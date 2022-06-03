NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

For an in-depth analysis of UiPath (NYSE:PATH), I'd like to direct readers to my deep dive article on UiPath. This is a review of UiPath's recent Q1 earnings. Enjoy!

Investment Thesis

UiPath is the leading robotic process automation (RPA) provider, aiming to deliver the fully automated enterprise. The company utilizes UI automation, API management, and AI computer vision to provide a software offering that allows companies to automate some of the most time-consuming and repetitive tasks.

UiPath reported a beat-and-raise quarter, sending shares higher the following day. Despite the upbeat quarter, growth slowdown and unprofitability may weigh down on the stock in the short-to-medium term. Nonetheless, valuations still look attractive, and given the outlook provided by management, there's a glimpse of hope for long-term investors from here.

Growth

Annualized Renewal Run-rate, or ARR, grew 50% YoY to $977 million in Q1. As you can see, ARR has been decelerating with each passing quarter as the company grows over a larger base. Net New ARR was $52 million, a steep drop from Q4's $107 million. Management mentioned that the slowing ARR growth in Q1 was due to FX-related headwinds and Russian sanctions of $5 million and $5.5 million, respectively.

Source: UiPath Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

As a result of headwinds from FX and Russia, Net Retention Rate - which was historically 140%+ - dropped to 138%. Excluding the impact from Russia, that figure would have been 139%. Gross Retention Rate, on the other hand, was 98%.

While the drop in retention rates may be concerning for investors, UiPath's land-and-expand strategy continues to pay dividends. As shown below, Q1 Total Customers was 10,330+, up 22% YoY. More importantly, Customers are spending more on UiPath's platform, as seen by the higher growth rates for larger Customer groups. In particular, Customers with $1 million+ ARR grew 62% YoY, to 168.

Source: UiPath Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

UiPath also made a few initiatives during the quarter that should solidify its value proposition, thus attracting new customers and retaining existing customers on the platform. Here are some recent developments:

Released UiPath 2022.4.

Partnered with Adobe Document Services and Adobe Acrobat Sign.

Partnered with airSlate.

Partnered with Myndshft.

Partnered with Finastra.

Partnered with NCS.

Extended partnership with Microsoft Azure.

Achieved FedRAMP In Process status.

Q1 Revenue grew 32% to $245 million, beating both analyst estimates and internal guidance by 9%. Despite the beats, Revenue growth slowed down due to the company transitioning to the Automation Cloud as well as FX-related headwinds. Removing the YoY FX impact, Revenue would have grown by 39% YoY.

Source: UiPath Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

In my previous article, I mentioned the following:

Breaking down the components of Revenue, we can see that all the segments showed continued strength. However, growth in Revenue may show signs of slowdown as the company transitions to the Automation Cloud, or cloud-based SaaS offerings. It is important to note that Licenses Revenue is recognized upfront when the software is delivered to the customer while Subscription Services Revenue is recognized ratably over the contractual period of the agreement. Thus, we may see Licenses Revenue decelerate meaningfully, while Subscription Services Revenue continues to grow at a consistent rate. This is positive as the SaaS offering is more predictable and stable.

That is what transpired in Q1 as Licenses Revenue grew by only 17%, while Subscription Services Revenue outpaced overall growth, increasing by 49% YoY.

Source: UiPath Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

All things considered, UiPath posted strong growth numbers, much better than the company expected. This shows the increasing demand for its industry-leading RPA platform and software robots. Furthermore, its ever-expanding partner ecosystem should expand UiPath's use case, allowing the company to accommodate more customers, spanning multiple industries and different business sizes.

Source: UiPath FY2023 Q1 Investor Presentation

Profitability

Turning to the profitability of the company, Q1 Gross Profit grew 46% YoY to $200 million. Gross Margin was 82% for the quarter, a material improvement from last year's 74%.

Source: UiPath Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

On the other hand, Adjusted Gross Margin was 85% in Q1, which is a few percentage points lower than last year's 88%. This is due to the company transitioning to the Automation Cloud (Subscription Services), which has lower margins than the Licenses segment. First-quarter Revenue seasonality also contributed to the drop in Gross Margins QoQ.

Source: UiPath Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Q1 Operating Loss was $(116) million at a painfully negative Operating Margin of (47)%. On an adjusted basis, Operating Loss was $(11) million at a (4)% Margin. Here's CFO Ashim Gupta explaining why Operating Losses worsened QoQ, during the Q1 earnings call:

First quarter operating expenses of $219.1 million increased 49% driven in part by headcount additions and our annual employee merit cycle as we reward our top talent and focus on long-term employee retention. First quarter GAAP operating loss of $116 million, included $101.5 million of stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP operating loss was $10.9 million. First quarter non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow was negative $53.8 million. As we mentioned on our last earnings call, we pay our annual corporate bonus and our fourth quarter sales commission in the first quarter.

In other words, the company is investing heavily into its workforce, but the falling Operating Margins are a concern as it questions the scalability of UiPath's platform.

Source: UiPath Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Net Profit Margins are showing the same trend, as shown below.

Source: UiPath Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

All in all, UiPath has high earnings potential as demonstrated by its 80%+ Gross Margins. On the other side, the company has yet to achieve operating leverage as Operating Margins worsen. This is reasonable given that the company is reinvesting its Gross Profits back into the business. However, high Share-based Compensation spending may backfire as dilution becomes a problem.

Financial Health

Despite the Operating Losses, UiPath has a strong balance sheet with $1.8 billion of Cash and Short-Term Investments. The company also has virtually no debt with a healthy Current Ratio of about 5x.

Source: UiPath Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Free Cash Flow burn was $(63) million with a negative FCF Margin of (26)%. Again, this is due to the company ramping up investments to hire and retain talent. High corporate bonuses and sales commissions typical of Q1 also contributed to the cash burn. While this may look bad on the surface, the cash burn is more than sustainable as the company has $1.8 billion of cash in hand.

Source: UiPath Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Outlook

Management provided the following assumptions on their outlook:

We price in local currency and with more than 50% of our business conducted outside North America, our results are subject to foreign exchange volatility. We recognize that macroeconomic and geopolitical issues are impacting global markets and the strengthening of the US dollar continues to create a currency headwind for our business. As we did in March, the guidance we are providing this afternoon contemplates the current operating environment and includes an FX headwind offset by growing momentum in the business.

With that said, management provided the following raised guidance. I have also added the implied YoY growth rates and margins, and the FX-related impacts on each metric.

Source: UiPath Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Despite raising full-year guidance, the implied growth numbers seem underwhelming. As you can see, Revenue and ARR are expected to grow by just 22% and 32%, respectively, which is a significant slowdown from prior years' growth. Therefore, the raised guidance may not be a strong enough catalyst to drive the stock substantially higher from here.

Nonetheless, the renewed optimism laid out by management provides a glimpse of hope for investors.

We are seeing really positive response from our teams. And again, I would like to mention all the discussions we are having, not only me but every people that I'm meeting, talking to our customers are coming reenergized by this discussion. So overall, it's a better environment than we were seeing two months ago.

Valuation

Following Q1 results, UiPath stock popped 16%+ as investors reacted positively to the Revenue beat and raised guidance. Even after the surge in price, valuation multiples still look attractive, at an EV/Sales and EV/Gross Profit multiples of 7.8x and 10.3x, respectively.

Source: Koyfin

However, we may see continued volatility as investors digest the reality that UiPath's growth is slowing down and is unlikely to see the 50%+ growth rates that we're so accustomed to seeing. Furthermore, UiPath's worsening unprofitability may add further downside pressure on the stock, given the flight from growth to value.

On the other side, UiPath is a high-quality business with strong fundamentals and a long growth runway ahead. It has the leading RPA software with deep technology, network effects, and switching costs moats. Moreover, the addition of Rob Enslin as Co-CEO could reaccelerate growth as the company prioritizes the distribution of its products over the cloud (Rob Enslin is a former President of Google Cloud). Therefore, after weighing the downside risks due to the slowdown of growth, UiPath stock seems to be attractively valued at current levels.

Risks

Competition - UiPath competes with other RPA and automation solutions providers such as Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, Pegasystems (PEGA), Salesforce, ServiceNow (NOW), Microsoft Power Automate (MSFT), and Appian (APPN). Such a stacked competitive environment could hinder UiPath's growth ambitions.

- UiPath competes with other RPA and automation solutions providers such as Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, Pegasystems (PEGA), Salesforce, ServiceNow (NOW), Microsoft Power Automate (MSFT), and Appian (APPN). Such a stacked competitive environment could hinder UiPath's growth ambitions. Dilution - Another risk to consider is dilution especially due to high Stock-Based Compensation. In Q1, SBC was $101 million, which is 41% of Revenue. Furthermore, the declining stock price may prove to be a challenge for the company to attract and retain top talent.

Source: UiPath Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Conclusion

In conclusion, UiPath posted stronger-than-expected Q1 results followed by a raised guidance. Despite the positive news, it may not be enough to propel the stock back to all-time highs anytime soon. The slowdown of growth to just 22% and 32% for FY2023 Revenue and FY2023 ARR, respectively, may be concerning for investors. But do note that this is primarily due to FX-related headwinds and Russian sanctions.

As a whole, the business remains fundamentally strong with a long growth runway ahead. The growth story remains intact as the world increases RPA adoption over time, and UiPath is well-positioned to be the dominant player in this emerging industry.

Shares still look attractively valued, although we may see continued volatility in the next few quarters. Nonetheless, the pop following the release of its Q1 results may provide a glimpse of hope for long-term investors.