Investment thesis

My last article on Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG), dated March 4, 2022, and titled "Risks of Deterioration Outweigh Potential Rewards," had a sell recommendation on the premonition that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia caused too large a risk of fallout from DLNG's customer Gazprom and its affiliates.

The share is up 42% since that last call on March 4th.

The article is to delve further into my reason for being bearish and to see if I have changed my mind. I do regularly change my mind.

2021 financial results

What prompted my initial interest in DLNG back in 2018 was the fact that their fleet was tied up on long-term charters. This meant predictable earnings without the vagaries of spot market fluctuations.

All six LNG carriers in their fleet are on long-term charters with an average remaining contract term of 6.9 years, with five on charter to Gazprom or other Russian linked companies. Only the "Arctic Aurora" is on charter to Equinor up to the Q3 of 2023.

As of March 17, 2022, their estimated contracted revenue backlog was $1.02 billion

DLNG had an adjusted net income of $43.9 million in 2021, which was up by 16 % from the year before.

Adjusted EPS was $0.88

Fundamentally, this means that DLNG does trade at an attractive P/E of just 4.8

Their strategy continues to be the same, which is to use their cash flow generation to deleverage their balance sheet up to 2024. Thereafter, the plan is to pursue future growth initiatives. It would most likely be some drop down of other LNG vessels from their sponsor Dynagas.

Nothing is mentioned about the common unitholders and whether they will ever get any form of a meaningful dividend.

The preferred units (DLNG.PA) (DLNG.PB) keep getting paid at roughly 9.3% yield. They paid out $11.56 million in dividend on the preferred through 2021. Some analysts have called for them to consider buying back some of these as there are other cheaper forms of finance available to them.

LNG ocean transportation market development

I do follow the market from time to time and keep records of spot and period charter evaluations done by shipbrokers.

Here is the market development since the end of last year.

LNG spot earnings late 2021 up to date (Data from Fearnley Research. Graph by author)

Note that the spot market was elevated at the end of last year, but fell sharply in January 2022.

What matter most is that the spot rates remained in the $30/40,000 per day range for a very long time before we experienced the most recent rise in the spot rates. During this time the 1-year time charter rate was much higher with brokers' estimate of around $90/100,000 per day.

I believe this validates me, and DLNG for that matter, with our preference for period charters as opposed to trying your luck on the spot market.

Risks to the thesis

In DLNG's last financial report, their CEO said the following:

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected and suffering as a result of the crisis in Ukraine."

I am sure he means it.

Yet, they are happy to ship Gazprom's gas to whoever wants it, making sure that Russia's largest income is not affected too badly.

In the same report, which goes back all the way to 17 March, management said that (emphasis added):

Due to the ongoing Russian conflicts with Ukraine, the United States ("U.S."), European Union ("E.U."), Canada and other Western countries and organizations have announced and enacted numerous sanctions against Russia to impose severe economic pressure on the Russian economy and government. As of today's date and to the Partnership's knowledge: The Partnership is in compliance with all applicable U.S. and E.U. sanctions; Current U.S. and E.U. sanctions regimes have exempted certain LNG shipping operations and do not materially affect the business, operations or financial condition of the Partnership; The Partnership's counterparties are currently performing their obligations under their respective time charters in compliance with applicable U.S. and E.U. rules and regulations; Sanctions legislation is changing rapidly and the Partnership is continuously monitoring the ongoing situation. The full impact of the commercial and economic consequences of the Russian conflict with Ukraine are uncertain at this time. The Partnership cannot provide any assurance that any further development in sanctions, or escalation of the Ukraine situation more generally, will not have a significant impact on its business, financial condition or results of operations."

Since 17th March, no update is seen.

What will happen depends largely on who wants to do business with whom?

This is constantly evolving, and it would in my personal opinion be unwise to believe that the status quo will remain.

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) (OTCPK:GZPFY) recently said that they will halt gas to Denmark's Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) and to Shell for its contract to supply gas to Germany after both refused to make payments in rubles. EU has so far only decided that they will block most Russian oil imports by the end of 2022. Gas is excluded, for now. It will simply take the EU too long to wean off its dependency on Russian gas. Russia has already said that they will find "other buyers" for their gas, so it is not a given that this gas will keep flowing.

At some point, would it be possible that financial institutions, large corporations involved in oil and gas, such as Shell (SHEL), would distance themselves from companies that do business with the likes of Gazprom?

I just raise this question, as I think it is not too far-fetched an idea. After all, it is, in my opinion, kind of hypocritical of Shell and BP p.l.c. (BP) to cut all ties in Russia, if they still would do business with those that transport oil and gas assisting Russia to finance the war.

It is obviously not the end of the world for DLNG if they were to sever their ties to Gazprom, even though they pay for the hire of 5 out of their 6 ships.

They should be able to find other charterers, although it may take some time and money to shift all this on an operational basis.

Conclusion

Can we conclude that my sell recommendation on 4th March was a bad call?

First, let me say that I cannot predict with any certainty what the share price is going to do. My call was not related to this. It was purely based on what I saw as high risks of owning DLNG common units.

Secondly, I do not sell things that I don't already own, but I would still sell DLNG if I owned it.

Why hold on to it?

There are other alternative investments in the same sphere which has none of the risks I described that also have a superior fleet to what DLNG has.

One such company is FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG).

If you had sold your DLNG on 5th March and bought FLNG with the money you received, you would be up "just" 30% by now.

However, you would be in a position that does not carry the same amount of risk.