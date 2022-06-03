5 Laggards For The Week Ending June 3, 2022

marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Following the holiday weekend, U.S. equities began the shortened trading week with two straight days of losses, with the DJIA leading the way lower, down over 200 points on Tuesday and about 175 points on Wednesday. This contrasted with its rally in the prior week, which snapped a seven-week losing streak. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, on the other hand, fared better but still finished lower by a combined total of 200 points over the first two trading days.

On Tuesday, new data showed U.S. consumer confidence declined slightly in May. That was followed by comments from Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) warning of an impending economic "hurricane," despite U.S. consumers still having some six to nine months of spending power left in their bank accounts. This was in stark contrast to comments made in the prior week that painted a more optimistic picture of the U.S. economy.

Contradicting Jamie Dimon's comments was the release of further economic data from the ISM that showed an uptick in manufacturing activity that was better than expectations. Figures released from the Labor Department also showed that hiring demand remains strong with 11.4 million job openings in April.

U.S. indexes rallied higher on Thursday, reversing losses from the prior two days. With the DJIA up over 400 points at close, the averages were on track to finish the week in positive territory. While commentary from various Fed officials, including Vice Chairwoman Lael Brainard, indicated further rate hikes were ahead, that didn't deter investors from scooping up shares from ten of the S&P's eleven sectors.

Equities edged lower in premarket trading on Friday ahead of May's jobs report. As of the early morning hours, futures were down but little changed from the day prior.

With indexes still gyrating between gains and losses, the receipt of steadily growing dividends is one way investors can add stability to their long-term portfolios. On this week's laggard listing are several dividend-paying companies with a long track record of dividend growth.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc (HPP)

HPP is a REIT that is focused on high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in high-growth, high-barrier-to-entry submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada and Greater London, and the United Kingdom.

At the end of March 31, 2022, HPP's total portfolio consisted of 66 properties totaling 21.3M square feet. Furthermore, their in-service office portfolio was 92.3% leased, while their same-store studio properties were 84.1% leased for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2022.

On their most recent earnings release, HPP reported total revenues of +$245M, which was 14.7% greater than the same period last year and slightly more than expected. AFFO also grew by double-digits to +$58.6M.

At period end, HPP had total liquidity of over +$800M and access to about +$240M in undrawn credit capacity. Additionally, the REIT is in compliance with all covenants with ample cushion. This supports their investment-grade credit rating.

Q1FY22 Earnings Release - HPP Covenant Compliance

YTD, the shares are down nearly 25% and are currently trading near levels last seen in early 2020.

YCharts - HPP Price History

With a dividend yield of over 5% with a payout ratio of 73% of AFFO and a share price at its lows, this REIT is worth a deeper dive.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc (AVB)

AVB is a REIT that is focused on multifamily apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas characterized by growing employment in high wage sectors of the economy. At the end of March 31, 2022, AVB owned or held a direct or indirect interest in 296 communities. Same store total economic occupancy stood at 96.4%, which was up slightly from December 31.

AVB Investor Supplement - Geographic Concentration

AVB's properties are diverse and include both mid to high-rise buildings, in addition to mixed-use space. Furthermore, their brands cater to a range of demographics, including careerists, frugal households, and stylish urbanites.

Since the IPO, AVB has delivered annualized total shareholder returns of about 13%, in addition to 5% annualized dividend growth. Shareholders are supported further by AVB's strong balance sheet and manageable debt load, consisting of 86% fixed-rate debt due primarily in later years.

Over the past five days, shares are little changed, while the broader S&P 500 Index is up nearly 3%. With a long history of delivering impressive shareholder returns, AVB appears to be overlooked. For income-focused investors, a further look into this quality REIT would be time well spent.

Medtronic plc (MDT)

MDT is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and is among the world's largest medical technology, services, and solutions companies. The company serves healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients in more than 150 countries and operates in four reportable segments: the Cardiovascular Portfolio; the Medical Surgical Portfolio; the Neuroscience Portfolio; and the Diabetes Operating Unit.

In the most recent reporting period ended April 29, 2022, MDT reported total net sales of +$8.1B for the quarterly period and +$31.7B for the full fiscal year. Though quarterly sales were down, total revenues were up 5.2% for the year. From a segment perspective, total net sales are spread out more evenly amongst the non-diabetic units, with Cardiovascular accounting for the highest representation of total yearly net sales at 36%.

MDT YE Earnings Release - Net Sales Summary

Though quarterly revenues missed expectations by +$340M, shares were little changed immediately following the release. The stock, however, came under pressure after setting their FY23 guidance below consensus estimates, due to the anticipated effects of supply-related constraints.

Still, there were positives within the report, such as FY22 FCF growth of 22% and an 8% increase in their dividend payment, marking their 45th consecutive year of dividend increases.

At present, shares are languishing at their lows and are trading at mid-2020 levels. While the current multiple of 17.6x forward earnings seems elevated, it is still lower than what others in the industry are getting. Becton, Dickinson, and Co. (BDX), for example, is currently trading at 22x forward earnings. For investors seeking to add a healthcare equipment name to their portfolios, MDT may be one to scrutinize further.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)

SJM manufactures and markets a line of well-known branded food and beverage products on a worldwide basis. They operate in three reportable segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods; U.S. Retail Coffee; and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods.

For the three months ended January 31, 2022, SJM reported total net sales of +$2.0B, which was down slightly YOY but about +$10M better than expected. Total net sales through the nine months ended January 31 was +$6.0B, which is slightly lower than fiscal year 2021.

From a segment perspective, Retail Pet Foods accounts for the largest share of total revenues at 34%. Margins in this segment, however, are lower than the other three units.

SJM Quarterly Earnings Release - Net Sales Summary

Rising costs and supply-related constraints have pressured margins and constrained sales during the current year. This has weighed on shares throughout the year. Additionally, recent recalls of their select Jif peanut butter products related to potential salmonella contamination also is serving as additional headwinds.

YTD, shares are down 10% and are currently trading near their 52-week lows at 14.6x forward earnings. With some of the most well-known trademarks, such as Folgers, Jif, Smucker's, and Meow Mix, SJM is well-positioned to weather any near to medium term setbacks.

With a steadily growing dividend yielding just over 3%, patient investors could rest assured of continued dividend payouts while waiting for eventual upside, which should occur following improvements in the broader macroeconomic environment.

Stryker Corporation (SYK)

SYK is a leading medical technology company, offering products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, and Orthopedics and Spine. The company serves more than 100M patients annually in more than 75 countries.

For the full 2021 fiscal year, SYK reported total net sales of +$17.1B, which was up 19% from 2020. Additionally, the company generated nearly +$3.0B in FCF and reported organic growth of 7.2%. With an addressable market of over +$70B, the outlook appears promising for SYK.

In the current quarter, SYK reported strong sales growth of 8.4% and a beat of +$90M and $0.03/share on both revenues and non-GAAP EPS, respectively. Additionally, management revised expectations for full year organic sales to the higher end of their range. Due to macro-related constraints, however, diluted EPS is now expected at the lower end of estimates.

Shares came under pressure following the release, reaching a low of $227, before rebounding slightly higher to the present value of $230. Prior to earnings, shares were trading in the $260-$270 range.

YCharts - SYK Price History

Despite the recent declines, analysts at Wall Street are still bullish on the stock, with both Piper and Wells Fargo overweight.

Benzinga - SYK Price Targets

In addition to upside potential, investors would also receive an annual dividend of $2.78, which only yields just over 1%, but is growing at a five-year CAGR of over 10%. Over a longer period, continued growth could result in a much higher yield-on-cost. At current pricing, closer inspection would be worth the extra effort.

Conclusion

With major indexes still struggling for direction, an investment in a quality dividend-paying company with a long track record of growth is one move an investor can make to add stability to their portfolios.

Every laggard this week, except for HPP, has a long history of delivering consistent growth to their annual payouts. While HPP doesn't share that same history, the current yield on their payout is over 5%, which is significantly better than the 1.5% rate reported for the broader market.

For investors seeking continuous raises in their annual payouts, four out of the five laggards this week can fulfill that desire. Alternatively, for investors willing to sacrifice future growth for a higher present-day payout, HPP is the one laggard this week that can deliver on that request. Regardless of dividend growth or yield, all five laggards this week are presently trading at their lows and offer reasonable upside potential to any patient investor with a long-term horizon.