Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund Q1 2022 Commentary

Fund Characteristics

P/V Ratio High-50s% Cash 5.6% # of Holdings 19

Annualized Total Return March 31, 2022 1Q (%) 1 Year (%) 3 Year (%) 5 Year (%) 10 Year (%) Since Inception* (%) Small-Cap Fund 0.76 0.26 8.10 6.48 10.21 10.42 Russell 2000 -7.53 -5.79 11.74 9.74 11.04 9.65 Russell 2000 Value -2.40 3.32 12.72 8.57 10.54 10.50

Returns reflect reinvested capital gains and dividends but not the deduction of taxes an investor would pay on distributions or share redemptions. Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance of the fund may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance data current to the most recent month end may be obtained by visiting southeasternasset.com. As reported in the May 1, 2021 prospectus, the total expense ratio for the Small-Cap Fund is 0.96%. Effective September 1, 2021, Southeastern has contractually committed to limit operating expenses (excluding interest, taxes, brokerage commissions and extraordinary expenses) to 0.95% of average net assets per year. This agreement is in effect through at least April 30, 2023 and may not be terminated before that date without Board approval.

Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund added 0.76% in the first quarter, meaningfully outperforming the Russell 2000 Index, which declined 7.53%.

In a volatile quarter for markets across the globe, our companies made solid progress across the board. Better relative stock performance across most sectors drove our outperformance. Our investment in US natural gas company CNX Resources (CNX) was the strongest absolute performer, as demand for domestic natural gas increased and energy prices skyrocketed due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We wrote more extensively on our views on the expected impact of the ongoing conflict here. Our appraisal values grew nicely across most of our businesses thanks to our aligned management teams that are taking steps to create value for shareholders.

We encourage you to watch our video with Portfolio Managers Ross Glotzbach and Staley Cates for a more detailed review of the quarter.

Contribution To Return

Top Five

Company Name Total Return (%) Contribution to Return (%) Portfolio Weight (%) (3/31/22) CNX Resources 51 2.62 6.9 Oscar Health (OSCR) 27 1.54 6.3 Eastman Kodak (KODK) 13 0.56 4.8 White Mountains (WTM) 12 0.55 5.1 Empire State Realty (ESRT) 11 0.55 5.7

Bottom Five

Company Name Total Return (%) Contribution to Return (%) Portfolio Weight (%) 3/31/22) Vimeo (VMEO) -30 -1.24 4.4 LANXESS (OTCPK:LNXSF) -29 -1.23 2.9 Lumen (LUMN) -8 -1.05 12.2 Lazard (LAZ) -20 -0.97 3.8 Realogy (RLGY) -7 -0.35 5.8

CNX Resources – CNX appreciated as energy prices increased dramatically, and the critical nature of natural gas infrastructure and its ability to support Europe in limiting its dependence on Russia as an energy source was broadly recognized. CNX saw the benefits of its extensive share buyback program over the last year+ with free cash flow (FCF) nearing $3 per share. CNX increased the diversity and depth of experience of its board and executive management team in the quarter with the addition of Robert Agbede as a board director, Ravi Srivastava as President of New Technologies, and Hayley Scott as Chief Risk Officer.

– CNX appreciated as energy prices increased dramatically, and the critical nature of natural gas infrastructure and its ability to support Europe in limiting its dependence on Russia as an energy source was broadly recognized. CNX saw the benefits of its extensive share buyback program over the last year+ with free cash flow (FCF) nearing $3 per share. CNX increased the diversity and depth of experience of its board and executive management team in the quarter with the addition of Robert Agbede as a board director, Ravi Srivastava as President of New Technologies, and Hayley Scott as Chief Risk Officer. Oscar Health – A new position in 4Q 2021, US health insurance and software platform Oscar Health rebounded from dramatic post-IPO lows seen in 2021 (which gave us the opportunity to initiate the position). The company had become overly discounted primarily due to confusing financials and near-term losses as the company rapidly grew its health insurance subsidiary. In the first quarter, Oscar reported strong revenue growth and outlined expectations for higher long-term margins at its analyst day.

– A new position in 4Q 2021, US health insurance and software platform Oscar Health rebounded from dramatic post-IPO lows seen in 2021 (which gave us the opportunity to initiate the position). The company had become overly discounted primarily due to confusing financials and near-term losses as the company rapidly grew its health insurance subsidiary. In the first quarter, Oscar reported strong revenue growth and outlined expectations for higher long-term margins at its analyst day. Eastman Kodak – Our convertible preferred position in Kodak appreciated on the back of a $6 increase in book value per share growth in a single quarter as a result of its overfunded pension, fueled by strong performance and rising interest rates. The book value increase enhances Kodak’s creditworthiness.

– Our convertible preferred position in Kodak appreciated on the back of a $6 increase in book value per share growth in a single quarter as a result of its overfunded pension, fueled by strong performance and rising interest rates. The book value increase enhances Kodak’s creditworthiness. Vimeo – Another new purchase in 4Q 2021, Vimeo, which was spun out of IAC last year, declined among a dramatic pullback in digital software companies in the quarter. This software company is misperceived and traded as a consumer business when it actually has a strongly growing enterprise business, but it is growing solidly at a 20% topline rate in the capable hands of CEO Anjali Sud and Chairman Joey Levin from IAC.

– Another new purchase in 4Q 2021, Vimeo, which was spun out of IAC last year, declined among a dramatic pullback in digital software companies in the quarter. This software company is misperceived and traded as a consumer business when it actually has a strongly growing enterprise business, but it is growing solidly at a 20% topline rate in the capable hands of CEO Anjali Sud and Chairman Joey Levin from IAC. Lanxess – German-listed specialty chemical company Lanxess’s cyclical exposure to commodities and industrial inputs weighed heavily on its share price in the quarter. While we invested in this German-listed company because of its ownership of previous Small-Cap Fund winner Chemtura, its exposure to Russian gas drove the stock price in the quarter. This is a still-evolving situation where the European headlines do not relate 100% to the full value of this company. Management has shifted the fundamental profile of the business from a legacy European commodity chemicals business to a much higher quality global specialty chemical company today. CEO Matthias Zachert recently indicated that Lanxess is considering strategic options for its High Performance Materials division, which we think would be a good move.

– German-listed specialty chemical company Lanxess’s cyclical exposure to commodities and industrial inputs weighed heavily on its share price in the quarter. While we invested in this German-listed company because of its ownership of previous Small-Cap Fund winner Chemtura, its exposure to Russian gas drove the stock price in the quarter. This is a still-evolving situation where the European headlines do not relate 100% to the full value of this company. Management has shifted the fundamental profile of the business from a legacy European commodity chemicals business to a much higher quality global specialty chemical company today. CEO Matthias Zachert recently indicated that Lanxess is considering strategic options for its High Performance Materials division, which we think would be a good move. Lumen – Lumen reported weak organic revenue growth and guided more weakness for 2022. We expect revenue growth to kick back in towards the end of 2022, and the huge FCF coupon helped offset value decline from the weaker guidance. The other factor weighing on the stock price was largest shareholder Temasek’s partial sale of its 10% position in the quarter, creating uncertainty and a share price overhang. We have a 13D filed and continue to urge the company to take steps to address the significant price-to-value gap, including continued share buybacks.

Portfolio Activity

After adding five new positions in the second half of last year, we built out several of these newer holdings in the first quarter but did not buy any new businesses. We trimmed some of our stronger performers. We remain fully invested with just under 6% cash, and our on-deck list is growing longer amid market volatility. New investments have a high hurdle to qualify given our conviction in our current holdings and the steep discount of the portfolio, which trades at a High-50s% price-to-value ratio.

Outlook

In a challenging period of global uncertainty – amid fears of a potential world war, ongoing COVID concerns, rising interest rates/growing inflation and the potential for a pending recession – we were pleased with the solid progress made and value growth seen across our portfolio holdings. We own companies that have pricing power that can price through cost increases and grow their profitability as a result. Our companies come from a position of financial strength with aligned, proven management teams that can take proactive steps to manage through challenging market environments.

