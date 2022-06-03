Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) is an innovative software and big data company which was founded in 2014. They have pioneered a completely new category of data infrastructure called "data in motion". Their product helps organizations harness the power of real-time data to improve customer experiences and enterprise operations.

Confluent's customers include leading companies across various industries, such as Netflix, Walmart, Instacart, Goldman Sachs, Robinhood, BMW and many more. They are poised to attack a $50 billion Total addressable market (TAM) across Application infrastructure ($31B), Database Management ($7B), Data integration ($4B) and Data Analytics ($7B). This market is forecasted to grow at a rapid 22% CAGR, reaching $91 billion by 2024.

Confluent TAM (Investor Presentation)

Confluent had its IPO in June 2021 and raised $825 million at the offering. The stock doubled in price by November 2021, reaching $93 per share before having a major correction by over 75%. This was mainly due to the rising interest rate environment, which is disproportionately affecting growth stocks. The stock was deeply undervalued when I first began this analysis report of the company but has popped by over 9% over the past 24 hours (2nd June) and the stock is up 23% over the prior 5 days. This makes the stock now slightly undervalued, according to my valuation model, and shows the market is seeing value at these levels. Let's dive into the business model, financials and valuation for the juicy details on why this is a truly special software company.

Data by YCharts

Pioneering Business Model

Confluent has pioneered a completely new category of data infrastructure called "data in motion". At the heart of their product is an open-source technology called Apache Kafka, which the founding team originally created while at LinkedIn and is used by 70% of the Fortune 500. This helps enterprises analyze and utilize data from multiple sources in real time. Software has become embedded into many companies' infrastructure from front-end experiences to back-end operations. Whether you're ordering food on the Instacart App or accessing personalized recommendations on Netflix, bringing together real-time data is essential. Other applications include real-time monitoring (Healthcare), Early Fraud Detection (Financial Services), Fleet Management (Transportation) and much more. They offer a frictionless pay as you go model for usage and their product is easy to setup. The elastic scalability offers a lower total cost of ownership as businesses only pay for what they use.

Use Cases Confluent (Investor Presentation)

A modern company can't wait around for daily data batch cycles coming from siloed applications. They need 24/7 access to real-time data from multiple sources in one place, with a unified view, and this is what Confluent offers. They offer the "central nervous system" businesses can use to connect all their various data sources together.

Confluent Product (Investor Presentation)

To truly understand the innovation of their product, let's take a step back to understand traditional databases (you are welcome to skip this part if too technical). Traditional databases were built to solve the problem of "data storage" and data at rest. Enterprises used to build ginormous databases to house all of their data, but this proved to be cumbersome, difficult to upgrade and hard to understand. Databases are often thought of as storing "things" as opposed to "events". Application Events such as say a (Customer ordering an Uber) are stored in logs which are timestamped. Each application will have different sets of logs, and they all need to communicate with each and allow their data to be analyzed.

This is where Apache Kafka shows its value, which the Confluent product is built upon. Kafka is a method of storing these event logs which they call "topics". The platform allows these various event logs for different applications to be linked together in real time. Kafka also has a language called KSQL (similar to SQL) which many data analysts and data engineers are already versed on and thus can query "topics" easily.

Data at rest (Investor Presentation)

Confluent offers a cloud-native Kafka offering which is truly scalable. As opposed to some applications, which are really just on-premises applications accessed from the cloud. Their product uses machine learning systems fed by continuous streams of data from multiple sources. They have over 100 connectors to common data systems such as SAP, AWS, Google Cloud and more. This enables their product to span hybrid and multi-cloud environments which many organizations operate with.

Confluent (Investor Presentation)

Growing Financials

Confluent announced their financial results for the first quarter of 2022, revenue came in at $126 million, up a rapid 63% year over year. While gross profit came in at $80 million, up 50% year over year.

Data by YCharts

As a SaaS company, Confluent has a high gross margin of 64%, which is down slightly from 69% last year, but still fantastic overall. On the chart below, I have compared Confluent to big data peers, and it's clear their gross margin is mid-range relative to the industry. For example, traditional database provider Oracle has an incredible 79% gross margin, while IBM has a 56% gross margin. Confluent is operating at a loss of $111 million, which is mainly due to their large $106 million investment into Sales and Marketing and a $57 million investment R&D for the first quarter of 2022. The company is investing aggressively for growth as they plan to scale their offering.

Data by YCharts

Confluent has an ok balance sheet with $1 billion in cash and cash equivalents, in addition to $943 million in marketable securities. However, they do have $1 billion in long-term debt. This is fairly substantial for a growth company and as the debt is "Convertible senior notes", a possible risk is share dilution, if the debt providers decide to convert to equity.

Valuation

In order to value Confluent, I have plugged the latest financial details into my advanced valuation model, which uses the discounted cash flow method of valuation. I have forecasted revenue to grow at 45% next year and 42% over the next two to five years. This is at the mid-range of expectations, given the company grew revenue at 63% over the prior year.

Confluent Stock Valuation (Created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

The company is currently operating at a heavy loss due to their large investments into Sales, Marketing and R&D. Over the next 8 years I forecast these investments to start to pay off and the company can then start to produce an operating margin of 25%.

R&D Expenses (Author Valuation Model)

In order to increase the accuracy of the valuation, I have also capitalized R&D expenses over the past few years.

Confluent Stock Valuation (Created by author Ben at Motivation 2 Invest)

Given these financials, I get a fair value of $24, the stock is currently trading at $22 per share and is thus slightly undervalued. The company has recently seen lots of buying volume at below this $24 per share and the stock price has popped by 9% over the past 24 hours (June 2nd) which could suggest the market agrees the stock is undervalued at those levels.

In terms of relative valuation, the stock trades at a Price to Sales (forward) ratio = 11.3, which is cheaper than the prior year's level. The price to sales ratio is also cheaper than "growth stocks" such as MongoDB (MDB) which trades at a PS (forward) = 16 and Snowflake (SNOW) which trades at a Price to sales = 21.7. However, it is more expensive than incumbent database/tech players such as Oracle PS = 4.4 and IBM, PS = 2.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Valuation

As mentioned prior, the stock is slightly undervalued intrinsically, but this valuation is still based upon revenue growth estimates of over 42% for the next 2 to 5 years. This looks to be achievable and even could be surpassed based upon historic revenue growth of 63%. However, the stock is still a "growth stock" and expectations are baked in which is a risk if they have a bad quarter. To put things into perspective, the market cap is $6.3 billion on $436 million in revenue for the trailing 12 months. Generally, I prefer a larger margin of safety (-20% below fair value) when investing.

Negative free cash flow

The company has negative free cash flow of $58 million as of the 1st quarter of 2022. They are operating at a heavy loss as they make significant investments into Sales, Marketing and R&D. There is a risk that if these investments don't pay off the company may have to raise more capital to fund this growth, and thus shareholders could be diluted. There aren't signs of this yet, but it is a future risk.

Final Thoughts

Confluent is a tremendous company and truly a pioneer in the real-time data storage market. They are attacking a $50 billion TAM and are aggressively investing for growth. The high inflation and rising interest rate environment has caused a major pullback in all growth stocks, and Confluent is now undervalued both intrinsically and relative to history. A recent wave of buying pressure at below the $24 mark, makes me believe the market is seeing value at these levels. Overall, this looks like a classic G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price) opportunity.