur randomly - not necessarily during bull markets. In fact, on average, the best and worst trading days have occurred quite close to each other, meaning that a market timer would have missed the train altogether.

Exhibit 4: 20 best and worst trading days of the S&P 500 (1980-2020)

Vanguard

The empirical evidence presented above teaches investors a few important lessons.

Stocks will recover from bear markets. Bull markets are stronger than bear markets. Missing just a few good days could lead to irrevocable opportunity costs. Best trading days occur randomly.

Based on these four conclusions, I believe investors should continue to believe in stocks and pay little to no attention to recession warnings and not give in to fear of the "Doomsday Conspiracy" (unless we are talking about Sidney Sheldon's thriller, of course).

Conclusion

It's always a good time to be investing in stocks. This is especially true when we are in or close to a bear market. Many growth companies have been grounded this year, presenting long-term-oriented investors with many investment opportunities. Earnings are still trending in the right direction, which is evident from the fact that 94% of S&P 500 companies reported first-quarter profits while 76% of companies surpassed Wall Street estimates for earnings.

SPY ETF offers investors an easy, cost-efficient way to make the most of the decline in stock prices. It would be perfectly fine to rethink the asset allocation strategy amid challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical tensions, but I believe it would prove to be costly to run from stocks in fear of a recession.