Introduction

On April 25, titanium dioxide (TiO) producer Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:NYSE:VNTR) announced that it's set to receive $85 million in cash as part of a settlement with Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX). The lawsuit was over a break fee contained in an exclusivity agreement from July 2018 relating to the Venator's merger with Cristal.

I think that this was a significant win for Venator, and the company had a market valuation of $192.1 million when the settlement was announced. However, the market capitalization stands at $274.1 million as of the time of writing, and I think that Venator is starting to look overvalued. The company's business hasn't been doing well over the past few years, and I don't expect this to change anytime soon. I think that the share price could decrease below $2.00 by the end of 2022. Let's review.

Overview of the business and financials

In 2017, Venator became an independent publicly-traded company after its separation from Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN) and a $454 million initial public offering (IPO). Today, Venator operates a total of 7 TiO manufacturing facilities as well as 13 manufacturing and processing facilities focused on functional additives, color pigments, and timber treatment chemicals. The TiO business accounts for about three-quarters of Venator's revenues as well as the vast majority of its EBITDA. The performance additives segment has annual revenues of about $600 million and the company also had a water treatment business, which was sold in May 2021.

Unfortunately for shareholders, Venator has been unprofitable since 2018, as the EBITDA of its TiO has decreased significantly.

In Q1 2022, TiO selling prices rose by 29% year-on-year and by 12% compared to Q4 2021 thanks to strong demand in North America and Europe. However, Venator's costs increase by a similar amount due to inflation, and this meant that EBITDA didn't improve much compared to Q1 2021.

The company suspended sales to Russia in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine, but this didn't have a significant effect on the financials as the former accounted for just 1% of sales. I think that a major part of the increase in costs can be attributed to high energy costs in Europe and global supply chain issues. Most of Venator's energy needs are met through fixed forward contracts, but the company said during its Q1 2022 earnings call that it saw unprecedented spikes in underlying market rates due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Inventory levels are low and Venator expects this to continue throughout 2022 thanks to strong demand. Revenues in 2022 are expected to increase compared to 2021, but the company thinks this growth will be constrained by the low inventory levels and supply chain issues. In March, Venator introduced tailored monthly pricing and surcharge reviews for all of its clients, and it hopes that this will help it mitigate future cost headwinds.

I think that another red flag in Q1 2022 was that free cash flow was minus $103 million. One of the main reasons for this was higher accounts receivable due to increased seasonal sales volumes and higher average selling prices. However, Venator expects its cash use for the full year to stand at over $20 million, mainly due to higher selling prices and cost inflation.

Turning our attention to the balance sheet, I think that the situation looked good at the end of March as Venator finished the month with a working capital of $579 million. Long-term debt seems high, but the company had total liquidity of $284 million, and there are no significant debt maturities until 2024.

The debt load should be lower in Q2 2022 as Venator plans to use a portion of the $85 million in cash from the Tronox settlement to repay loans. CAPEX for 2022 is expected to stand at between $85 million and $95 million.

Overall, I think that 2022 is shaping up as another tough year for Venator due to high energy costs. I think the company is likely to remain unprofitable despite the proceeds from the Tronox settlement. In view of this, I expect Venator's share price to give up most of its recent gains and gradually decrease below $2.00 by the end of the year. According to data from Fintel, the short borrow fee rate stands at just 0.41% as of the time of writing. In case you also want to protect against downside risk, I think that December 2022 call options look cheap at the moment.

Looking at the risks for the bear case, I think there are two major ones. First, it's possible that energy prices in Europe will decrease rapidly over the remainder of 2022, which could allow Venator to return to profitability for the first time since 2017. Second, if the company sells another part of its business for a good price in the near future, its market valuation is likely to receive a boost. After all, Venator is currently trading at below 0.5x book value.

While I'm bearish on Venator now, I might consider buying shares of the company in a year or two if it manages to achieve satisfactory progress in its cost-cutting program. At the moment, Venator forecasts a reduction in annual cash uses of around $70 million over the next two and a half years. Most of this reduction should take place in the next year and a half.

Investor takeaway

Venator Materials recently secured $85 million in cash thanks to a settlement with Tronox, but its market valuation already reflects these proceeds. TiO prices have increased significantly over the past several months, but I think that 2022 is likely to be another weak year for Venator, as it looks like high energy costs and supply chain issues are here to stay.

I'm bearish on Venator and investors can take advantage of this by short-selling the company's stock. The short borrow fee rate is low and I think the share price of the company is likely to return below $2.00 by the end of this year.

